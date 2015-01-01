Jewish News Archive

Enveloped in Light: A Tallit Sourcebook by Dov Peretz Elkins and Steven Schwarzman

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 15, 2006

A second Hamas minister returned to the Gaza Strip with money en route to the Palestinian Authority government.

Ehud Olmert praised France for its efforts to combat anti-Semitism.

Islamic Jihad members fired a round of Kassam rockets into Israel, lightly injuring three people in the town of Sderot.

Jewish leaders in Uzbekistan believe the murder of an assistant to the country's chief rabbi may have been motivated by anti-Semitism.

Reform Rabbi Eric Yoffie is not planning to meet with Israeli President Moshe Katsav because Katsav has refused to address him as a rabbi.

The U.S. Treasury blocked the assets of four Chinese companies and a U.S. company for supporting Iranian missile proliferation.

Opponents of sales of Caterpillar bulldozers to the Israeli military failed in a resolution they hoped would move the company toward "greater accountability."

A leading Russian rabbi said marriages between Russian Jews and Muslims are the best proof of possible interfaith harmony.

An Australian candidate of Syrian descent will meet with members of Melbourne's Jewish community in a bid to save his political future.

Several Jewish-themed films made a list of the 100 most inspiring movies of all time.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 14, 2006

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian gunman during a raid of the West Bank city of Jenin.

A French court sentenced 25 Islamists for plotting terrorist attacks in Paris that may have included Israeli targets.

Kofi Annan questioned reports that a Palestinian mine was behind the killing of at least seven picnickers last week on a Gaza Strip beach.

A Jewish kindergarten in Belarus was forced to remove Jewish symbols from classrooms after a prosecutor accused the teacher of violating the country's religious law.

Hamas might offer a 50- to 60-year truce if Israel withdraws to its pre-1967 borders, a top Palestinian adviser said.

New York state health officials and Orthodox rabbis reached an agreement on a controversial circumcision procedure.

The former cantor of a New York City synagogue pleaded guilty to sexually abusing his nephew.

An American couple were honored for their efforts to rescue Jews during World War II.

Former inmates of Nazi prison camps in Tunisia may apply for compensation from Germany.

Australia's oldest Jew, Holocaust survivor Irma Stahler, celebrated her 107th birthday last week.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 13, 2006

Nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Fatah activists set on fire the Palestinian Authority Cabinet building in Ramallah.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal on a Holocaust compensation case.

Britain's Tony Blair stopped short of endorsing Ehud Olmert's unilateral West Bank withdrawal plan.

The Red Cross increased the amount in its 2006 budget for Israel and the Palestinian territories by more than $8 million.

Birthright israel alumni identify more strongly with Israel and the Jewish community than do peers who applied but did not go on the program, a study found.

Israel reportedly is drafting a plan for a West Bank withdrawal that officials hope might be carried out in coordination with Mahmoud Abbas.

Sweden backed away from a decision to label wine made in the Golan Heights as coming from occupied territory.

Poland cracked down on hate speech and Web sites following a knife attack on a man who had been targeted by a neo-Nazi Web site.

Israel's Supreme Court ruled that Yitzhak Rabin's assassin and his wife could try to have a child through artificial insemination.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 12, 2006

Israel's defense minister rejected a proposal by army officials to launch a broad offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad prisoners who helped author a proposal implicitly recognizing Israel withdrew their names from the plan.

Iranian officials gave a mixed reaction to a U.N. Security Council proposal aimed at persuading Iran to abandon its nuclear enrichment program.

Israeli airstrikes killed two suspected Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

A protest against Iran's Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was held before Iran's match against Mexico in soccer's World Cup.

Five people were killed and at least 40 injured when a commuter train hit a truck in central Israel.

A recommendation by a British teachers union to boycott Israeli academics was overturned.

An American student was briefly held by Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israel's Supreme Court ordered the state and Israel's Conservative movement to find a compromise over egalitarian prayers at the Western Wall.

Participants at a conference in Ukraine made anti-Israel and anti-Semitic statements.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 9, 2006

Hamas vowed revenge after Israel killed a top terrorist.

Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians, including several children, in retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The secretary to Central Asia's chief rabbi and her mother were strangled in their apartment.

Most Israelis oppose Ehud Olmert's plan to withdraw from parts of the West Bank.

Osama bin Laden's deputy urged Palestinians to reject a referendum on coexistence with Israel.

Ehud Olmert congratulated President Bush on the killing of the Al-Qaida chief in Iraq.

A Sudanese tribal leader blamed Jews for the conflict in Darfur.

Iran's uranium enrichment is continuing while it considers an incentives package from world powers to suspend the activity, nuclear inspectors said.

Mahmoud Abbas reportedly is set to announce a referendum on coexistence with Israel.

An association of Orthodox rabbis and Israel's Chief Rabbinate agreed to form a joint commission to investigate matters of conversion.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 8, 2006

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian Authority's foreign minister had opposing reactions to the death of Al-Qaida's leader in Iraq.

Jordan's King Abdullah II urged Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert to negotiate a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Israeli forces killed four Palestinians near the Gaza Strip border fence.

The French government and the national railroad association lost a court case regarding their role in deporting Jews during World War II.

A Muslim group is reportedly demanding that a school system in Maryland remove Jewish holidays from its calendar.

Israel passed its 2006 budget.

A South African labor union backed a Canadian union's boycott of Israel.

Israel extended the term of its ambassador to the United States.

Sweden is labeling Israeli wines produced in the Golan Heights as coming from an occupied territory.

A former reality show contestant married his girlfriend in a traditional Jewish ceremony.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 7, 2006

A constitutional amendment that would ban gay marriage was defeated in the U.S. Senate on a procedural vote.

U.S. nuclear technology and aircraft parts would be part of an incentives package to get Iran to stop enriching uranium, a report said.

Israeli officials accused Hamas of being involved in recent rocket attacks against Israel.

Palestinian cells sympathetic to Al-Qaida have been cracked in Jerusalem and the West Bank, Israel's Shin Bet chief said.

A former chief justice in Alabama who had displayed the Ten Commandments in his court lost a Republican primary for governor.

The U.S. Senate's Judiciary Committee slammed the Justice Department for its broad interpretation of a 90-year-old statute used to indict two former pro-Israel lobbyists.

A plan to change the way American Jewish federations allocate funds to national agencies failed to come up for a vote at governance meetings of the United Jewish Communities.

Israel is paying for the medical treatment of a Palestinian girl wounded during an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Germany's secular Jewish community will be headed by a woman for what is believed to be the first time.

A worker was killed in a construction accident at a Jewish ritual bath in New York City.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 6, 2006

Mahmoud Abbas postponed a deadline for Hamas to accept a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or face a Palestinian referendum.

The U.S. government declassified more than 8 million pages of files related to Nazi war crimes.

Ehud Olmert is expected to visit Jordan on Thursday for talks with King Abdullah II.

A U.N. commission recommended that Israel refrain from manufacturing any more nuclear weapons as a step to a nuclear-free Middle East.

Israel is on a U.S. State Department watch list of nations that fail to effectively prevent human trafficking.

Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank have reportedly been trying to boost their bombs by adding chemical toxins.

A Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congress told Jews in Minnesota that he was wrong to dismiss concerns that the Rev. Louis Farrakhan is anti-Semitic.

The birthright israel program celebrated the arrival in Israel of its 100,000 participant.

A planned JCC in California received a $10 million grant.

An observant Jew failed in his bid to become Donald Trump's next apprentice.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 5, 2006

Five Palestinians died in a clash between Fatah and Hamas gunmen in Gaza.

Israel's Ehud Olmert met with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

The Orthodox Union was slated to meet with President Bush before he formally declares support for a constitutional amendment on marriage.

Pro-Palestinian sentiment in Europe is waning, according to a top pollster.

Elie Wiesel led 62 Nobel laureates in urging President Bush to name a special envoy to Darfur.

Israel is cracking down on women who shirk mandatory military service by falsely claiming to be religiously observant.

A Unitarian minister and his wife from the United States will be named Righteous Gentiles.

An $8 million bequest to UJA-Federation of New York will be used to fund birthright israel trips and a depression treatment center.

The number of non-Orthodox Jewish ritual baths in North America is growing.

Residents of the West Bank settlement of Shiloh voiced pleasure at having a new namesake in the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 1, 2006

Israel's Ehud Olmert plans to meet with Mahmoud Abbas late next month.

Pope Benedict XVI referred specifically to anti-Semitism and wartime Jewish suffering.

The former investigative judge in the case of the bombing of an Argentine Jewish center was called to testify.

Seventy-five European lawmakers asked the European Union president to impose a travel ban on Iran's president.

Jewish groups welcomed a U.S. immigration bill that includes paths for undocumented immigrants to legalize their status.

A former CIA director came out against Israel's unilateral withdrawal policy.

Israel's unilateral West Bank withdrawal, if implemented, will take place in one stage, Ehud Olmert said.

A candidate forced off the ballot in a New Jersey election because he refused to compare the Sept. 11 terrorists to Palestinian suicide bombers is suing the Democrats.

Israel moved up 22 places in a ranking of world economic competitiveness.

A Jewish day school in Pennsylvania danced its way to what is believed to be a Guinness World Record.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 31, 2006

Palestinian rockets landed near the home of Israel's defense minister.

The United States came one step closer to talking directly with Iran.

Resolutions introduced in the U.S. Congress call for any reference to Palestinian refugees to be matched by similar references to Jewish and other refugees.

The national director of the Anti-Defamation League criticized Pope Benedict XVI's address at Auschwitz.

Several Jewish groups set up funds to aid victims of the recent earthquake in Indonesia.

Poland's president expressed regret for an attack on the country's chief rabbi.

Iran's president will not come to Germany for soccer's World Cup.

Howard Dean urged Tony Blair to speak out against a British boycott of Israeli academics.

Israel served demolition orders against an illegal West Bank settler outpost.

A Jewish group raised $15,000 for Palestinian hospitals.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 30, 2006

Israel sent troops into the Gaza Strip for the first time since it withdrew from the territory.

Israeli soldiers killed at least two Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank.

Israel's Ehud Olmert will meet Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak next week.

British Jewish leaders blasted a decision by a British teachers union to recommend a boycott of Israel.

French Jewish officials are meeting with French officials following an anti-Semitic march in Paris.

The top Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee questioned the statute used to prosecute two former AIPAC lobbyists.

Iran's foreign minister denied Israel exists.

Israel threatened to revoke the residency rights of four Hamas officials living in eastern Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Municipality was ordered to pay out $70,000 to the city's gay and lesbian center.

William Shatner is in Israel to promote therapeutic horseback riding.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 26, 2006

Hamas withdrew its militia from the streets of the Gaza Strip.

A leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad was killed in a car blast in Lebanon.

A Senate version of the Palestinian Anti-Terrorism Act narrows its scope and restores presidential prerogatives.

Leading countries plan to meet next week in Europe to discuss Iran.

Israel agreed to transfer a limited amount of weapons to help guard Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Two Jewish student leaders in Poland have received anti-Semitic messages on their telephones.

Ehud Olmert is scheduled to visit London and Paris next month.

A teenager in Florida confessed to vandalizing a Judaica store.

Indonesia pledged assistance to the Hamas-led Palestinian Authority.

A Minnesota congresswoman reconciled with AIPAC.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 25, 2006

Mahmoud Abbas told Hamas that it has 10 days to accept a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or accept a Palestinian referendum on a two-state plan.

On the first day of his trip to Poland, Pope Benedict XVI failed to bless 41 Poles who helped Jews during the Holocaust, as had been expected.

The United States deported a Palestinian who was acquitted of charges that he aided Islamic Jihad.

The Red Cross is expected to vote to admit Israel's emergency services agency next month.

The Church of Scotland called on European authorities to identify products made in Israel's West Bank settlements.

A British human-rights lawyer was temporarily barred from entering Israel.

Israelis celebrated Jerusalem Day.

The chairman of the Republican Party is slated to meet with top Israeli leaders.

The United States Postal Service will issue a stamp next week honoring an American diplomat who helped Jews escape the Holocaust.

An Israeli zoo is reportedly home to the world's tallest elephant in captivity.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 24, 2006

Ehud Olmert commended the U.S. House of Representatives for passing a bill that cuts off assistance to the Palestinian Authority.

President Bush and Ehud Olmert agreed that a negotiated settlement with the Palestinians is preferable to an Israeli unilateral withdrawal from the West Bank.

Israeli troops killed at least three Palestinians in clashes that erupted during a West Bank arrest raid.

Anti-Semitism is a "current event," Condoleezza Rice said.

Saudi textbooks still promote hatred of Christians and Jews, a new study says.

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill that would cut off the Palestinian Authority and restrict humanitarian assistance.

Killings diminished in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Amnesty International said in its annual report.

A coalition including Jewish groups joined to oppose a U.S. amendment banning same-sex unions.

A Toronto family gave $50 million in stock donations to the city's Jewish federation.

The owner of a chain of Middle Eastern restaurants in the Detroit area has ties to Hezbollah, according to U.S. prosecutors.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 23, 2006

Israel's ambassador to the United States played down expectations that Ehud Olmert would announce a peace summit Tuesday with Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel arrested a Hamas fugitive accused of masterminding several major suicide bombings.

Jordan plans to send a new ambassador to Israel after a yearlong hiatus.

Palestinians helped fund and train members of an Egyptian terrorist group allegedly behind terrorist attacks in the Sinai Desert, Egypt said.

A U.S. congressman plans to introduce an amendment that would condition U.S. funding of UNRWA on an independent audit.

China voiced hope that by hosting a Hamas official it would not jeopardize ties with Israel.

Yad Vashem's chairman reportedly called on the Israeli prime minister to let refugees from Darfur remain in Israel.

An effort is under way in Congress to end a dispute between the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and a congresswoman.

Hillel pledged to double its numbers over the next five years.

A Maryland rabbi was indicted on charges relating to sexual overtures toward a minor.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 22, 2006

Ehud Olmert is slated to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in Washington on Monday.

Israeli officials are preparing to sue Iran's president at the International Court of Justice.

A U.S. congressman withdrew an amendment that would condition U.S. funding of UNRWA on an independent audit.

Ehud Olmert's top two deputies met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The newly formed U.N. Human Rights Council is likely to be stacked against Israel, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said.

Pope Benedict XVI is slated to bless 41 Poles who helped Jews during the Holocaust when he visits Poland next week.

An Israeli aviation firm is suspected of violating arms-exports regulations to China.

The first woman ordained as a rabbi in the United States is retiring.

A Canadian newspaper withdrew a report that Iran had decided to make its Jews wear a yellow strip of material on their clothing.

"Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezin" was performed at the site of the Terezin transit camp in the Czech Republic.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 19, 2006

Israel will pay for emergency supplies for the Palestinians out of taxes it collects for them, Ehud Olmert said.

The United States opposes unilateral steps in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

An Israeli man and woman were injured when Palestinians fired on their car in the West Bank.

Forces loyal to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas confiscated more than $800,000 that a Hamas official tried to smuggle into the Gaza Strip.

A congresswoman says AIPAC is unwelcome in her office until it apologizes for an activist who called her a terrorist supporter.

U.S. Jewish groups are split on a constitutional marriage amendment approved by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum launched a blog on preventing genocide.

Kiev's new mayor said he would combat anti-Semitism in the Ukrainian capital.

The United States sought and received assurances from Saudi Arabia that it's not observing the Arab boycott of Israel.

Arab-American groups are raising money for the Palestinians.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 18, 2006

Israel's defense minister ordered the evacuation of 12 settler outposts.

Millions of dollars in foreign aid to the Palestinian Authority was used to buy weapons, Israel's Shin Bet security agency said.

Mahmoud Abbas deployed thousands of Palestinian Authority police in the Gaza Strip.

The leading Russian Jewish organization called on the community to boycott Reform Jews after a Reform rabbi officiated at what is believed to be the country's first Jewish same-sex commitment ceremony.

An aide to Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinian Authority president would meet Israel's foreign minister this weekend.

The resignation of a Polish Cabinet minister could delay the passage of a restitution bill for Jewish property.

Israel closed the Gaza Strip's main commercial crossing.

A U.S.-born rabbi was forced to resign from an Israeli synagogue following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Covenant Foundation gave its 2006 award to three Jewish educators.

Jewish contestant Elliott Yamin was voted off of "American Idol."

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 17, 2006

Condoleezza Rice will name a senior adviser on anti-Semitism.

Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank.

Israel is tightening security around its embassies after Al-Qaida loyalists called for three Israeli diplomats to be killed.

A commission of 11 nations agreed to open a major Holocaust-era archive.

U.S. officials have reportedly predicted that the Hamas-led Palestinian Authority could collapse by August.

China urged Hamas to recognize Israel.

Israel's defense minister ordered the opening of the main commercial crossing into the Gaza Strip.

Bob Casey won the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.

A South African broadcasting committee ruled that a Muslim radio station aired hate speech.

Noam Chomsky met with Hezbollah's leader, the Al-Manar TV network reported.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 16, 2006

A Palestinian rocket killed dozens of chickens in an Israeli farming community.

A commission of 11 nations is expected to vote to open Holocaust-era archives.

The Bush administration opposes using foreign aid to pay Palestinian Authority salaries.

Israel was appointed to a spot on the United Nations committee on non-governmental organizations.

Anti-Semitic crimes in Germany rose by 25 percent in 2005 over the previous year, according to government statistics.

Jonathan Pollard's former handler, now an Israeli Cabinet minister, vowed to work for his release from prison.

Five Jordanians were charged with plotting to infiltrate Israel to carry out attacks.

A senior U.N. official called for the West to hold talks with "moderate" members of the new Palestinian Authority government under Hamas.

Israel's economy beat first-quarter forecasts.

A distant relative of Hermann Goering is on his way to becoming Jewish, according to reports in Germany's Spiegel Online magazine.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 15, 2006

Vladimir Putin urged Israel to open talks with the Hamas-led Palestinian government.

The United States is restoring diplomatic relations with Libya and taking steps to remove it from a list of countries that support terrorism.

Mahmoud Abbas assailed Hamas for harming the Palestinians' image abroad.

Israeli troops killed seven Palestinians in West Bank clashes.

Norwegian officials met with a Hamas leader.

Israel thwarted the second attempt this month to smuggle arms to Palestinians by sea.

A dovish Jewish group is presenting a letter to President Bush's national security adviser urging Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

Senior Israeli officials traveled to Washington to prepare for Ehud Olmert's visit.

El Al wants to do extra baggage screening at Newark's airport.

Racist and anti-Semitic behavior at this summer's World Cup in Germany could result in their country's expulsion from the tournament, a soccer official warned.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 12, 2006

Israel bears responsibility for Palestinian welfare, the U.N. human rights chief said.

Yossi Banai, an Israeli cultural icon, died Thursday at age 74.

Israeli troops killed a terrorist from the Al Aksa Brigades.

An Israeli court charged four Palestinians in the assassination of Israeli Cabinet minister Rehavam Ze'evi.

Fatah and Hamas prisoners in Israeli jails negotiated an agreement for governance that implies recognition of Israel.

An anti-Zionist rabbi met with a Hamas minister and announced a "joint coalition" between their groups.

Vladimir Putin will host Mahmoud Abbas next week.

Sen. Arlen Specter called for dialogue with Iran.

An e-mail petition is being circulated calling on Jews to vote for "American Idol" finalist Elliott Yamin.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's anti-Israel comments in a letter to President Bush are a "liberal Jewish Hollywood talking point," Rush Limbaugh said.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 11, 2006

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad predicted Israel's eventual destruction.

Israel offered to release frozen Palestinian Authority taxes if they go toward humanitarian causes.

Israel's top court upheld a law exempting yeshiva students from military service.

The Palestinian Anti-Terrorism Act cleared the U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee.

Two Hamas agents were caught en route from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.

Ariel Sharon received reasonable treatment, according to an article published in a medical journal.

Russia should do more to curtail a rising trend of xenophobic attacks, Amnesty International said.

Ehud Olmert's deputy called for the Israeli prime minister to meet the Palestinian Authority president after Olmert's upcoming U.S. visit.

A Catholic leader in Boston pressed Catholics to understand the Jewish roots of their religion.

A.M. Rosenthal, the longtime executive editor of the New York Times who became a staunch defender of Israel in later years, died Wednesday at 84.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 10, 2006

The "Quartet" of Middle East peace mediators will set up a mechanism to funnel money to the Palestinians.

Ehud Olmert hinted that Israel could begin a new West Bank withdrawal by the end of the year.

Iran's president told President Bush that the Iranian people do not understand "the phenomenon of Israel."

President Bush extended sanctions against Syria.

Ariel Sharon reportedly will be moved to a long-term care facility next week.

The Reform movement called for the deadline for the Medicare prescription drug plan to be extended.

A U.S. congressman criticized the Bush administration for keeping Israel on a trade watch list because of its manufacture of generic drugs.

Both houses of the U.S. Congress unanimously passed resolutions marking Israel's 58th anniversary.

Germany published a new list of its citizens that were killed in the Holocaust.

The Israeli-born wife of Iceland's president was involved in a diplomatic spat at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 9, 2006

An Israeli government official reportedly held talks with jailed Hamas lawmakers.

A senior Israeli official wrote off the rapprochement letter sent by Iran's leader to President Bush.

Israeli tourists were urged to leave Egypt's Sinai Peninsula for fear they could be kidnapped.

Britain's largest union for college teachers is reportedly set to vote later this month on an Israel boycott.

Israel foiled an attempted by Palestinians to smuggle half a ton of explosives to the Gaza Strip by sea.

Millions have visited Germany's national Holocaust memorial since its unveiling last year.

Almost two in three Israeli Jews want their Arab compatriots to leave the country, a poll found.

Iran is the major destabilizing factor in the Middle East, said Mark Warner, a likely candidate for U.S. president in 2008.

Three dovish Jewish groups came out against the Palestinian anti-terrorism act.

Luba Kadison Buloff, a leading Yiddish actress, died May 4 in New York at 99.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 8, 2006

Iran's president sent a letter to President Bush asking him to seek solutions to the current stalemate over Iran's nuclear program.

Three Palestinians were killed in clashes between Hamas and Fatah militiamen.

The World Bank said Palestinian areas could soon become ungovernable because of a severe financial crisis.

Ehud Olmert will address both houses of the U.S. Congress.

Israel is easing a ban on Palestinians entering from the West Bank.

Jordan's king said time is running out for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

American tycoon Warren Buffett invested $4 billion in an Israeli manufacturing firm.

An Israeli soldier was punished for a politically motivated snub of the military chief of staff.

Sister Rose Thering, a nun who campaigned against anti-Semitism in the Catholic Church, died Saturday at 85.

Matisyahu began his European tour with a midnight show in Dublin.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 5, 2006

President Bush told a Jewish audience that the international community must augment African Union forces in Darfur with U.N. and NATO troops.

Sweden broke with E.U. policy by granting a visa to a Palestinian Authority Cabinet minister from Hamas.

Washington nixed a European Commission proposal to transfer funds to the Palestinian Authority through President Mahmoud Abbas.

Ehud Olmert and his Cabinet were sworn in Thursday.

Ehud Olmert ruled out negotiations with the Palestinian Authority for now, but said he might meet with P.A. President Mahmoud Abbas.

Kofi Annan said he wants to see Israel's unqualified membership in the United Nations.

Republicans approved an amendment to a military bill that would allow chaplains to pray "according to their own conscience," but rejected a change calling for "sensitivity" to other faiths.

The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved an amendment that would protect educational trips from lobbying reform.

There is no evidence of systematic bias in the BBC's coverage of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but the British station shouldn't shy away from using the word "terrorism," a panel found.

A member of the European Parliament resigned after sending an offensive email to a Jewish constituent.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 4, 2006

Mahmoud Abbas said he would put any Israeli-Palestinian peace deal to a referendum, circumventing the Hamas government.

Congress will consider legislation to tie U.S. contributions to UNRWA to outside auditing of the agency.

Longtime Jewish community leader Jay Yoskowitz died suddenly Tuesday.

Dalia Itzik was sworn in as the first female Knesset speaker.

Brandeis University pulled a pro-Palestinian art exhibit from its campus.

Suspected satanists vandalized an Israeli synagogue.

A group of American baseball fans will visit Israel for an Israeli baseball festival.

The Reconstructionist Rabbinical College divested from companies doing business in Sudan.

A group of investors led by real-estate magnate Ted Lerner and his family purchased the Washington Nationals baseball team.

The Iranian army repudiated a statement from a top Revolutionary Guard officer who said Israel would be the first target in a U.S.-Iran conflict.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 3, 2006

Israel celebrated its 58th birthday.

Gunmen from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' movement announced the formation of a militia to counter Hamas police, media reported.

The Palestinian Authority prime minister asked terrorist groups to refrain from attacking border crossings.

The United Jewish Communities nominated businessman and communal leader Joseph Kanfer as its next chairman of the board.

Top U.S. lawmakers are considering a plan to have Ehud Olmert address a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

The chairman of the Republican Party was booed at an American Jewish Committee event over comments on Iraq.

The Swedish prime minister denied entry to a Hamas lawmaker.

Queens College named the founder of Americans for Peace Now as director of its Jewish studies program.

A new survey found American Jews are largely uninformed about Gaucher disease, even though they are the group most highly affected by it.

The American Jewish Committee announced the completion of a $105 million fund-raising campaign.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 2, 2006

Israel remembered its 22,123 fallen soldiers and terrorism victims.

Iran is a threat to Israel but also fears its military might, the Israeli chief of staff said.

The "Quartet" guiding the Israeli-Palestinian peace process will not replace its envoy for now because of Hamas intransigence.

A Florida professor who pleaded guilty to supporting Islamic Jihad will serve another 18 months in prison before being deported.

The first target in any Iran-U.S. conflict will be Israel, a senior Iranian military official said.

Palestinian counter-terrorism efforts last year fell "far short" of U.S. expectations, a State Department report said.

The senior envoy from the "Quartet" guiding the Israeli-Palestinian peace process came out against aid cuts to the Hamas government.

The Reform movement will lead a 30-day multifaith push to maintain the campaign for Darfur.

The American Jewish Committee launched its 100th anniversary celebrations.

The Federal Court of Canada dismissed an application to review a Passport Office policy that does not allow "Israel" to appear on the passports of people born in Jerusalem.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 1, 2006

Israel's new coalition government under Ehud Olmert will be sworn in Thursday.

France denied entry to a Hamas official.

The leader of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Paul Spiegel, died Sunday.

Israel approved a key modification to the West Bank security barrier.

A Palestinian woman was killed during an Israeli army raid on the West Bank.

Jonathan Pollard filed a court challenge against the appointment of his former Israeli handler to the Olmert government.

An unmistakable Jewish presence ran through Sunday's rally in Washington.

Hamas may endorse an Arab League proposal for normalization with Israel.

Egypt grounded 10 Israeli yachtsmen taking part in an international regatta.

The Israeli and Palestinian Authority prime ministers were among Time magazine's 100 most influential people.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 28, 2006

James Wolfensohn is quitting as the top international envoy to Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Three Jewish leaders were arrested for protesting outside Sudan's embassy against the genocide in Darfur.

Israeli security officials believe Palestinians have smuggled dozens of Katyusha rockets into the Gaza Strip.

French President Jacques Chirac wants the World Bank to pay Palestinian Authority salaries.

Ehud Olmert and President Bush will meet in late May, a report said.

Anti-Semitic acts in the French-speaking part of Switzerland doubled in 2005, a new report found.

A student art exhibit critical of Palestinian terrorists will go on at Penn State University, after it initially was blocked.

The former director of the Mossad spy agency said Israel shouldn't rule out negotiations with Hamas.

Israeli criticism of Iranian participation in a U.N. disarmament commission is "absolutely ridiculous," an Iranian official said.

Hillel and MTV's college affiliate are sponsoring a contest for students to create video games simulating conditions in Darfur.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 27, 2006

Israel's Labor Party agreed to join the new Kadima-led coalition government.

A Palestinian terrorist died in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.

The Holocaust is proving more important than Israel in positively affecting Jewish identity among many young Jews, a new study found.

Iran has procured North Korean missiles capable of reaching Europe, Israel's military intelligence chief said.

A leading Russian Jewish group condemned an attack on a Russian synagogue.

The brother of Yitzhak Rabin's assassin got extra jail time for threatening Ariel Sharon's life.

A coalition of American Jewish leaders initiated a task force on Israeli-Arab issues.

Sweden withdrew from an international air force drill to protest Israel's participation.

The number of ex-Nazis convicted of war crimes more than tripled in the past year, the Simon Wiesenthal Center said.

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences admitted an Israeli musicologist.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 26, 2006

The Palestinian Authority said it prevented a terrorist attack on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip.

The president of the Reform movement brought a message of tolerance for gays to the university founded by televangelist Rev. Jerry Falwell.

Hundreds of Israeli tourists remain in the Sinai despite this week's terror attacks there.

In what is believed to be a first outside Israel, a siren was sounded for a minute from Cape Town's Jewish community center to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

Israel's ambassador to Italy condemned anti-Israel demonstrations that took place near a march marking Italy's liberation from fascism 61 years ago.

Israel will never allow Iran to acquire the power to wipe out the Jewish state, Ehud Olmert said.

A Holocaust memorial in Odessa was smeared with black paint, large swastikas and an anti-Semitic slogan.

A former member of Austria's Parliament pled not guilty to charges that he questioned the existence of Nazi gas chambers.

An Israeli Arab lawmaker met with the Palestinian Authority foreign minister, a top Hamas official.

A former lawmaker from Israel's Likud Party was convicted of impropriety.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 25, 2006

Israel marked Holocaust Memorial Day.

Thousands of people marched from Auschwitz to Birkenau to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Norway stood by its decision to admit two Hamas lawmakers next month.

Rabbi Moses Teitelbaum, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Satmar sect, was buried Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Jordan accused Hamas of planning to carry out attacks on its soil.

Israeli rescue workers in Eilat were on highest alert following explosions at a Sinai beach resort area.

A former Israeli diplomat was indicted for sexual molestation, bribery and fraud.

Hezbollah vowed to secure the release of a terrorist imprisoned in Israel.

A session of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee was postponed over the controversial participation of an Israeli Arab lawmaker.

Extremists increasingly are targeting Hispanic immigrants, the Anti-Defamation League said in a report.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 24, 2006

Incidents of violent anti-Semitism diminished around the world in 2005, an Israeli study found.

Israel was advised to redesign its defenses to deal with non-conventional threats.

Mahmoud Abbas said he had the power to remove the Hamas-led Palestinian Authority if it doesn't begin to negotiate with Israel.

The leader of the Reform movement will deliver a commencement address at Jerry Falwell's Liberty University.

Holocaust Remembrance Day will be marked this year in Prague for the first time in an open public space.

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian gunman who fired on them from the Gaza Strip.

Iran's nuclear program is the worst threat Jews have faced since the Holocaust, Israel's defense minister said.

President Bush proclaimed May as Jewish heritage month.

The Palestinian Authority's Hamas prime minister has three sisters in Israel, a newspaper reported.

Malaysia said it would not establish relations with Israel until the Palestinians secure statehood.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 21, 2006

Israel has a plan to reoccupy the Gaza Strip if the situation deteriorates, a top army commander said.

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak invited Ehud Olmert to Egypt. Mubarak called the interim Israeli prime minister on Friday.

Israel deployed thousands of police to secure Jerusalem's Old City for the eastern Orthodox Easter.

President Bush named Joel Kaplan deputy chief of staff of the White House, taking over day-to-day policy planning from Karl Rove, another deputy chief of staff.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas vetoed the appointment of a man on Israel's most wanted list to supervise the ministry that oversees the security services.

Germany agreed to drop its resistance to the opening of one of the world's largest Holocaust archives.

The U.S. Treasury extended its ban on dealings with Hamas to dealings with the Palestinian Authority.

The White House director of faith-based initiatives resigned.

An Iranian delegation met with top Europeans in an effort to end a deadlock on Iran's nuclear program.

The AIPAC classified information case is reportedly at the center of a rare FBI quest to retrieve documents from the archives of a dead journalist.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 18, 2006

Israel blamed Hamas for the Tel Aviv suicide bombing but stopped short of ordering an offensive against the Palestinian Authority.

Rabbi Arthur Hertzberg, a leading and provocative U.S. rabbi, died Monday at 84 in Englewood, N.J.

President Bush condemned Monday's suicide bombing attack in Tel Aviv.

The "Quartet" of Israeli-Palestinian peace mediators will meet next month.

A group of Holocaust survivors petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to change the terms of the Swiss banks settlement.

The nine people killed in Monday's suicide bombing in Tel Aviv were identified.

Japan announced it was suspending aid to the Hamas-led Palestinian Authority.

The former editor of a U.S. newspaper sued her employer, alleging she was fired because she is a woman and Jewish.

Israel has foiled scores of Palestinian suicide bombings this year, the head of the Shin Bet security service said.

Several windows were shattered in a Ukrainian synagogue in what is believed to be an anti-Semitic attack.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 17, 2006

A Palestinian suicide bomber killed at least nine people in Tel Aviv.

Iran donated at least $50 million to the Hamas-led Palestinian Authority.

The United States extended a waiver that allows the PLO office to operate in Washington for six months.

Zacarias Moussaoui said U.S. support for Israel is one of the main reasons he hates the United States.

A Florida professor acquitted of terrorism charges is expected to be deported.

Pope Benedict XVI endorsed Israel's right to exist as well as Palestinian statehood hopes.

Gail Hyman, the United Jewish Communities' senior vice president of communications, announced her departure.

American and Israeli officials denied reports that Israel plans to offer to free a jailed Palestinian militiaman if the United States grants clemency to Jonathan Pollard.

A Polish priest apologized for allowing anti-Semitic statements to be broadcast on a radio station he runs.

The Washington Nationals baseball team added days not on the Jewish Sabbath to a promotion aimed at religious groups.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 12, 2006

Ehud Olmert said he intends to finalize plans for a further Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank by late 2007.

Iran could have nuclear weapons by 2010, Israel's military intelligence chief said.

Two senior Israeli diplomats visited Indonesia.

Two suspects surrendered in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a young French Jew.

President Bush sent Passover greetings to the Jewish community.

A U.S. Reform Jewish leader compared the plight of illegal immigrants to that of the ancient Israelites.

Fewer than one-fifth of non-Jews who marry Jews convert to Judaism, according to a new study.

Security forces loyal to Mahmoud Abbas took control of a border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Russia's president sent Passover greetings to the country's Jewish community and promised that his government will fight anti-Semitism.

Polish groups are developing a tourism route tracing the country's Orthodox Jewish past.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 11, 2006

Israel formally brought the comatose Ariel Sharon's political career to a close.

Iran has enriched uranium, its former president said.

The United States plans to more than double its emergency assistance this year to the U.N. body that cares for Palestinian refugees.

A London court censured the Israeli army over the killing of a British citizen in the Gaza Strip.

Iran must not gain the know-how to build an atomic bomb, President Bush said.

The Czech Jewish community is considering the creation of a Holocaust museum for Czech Jews and Roma, or gypsies.

The Likud Party said it would not join Israel's coalition government under Ehud Olmert.

France denied visas to two Hamas lawmakers.

A body marker from a Nazi concentration camp was removed from an auction in Los Angeles after complaints from a Jewish group.

A Boston-area Jewish sorority has lost members who say they didn't know about the organization's Jewish orientation.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 10, 2006

European foreign ministers are meeting Monday to discuss sanctions options against Iran.

Israel is shunning any foreign dignitaries who hold contacts with the Palestinian Authority government under Hamas.

Israel's Ehud Olmert said he enjoys a "very strong emotional bond" with President Bush.

Ariel Sharon is expected to be declared permanently incapacitated later this week.

Pope Benedict XVI said he would he would visit the site of the Auschwitz death camp in May.

Israeli and Palestinian public figures will hold informal peace negotiations next month in Morocco.

Russian Jewish leaders criticized a lawmaker's motion to check how one of Russia's chief rabbis received Russian citizenship.

The editor in chief of a Kiev newspaper was severely beaten in what may have been retaliation for articles against anti-Semitism.

A JTA correspondent won a Guggenheim Fellowship.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is the leading Israeli institution in terms of papers published by its faculty.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 7, 2006

The European Union cut off direct aid to the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority prime minister denied reports that Hamas was prepared for a Palestinian state next to Israel.

The Reform movement praised lawmakers for passing the Darfur Peace and Accountability Act.

The vote that brought Hamas to power was a vote against corruption, President Bush said.

A British inquest declared that a filmmaker killed by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip was murdered.

The Nazis had plans to exterminate Jews in British mandatory Palestine during World War II, according to a new report.

New York City police defended their conduct during the arrest of an elderly Orthodox Jewish man and a subsequent protest in the Chasidic community.

A new Gnostic gospel was revealed to the public, engendering debate about the role of Judas in Jesus' death.

An Israeli boxer recently won a heavyweight boxing title.

Jewish leaders joined other religious leaders in pledging to eradicate violence against women.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 6, 2006

Ehud Olmert was asked to create Israel's next government.

Mahmoud Abbas sought to assert his control over Palestinian border crossings.

Israeli security forces arrested a Palestinian Authority Cabinet minister outside Jerusalem.

Iran tested its third missile in a week.

The chief suspect in the recent brutal murder of a French Jew denied to an investigative judge that he committed the crime.

Pope Benedict XVI may visit Israel early next year, Shimon Peres said.

The Israeli and Palestinian Authority governments maintained poor human rights records in 2005 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the U.S. State Department said.

The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution urging the Bush administration to call on Saudi Arabia to end its boycott of Israel.

Ariel Sharon underwent surgery to his skull.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States decreased slightly in 2005, according to a new report.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 5, 2006

Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians suspected of planning a double suicide bombing.

President Bush encouraged those observing a week of prayer and action aimed at stopping the violence in Darfur.

Jewish groups wrote members of the U.S. Congress to protest a budget bill likely to pass this week.

Nuclear inspectors will tour Iranian sites.

Israel's largest bank severed ties with Palestinian banks.

Police in Israel placed three Maryland teenagers under house arrest after seizing about 840 grams of marijuana from them, a police spokesman said.

U.S. Sen. Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) introduced a nonbinding resolution on the Senate floor calling on the United States not to participate in the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The United Jewish Communities allocated $8 million to help Hurricane Katrina victims.

The removal of Harvard University and Kennedy School logos from a paper alleging an all-powerful pro-Israel lobby did not signify disapproval, the Kennedy School said.

An Israeli player helped lead the University of Maryland women's basketball team to an NCAA championship.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 4, 2006

An operation planned to repair surgical damage to Ariel Sharon's skill was postponed.

Labor Party leader Amir Peretz wants to be Israel's next defense minister.

Anti-Semitism on campuses is a "serious problem" that merits a campaign to inform Jewish students of their rights, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights said.

The Palestinian Authority's foreign minister called for Israel's elimination and said Hamas would not disarm.

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in a refugee camp near Jerusalem.

Part of Pope John Paul II's childhood home is being turned into a Holocaust memorial.

Sweden cooperated with the Nazis more than previously thought, according to a Swedish investigation.

The Jewish Funders Network announced $12 million in grant initiatives.

A former Canadian aboriginal leader appealed a ruling that found him guilty of willfully promoting anti-Semitism.

A group of Jewish and Rwandan student leaders are touring Rwanda to learn about the 1994 genocide there.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - April 3, 2006

Iranian missiles shown on Iranian state television are not capable of evading radar, an Israeli expert said.

U.S. officials are banned from contacting Palestinian Authority officials associated in any way with Hamas.

Hamas is unlikely to block the PLO from negotiating peace with Israel, Saeb Erekat said.

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian gunman in the West Bank.

U.S. Sen. Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) called on Hamas to renounce terrorism and acknowledge Israel's right to exist.

Israel's Labor Party lost a seat in the next Knesset to an Arab party.

The editor who published a controversial article on the pro-Israel lobby in the United States defended her decision to publish the piece.

French President Jacques Chirac invited the prime minister-elect of Israel, Ehud Olmert, to visit Paris.

Polish prosecutors may reopen a World War II-era case after an Israeli said he tracked down one of the men who allegedly murdered his family.

Israel's attorney general called on one of Israel's chief rabbis to resign.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 31, 2006

A suicide bomber disguised as an Orthodox Jew killed four people in the West Bank.

A top Palestinian terrorist died in a car explosion in the Gaza Strip.

Final election results boosted Ehud Olmert's chances of forming an Israeli government that will support a West Bank withdrawal.

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago is launching a funding drive it hopes will raise $50 million for local Jewish day schools.

Agudath Israel of America welcomed a Massachusetts Supreme Court decision to deny marriage to same-sex couples from other states.

Palestinians must choose if they want a government that wants to destroy Israel, President Bush said.

South Africa "unconditionally" recognizes the legitimacy of the Hamas-led Palestinian Authority.

The head of Israel's Pensioner Party has a document that could win Jonathan Pollard's release, according to the wife of the convicted spy.

Poland wants UNESCO to change the way it describes Auschwitz to emphasize that Nazis, not Poles, ran the death camp.

The Anti-Defamation League accused Syria's president of giving "aid and comfort" to Holocaust deniers.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 30, 2006

The U.N. Security Council called on Iran to stop enriching uranium.

The "Quartet" working for Mideast peace warned the new Palestinian government to recognize Israel and renounce terrorism if it wants financial aid.

The United States could back a partial Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank.

Israel's pullout from Gaza did not harm the coastal strip's environment, a report found.

American consular officials in Jerusalem must review any request for a meeting between U.S. and Palestinian Authority officials.

Mahmoud Abbas called Ehud Olmert to offer congratulations on his election victory.

President Bush invited Ehud Olmert to Washington.

The FBI broke up a ring that tried to smuggle Hezbollah operatives into the United States.

A bill in Congress would establish a board to advise the government on whether federally funded international relations programs benefit U.S. interests.

John Kerry urged the U.S. Coast Guard to allow a Chasidic Jew to wear a yarmulke while on duty.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 29, 2006

Israel's Ehud Olmert said only parties that support withdrawal from parts of the West Bank would be asked to join a governing coalition.

Ehud Olmert asked Mahmoud Abbas to start negotiations toward Palestinian statehood.

The judge in the classified-information case against two former AIPAC staffers delayed the trial for a month.

Israeli soldiers intercepted a would-be suicide bomber en route to an attack.

For the first time, Palestinian terrorists fired a katyusha rocket at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israel tackled a new suspected outbreak of bird flu.

A group of Iranian Jewish women is spending a week in Moscow.

A Jordanian prince was welcomed at Latin America's largest synagogue.

A Jewish camp in California is looking for alumni as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

One of the Orthodox Jewish contestants on "The Apprentice" was fired.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 28, 2006

President Bush appointed Joshua Bolten as his chief of staff.

The Palestinian Legislative Council overwhelmingly voted Hamas into government.

Voting began in Israel's general election.

Two Israelis died after accidentally detonating a dud Palestinian rocket.

Military strikes will not stop Iran from enriching uranium, a senior Iranian official said.

The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society wants the Senate to include provisions in border protection policies that are "consistent with American humanitarian policies and effective against illegal migration."

Israel's ambassador to the United States advocated a U.S.-style presidential system.

The U.S. State Department blocked a Palestinian human-rights advocate from entering the United States.

Caspar Weinberger, the Reagan-era defense secretary whose intervention in Jonathan Pollard's case led to a life sentence for Pollard, died at 88.

The United Jewish Communities is sending prom clothes to children in areas ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 27, 2006

Final opinion polls predicted the Kadima Party would sweep the Israeli elections.

A Russian convicted of a stabbing spree at a Moscow synagogue received a 13-year prison sentence.

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian terrorist in the Gaza Strip.

Israel contained its first bird-flu outbreak.

Hamas' top politician called for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

California's state controller called on the state's two largest pensions to check whether they have holdings in companies that would be subject to Iran-related sanctions.

A Lithuanian found guilty of Nazi-era war crimes was spared prison time.

Israel's 1981 attack on Iraq's nuclear reactor was "probably" fortunate, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Washington said.

Two synagogues in Montreal were defaced.

Israeli police temporarily sealed off Jerusalem's Temple Mount, citing security concerns.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 24, 2006

The U.S. government opposes allowing testimony from Israeli officials at the classified information trial of two former AIPAC staffers.

The United Nations agreed to help the Palestinian Authority fight an outbreak of deadly bird flu.

Mahmoud Abbas suggested he would bypass Hamas in negotiations with Israel.

Ehud Olmert said Mahmoud Abbas had failed in the war on terrorism.

The Bush administration announced it would stop funding Palestinian infrastructure projects.

The U.S. Treasury placed Hezbollah's television affiliate on a terrorist watch list.

President Bush signed legislation graduating Ukraine from Soviet-era trade restrictions

The number of anti-Semitic incidents remained high in Canada in 2005, according to a B'nai Brith Canada study.

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi pledged his support for Hamas.

Hamas' designated chief of the Palestinian Authority security forces said he would not arrest wanted terrorists.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 23, 2006

Twelve Americans on a B'nai B'rith trip were killed in a bus accident in northern Chile.

Israeli forces killed three Palestinian terrorists along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip.

Condoleezza Rice said she is confident that an international accord can be reached to prevent Iran from enriching uranium.

The PLO rejected Hamas' governing agenda.

Ehud Olmert said only parties favoring further West Bank withdrawals would be able to join the Israeli government if he wins next week's election.

Israel pitched in to help Palestinians contain a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the Gaza Strip.

Israel is the largest Middle Eastern investor in the United States.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents remained high in Canada in 2005, according to a B'nai Brith Canada study.

Conservative rabbis passed a motion that could make it easier to push through a change in the movement's approach to homosexuality.

An interfaith peace trek across the Sahara ground to a halt when Libya refused to let in the Israeli participants.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 22, 2006

Israeli soldiers killed a wanted Palestinian in the West Bank.

Iran gave $1.8 million to Islamic Jihad last month, Israel's defense minister said.

A genetic test for breast cancer mutations linked to Ashkenazi Jews misses the mutations about 12 percent of the time, according to a new study.

Two West Bank Palestinians were charged in an Israeli court with membership in Al-Qaida.

Lawyers representing an indicted former employee of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee established a legal defense fund.

U.S. Jewish groups announced a "Week of Prayer and Action for Darfur."

Racism in France is rising, according to a new poll.

Jordan's king denied his country and Israel were at odds.

The National Council of Jewish Women said it is "deeply troubled" with President Bush's choice for Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

The city of Jerusalem may make the Western Wall accessible by cable car.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 21, 2006

Israeli security forces foiled a Palestinian suicide bombing planned for Tel Aviv.

President Bush said the United States would use "military might" to protect Israel.

Jordan's King Abdullah said time is running out for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

The European Union donated $78 million for Palestinian relief.

Hezbollah pledged to secure the release of Lebanese jailed in Israel.

Approximately two dozen people gathered at the Reform movement's rabbinical seminary in New York to honor those killed in the Iraq war.

Russian prosecutors urged a 16-year sentence for the man accused of stabbing several worshipers at a synagogue in Moscow.

El Al is offering reduced airfare to Israel for the upcoming election.

A leading U.S. Catholic bishop said Israel's occupation is a factor in the persecution of Christians in Muslim lands.

A leading Israeli rabbi blamed local outbreaks of avian flu on sexual permissiveness.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 20, 2006

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Jonathan Pollard's petition for access to classified information used to convict him.

Hamas presented its candidates for the new Palestinian Cabinet to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel confirmed its first contagion by a deadly strain of avian flu.

Wayne Firestone was named the next president of Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life.

The United Arab Emirates has given money to families of Palestinian "martyrs" killed or injured in the intifada.

Hamas accused the United States of trying to isolate it among Palestinians.

Israel reopened the main commercial crossing into the Gaza Strip following warnings of a Palestinian food shortage.

One of Israel's chief rabbis called for an international organization of religions.

More than 40 professors and staff members at the University of Michigan presented a letter supporting divestment from Israel.

Seven Torahs destroyed in Hurricane Katrina were buried in Louisiana.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 17, 2006

Bird flu was confirmed Friday at three kibbutzim and a moshav in Israel after some 11,000 turkeys died in recent days.

The North American federation system has implemented a new system to determine overseas funding.

U.S. demands that Hamas abandon terrorism and recognize Israel are part of a new U.S. national security strategy.

The pro-Israel lobby has turned America's Mideast policy against U.S. interests, according to a paper by researchers at Harvard and the University of Chicago.

The Palestinian Authority's incoming prime minister said he could envision peace with Israel, provided Israel ceded eastern Jerusalem.

The Fatah Party chose not to enter a Hamas-led Palestinian government.

U.S. military interrogators wrapped prisoners at Guantanamo in Israeli flags, according to the FBI.

Ariel Sharon's personal documents were removed from his Jerusalem office.

The leadership of Chabad-Lubavitch won its court case against Messianist opponents within its movement.

The United States does not object to Israel's resumption of arms sales to China.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 16, 2006

Palestinian areas will be thrown into an economic depression if Israel withholds tax revenues and other countries withhold aid, a new World Bank study says.

The U.N. General Assembly voted to create a new human rights organization, despite opposition from the United States and Israel.

An Israeli soldier died in a clash with Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee passed legislation expanding sanctions against Iran.

Saddam Hussein feared Israel would attack if it knew Iraq did not have chemical weapons, a new report said.

A member of the Black Hebrew community will represent Israel at this year's Eurovision song contest.

The first issue of Hamas' online magazine for kids to be published since the group won Palestinian legislative elections advocates suicide bombing and hatred of Jews, the Anti-Defamation League says.

Five returned Nazi-looted paintings will go on display in Los Angeles.

Jordan's king says he will continue to look out for Israel's Arabs.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Jews in the Denver area feel alienated from the larger Jewish community, according to a new study.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 15, 2006

Israel plans to prosecute six Palestinian terrorists it seized from a West Bank prison.

Mahmoud Abbas called Israel's raid of a West Bank prison an "unforgivable crime."

A bipartisan slate of U.S. senators led by Jews from each party asked President Bush to urge Saudi Arabia to cancel a meeting on an Israel boycott.

Israel halted the expansion of a West Bank settlement.

Ehud Olmert's prospects in upcoming Israeli elections improved following the Jericho jail raid.

As many as 800 Israeli diplomats and state employees will vote Thursday at the Israeli Consulate in New York City.

An Air Force Academy graduate launched an organization to promote religious freedom in the military.

Hebrew University led three Israeli universities on a list of the 200 best universities in the world.

A U.S. court ruling is expected soon in the case of a Holocaust survivor's estate that has led to a battle between two Israeli hospitals.

A Jewish singer from Kiev will represent Ukraine at this year's Eurovision song contest.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 14, 2006

Israeli commandos stormed a West Bank prison, seeking to detain a terrorist whom Palestinian officials had pledged to release.

Two former American Israel Public Affairs Committee staffers subpoenaed top Bush administration officials to testify at their trial.

Ehud Olmert vowed that a major West Bank settlement bloc would remain part of Israel.

More than 150 rabbis gathered outside United Nations headquarters in New York to urge international action in the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Darfur.

Six Americans reportedly have entered an Iranian newspaper's Holocaust cartoon contest.

Britain's foreign minister said the international community should turn its attention to Israel's presumed nuclear program once it finishes dealing with Iran.

Shimon Peres held secret talks with Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan.

A Mexican artist will pull his installation that involves pumping auto exhaust into a former synagogue in Germany.

Football star Tom Brady completed a visit to Israel.

More than a quarter of Swedes harbor anti-Semitic views, a survey found.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 13, 2006

The United States may increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinians at the expense of aid earmarked for the Palestinian Authority, Condoleezza Rice said.

In its proposed platform for the next Palestinian Authority government, Hamas reiterated its right to "armed resistance" against Israel.

Rome's chief rabbi visited the main mosque in his city.

Israeli security forces thwarted a Palestinian bombing attempt.

Egypt's president urged Israel to hold talks with the Palestinian Authority under Hamas.

Rabbis joined their Christian and Muslim counterparts in marking the second anniversary of the Madrid train bombings.

Leaders of European socialist parties said Europe should be open to talks with a Palestinian government led by Hamas.

Several anti-Semitic incidents occurred in the Paris suburbs.

New York City's mayor suspended the head imam of the city's jail system.

An Israeli bakery unveiled a half-ton hamantash.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 10, 2006

The European Union ruled out aid for a Hamas-led Palestinian Authority unless the terrorist group seeks peace.

A Jewish leader urged Congress not to ban or limit privately funded congressional travel.

President Bush met with philanthropic leaders and social service providers to encourage corporations and private foundations to broaden their support for faith-based groups.

The Chicago Board of Rabbis asked its members not to serve on the Illinois governor's commission on discrimination and hate crimes.

Israeli plans for further unilateral separation from the Palestinians are a "declaration of war," a Hamas leader said.

A Hamas prime minister could be a target for assassination if he is involved in approving terrorist attacks, Ehud Olmert said.

The five veto-holders on the U.N. Security Council began discussing Iran and its nuclear program.

Mahmoud Abbas gave Hamas an extra two weeks to form a government.

A 70-year-old Parisian Jew was struck in the head by a man who called her a "dirty Jew."

Jewish groups are backing the participation in a large-scale Manhattan building project of a British architect who had come under fire for his views on Israel.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 9, 2006

Ehud Olmert said he plans to set Israel's permanent borders by 2010.

The Conservative movement's policy on homosexuality will remain unchanged until at least December.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority are both cited for "problems" in the U.S. State Department's 2005 report on human rights.

American Jewish Committee officials raised concerns with Russia's foreign minister about the country's relationship with Iran and Hamas.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure that would graduate Ukraine from the Jackson-Vanik trade restrictions.

Israel lifted a security closure on the main commercial crossing into the Gaza Strip.

BBC officials censured the corporation's online news service for a biased report about the Israeli-Arab conflict.

Jewish students at Columbia University protested a speech by a scholar critical of Holocaust restitution groups and Israel.

Hungary reopened a Holocaust compensation program.

Palestinian artists urged a British musician to cancel an upcoming concert in Israel to protest the West Bank security fence.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 8, 2006

Mahmoud Abbas backed Ehud Olmert's bid for the Israeli premiership.

Israel's state comptroller censured the government for its handling of settlers evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

The U.S.-backed "road map" peace plan is "hopelessly out of date," a United Nations official said.

Hamas is ready to consider a Saudi diplomatic initiative that recognizes Israel's existence, Russia's foreign minister said.

Egypt's president reportedly called on Israeli tourists avoiding his country to reconsider their plans.

NATO spy planes conducted an exercise in Israel, apparently as a signal to Iran.

Israel resumed arms sales to China after resolving a dispute on the matter with the United States.

The World Jewish Congress will not drop a lawsuit against one of its former executives, despite demands from its affiliate in Australia.

The Anglican Church's financial advisers recommended against divesting from Caterpillar because it does business with Israel.

A delegation from a Jewish anti-Zionist group is visiting Iran.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 7, 2006

Israel's defense minister said even Hamas members in Palestinian Authority government aren't protected from counter-terrorist operations.

More than half the U.S. Senate attended a gala dinner for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The new Republican majority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives said he would never allow anti-Israel legislation come to the floor.

Nearly 400 rabbis have signed a letter to President Bush urging him to maintain indirect assistance to the Palestinians and "constructive engagement" with the Palestinian government.

Natan Sharansky said President Bush's policy of democratization has failed because Bush rushes tyrannies to elections.

The Association of Reform Zionists of America easily won elections for the American slate to the World Zionist Organization's 35th Congress of the Jewish People.

A British architect involved in a large-scale New York project is under fire for ties to a group that has called for a boycott of Israel.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee named Howard Friedman as its new president.

Three anti-Semitic attacks in a Parisian suburb over the weekend led the country's interior minister to increase security measures in the community.

"Munich" and "Paradise Now," two films that caused considerable controversy in the Jewish community, came up empty-handed at Sunday evening's Academy Awards.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 6, 2006

Three anti-Semitic attacks in a Parisian suburb over the weekend led the country's interior minister to increase security measures in the community.

"Munich" and "Paradise Now," two films that caused considerable controversy in the Jewish community, came up empty-handed at Sunday evening's Academy Awards.

The chief suspect in the grisly murder of a young Parisian Jew was extradited to France late Saturday night.

Two Palestinian militants were killed in an Israeli Air Force strike in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The director of the hospital treating Ariel Sharon said the Israeli prime minister is unlikely to recover.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld an amendment that would cut federal higher education funds to colleges and universities that refuse to allow military recruiters on campus.

Ehud Olmert said Israel still hopes to see a Palestinian state formed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Vatican publicly forgave an Israeli family arrested for detonating fireworks in a Nazareth church.

The European Union urged Israel to release withheld tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority.

The Jewish Family & Life organization took over management of a prestigious Jewish book award.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 3, 2006

Russia's foreign minister told Hamas on Friday that it wouldn't have a future if it doesn't become a political party and recognize Israel.

A Palestinian rocket hit a strategic facility in Ashkelon on Friday.

The man accused of killing a young Jew in Paris will be brought back from the Ivory Coast to France as early as Saturday.

Israel's foreign minister asked Britain's prime minister to deny Hamas international recognition.

An Israeli military official said the Arrow anti-ballistic missile system can intercept and destroy an incoming missile from Iran.

Demolition of Tajikistan's only synagogue began last month, sources in Dushanbe said.

Israel's defense minister said a Middle Eastern "Axis of Evil" is trying to destroy the Jewish state.

Australia's delegation has threatened to leave the World Jewish Congress because of a pending lawsuit against a former community leader.

The Anti-Defamation League resigned from a hate-crimes panel to protest the inclusion of a Nation of Islam representative.

The Jewish Family & Life organization took over management of a prestigious Jewish book award.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 2, 2006

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said there is an Al-Qaida presence in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Iran's former president said the Holocaust was a historical reality.

The Dubai company seeking to operate American ports is defending its ownership by a country that participates in the Arab boycott of Israel.

Ehud Olmert ruled out talks with the Palestinian Authority's prime minister-designate.

Mahmoud Abbas played down Iran's offer to fund the Palestinian Authority.

The judge in the classified information case against two former pro-Israel lobbyists denied a motion from a journalism organization to weigh in.

Israel upgraded a warning against its citizens traveling to Jordan or Egypt's Sinai Desert.

Israel's Finance Ministry increased funding for a foundation assisting needy Holocaust survivors.

The Ontario Library Association refused to drop from its recommended list a book that includes Palestinian children endorsing suicide bombing.

Voting concluded in the World Zionist Organization elections.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - March 1, 2006

The son of the chairman of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum has been chosen as the new White House liaison to the Jewish community.

The alleged leader of a gang suspected of murdering a French Jew denied he carried out the murder.

Palestinians killed an Israeli in the West Bank.

Top donors to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee will have an opportunity to quiz its leadership and lawyers about the classified-information case against two former staffers.

Jewish and African American officials in New York came together in a show of solidarity after the shooting death of a Jewish man in Brooklyn.

The Reform and Reconstructionist movements joined Christian and Muslim leaders in calling on President Bush to make Middle East peace a larger priority.

The representative body of Australian Jewry is considering pulling out of the World Jewish Congress if the WJC doesn't drop a lawsuit against a former WJC official.

Jewish groups protested the Illinois governor's appointment of the Nation of Islam's minister of protocol to a commission on discrimination and hate crimes.

A gathering of Jewish leaders, academics and Israeli Knesset members discussed the possibility of pushing for U.S. government vouchers for private Jewish schools.

Jewish leaders are calling on U.S. lawmakers to condemn the murder of a French Jew.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 28, 2006

Hamas does not threaten Israel's existence, Ehud Olmert said.

Iran reportedly pledged to donate $250 million to the Palestinian Authority.

The Dubai firm seeking to take over some operations at U.S. ports reportedly enforces a boycott against Israel.

Iran is preventing international monitors from determining whether its nuclear program is peaceful, according to a new report.

Convicted Holocaust denier David Irving reiterated that Hitler did not have a systematic plan to exterminate Europe's Jews.

Jewish officials in the former Soviet Union appealed to Uzbek authorities to investigate the death of the Central Asian country's Jewish leader.

A Russian man suspected of attacking worshippers in a Moscow synagogue pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

The Jewish Council for Public Affairs voted to monitor guidelines for religious tolerance at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

A play in New York about the death of a pro-Palestinian demonstrator at the hands of an Israeli bulldozer was delayed.

An Israeli army general canceled a sabbatical in Britain out of concern he could be prosecuted by pro-Palestinian groups.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 27, 2006

Russian officials confirmed that Hamas leaders will visit Moscow on Friday.

The European Union announced it would release $142 million in emergency funding for the Palestinian Authority.

Tens of thousands of people in Paris demonstrated against racism and anti-Semitism.

The leading Hamas politician gave conflicting comments regarding relations with Israel.

Sen. Hillary Clinton called on the international community to shun Hamas.

London's mayor said he would appeal a suspension he received for comparing a Jewish journalist to a Nazi.

A U.S. appeals court upheld a ruling revoking the citizenship of a man for his World War II-era activities.

A Danish sponsor of the country's national soccer team reversed its decision to pull its logos from the team's T-shirts for a match with Israel.

Members of Montreal's Jewish community held a vigil to express solidarity with French Jews after the murder of a French Jew.

Two branches of McDonald's in Israel are getting new signs so prospective customers know the outlets are kosher.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 24, 2006

President Bush called on the international community to isolate Hamas until it renounces terrorism and recognizes Israel.

A senior member of Israel's Kadima Party hinted that the future Palestinian Authority prime minister could be assassinated.

Israeli troops killed five Palestinians during a major West Bank raid.

A Hamas delegation will arrive in Moscow next week.

London Mayor Ken Livingstone was rapped for comparing a Jewish journalist to a Nazi.

Israeli troops killed two Palestinians the army said were trying to plant bombs along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip.

A top Hamas leader said that the Palestinian parliament would release the killers of former Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi.

Twenty-nine Ohio farmers will travel to Israel next week to learn about Israeli farming techniques.

A new evangelical group is planning a pro-Israel lobbying bid in Washington on July 18-19.

An Israeli general was reprimanded for comments that caused a diplomatic squabble with Jordan.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 23, 2006

Police in the Ivory Coast arrested a suspect in the case of a French Jew who was tortured and murdered.

Saudi Arabia joined Egypt in rejecting a U.S. call to cut aid to a Hamas-led Palestinian government.

Iran offered to fund the Palestinian Authority.

Ariel Sharon had fluid removed from his stomach.

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian during a West Bank clash.

Vice President Dick Cheney is scheduled to headline this year's American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference.

U.S. Sens. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) called on Lithuania to halt the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in Vilnius.

Israel plans to pave a network of West Bank roads that would be used exclusively by Palestinians.

Immigration to Israel from France rose in 2005.

A father and his daughter are among the 19 winners of the 2005 National Jewish Book Awards.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 22, 2006

Egypt's foreign minister told Condoleezza Rice that his country is not ready to cut off a Hamas-led Palestinian Authority.

The Austrian prosecutors in the case of Holocaust denier David Irving want him to spend more time in jail.

The Israeli state comptroller is investigating the sale of interim Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's home.

Israel's Ehud Olmert called Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad an anti-Semite.

The United States sent experts to Saudi Arabia to review its boycott of Israel.

Jewish organizations welcomed a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the right of a small sect to use an illegal hallucinogenic.

Lawrence Summers, the Jewish president of Harvard University, resigned on Tuesday.

An Israeli lawyer sued Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in Germany for Holocaust denial.

A prominent Jewish Republican is leading a fund-raising drive for Lewis "Scooter" Libby's legal defense.

The United Nations rebuked a security guard who drew swastikas on a sign-in sheet.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 21, 2006

An Austrian court sentenced David Irving to three years in prison for denying the Holocaust.

The French government is considering the recent murder of a Jewish man to be an anti-Semitic act.

Israel's Ehud Olmert said there is still hope for peace with the Palestinians despite Hamas' political rise to power.

A European Jewish group is planning to file an international criminal complaint against the Iranian president for inciting genocide.

Russian human rights activists criticized the decision of provincial authorities to close a newspaper that published a controversial cartoon of religious leaders.

Twelve Russian political parties signed a pact aimed at combating extremism.

Israeli security forces foiled a Palestinian mortar barrage on southern Jerusalem.

U.S. Jewish ice skater Ben Agosto and his partner earned a silver medal in ice dancing at the 2006 Olympics.

Some Jewish women's activists sent vibrators to Jewish leaders to create a "buzz" about what they see as organized Jewish community's silence on reproductive rights.

Denmark cracked down on a clothing company that sold T-shirts with the logo of a Palestinian terrorist group.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 17, 2006

Russia said it may sell arms to the Palestinian Authority.

Britain's chief rabbi criticized the Church of England for voting to review its financial holdings in companies that do business with Israel.

Hamas officials reportedly are working on a new charter that would give the organization a more moderate tone, while still calling for Israel's destruction.

New York University has the most Jewish college students of any U.S. school, according to Hillel.

Israel is reviewing a number of sanctions to be set once a Hamas-led Palestinian Authority parliament is inaugurated this weekend.

Hamas chose Ismail Haniyeh to be the next Palestinian Authority prime minister.

Israel will not allow Palestinian legislators from Hamas to travel from the Gaza Strip to a West Bank swearing-in.

Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) said his liaison to the Jewish community did not lobby him to direct money to her husband's clients.

Thousands turned out to pay respects to the late Israeli folk singer Shoshana Damari.

El Al has installed missile defense systems on all its aircraft, Israeli security sources said.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 16, 2006

Iran must understand that force is an option in dealing with its nuclear threat, Condoleezza Rice said.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan urged Hamas to meet international requirements, including recognizing Israel's right to exist.

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution recommending no dealing with a Hamas-led government.

The United States is keeping money it already granted the Palestinian Authority from reaching a Hamas-led government.

The Iranian ambassador to Portugal was criticized after he voiced doubt about the Holocaust.

Germany's foreign minister said his country would stand with Israel in dealing with Iran and would not rule out military cooperation.

The Jewish community of Kaliningrad, Russia, was told to pay for the investigation of alleged unlawful dissemination of anti-Semitic literature.

Israel released a senior Hamas politician from prison.

An Israeli artist launched an international anti-Semitic cartoon contest.

Chabad opened a Jewish student center at Oxford.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 15, 2006

Ehud Olmert told U.S. Jewish leaders that Israel is prepared to cut off ties with the Palestinian Authority as soon as a Hamas-led government is sworn in.

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will meet with representatives of the American Jewish community.

Iran seeks to destroy Israel, the new chief of Israeli military intelligence said.

There is no U.S.-Israeli plan to oust Hamas from power, the White House said.

The Bush administration used the anniversary of the assassination of a Lebanese leader to call on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah.

Hamas admitted receiving help from Hezbollah.

The president of Azerbaijan told a group of American Jewish leaders that his country may upgrade its relations with Israel and open a trade mission there.

Americans for Peace Now endorsed a congressional resolution recommending a ban on funding for a Hamas-controlled Palestinian Authority.

The United Nations asked Lebanon about reported arms shipments crossing the country's border with Syria to go to Hezbollah.

A painting looted during the Nazi era will be returned to the heirs of its original owner.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 14, 2006

Israel and the United States reportedly are considering how to destabilize a Hamas-led Palestinian government.

The son of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was sentenced to nine months in prison for campaign-funding violations in his father's 1999 race for Likud Party leadership.

Birthright israel has received many more applications for its upcoming trips than it has spaces available.

Germany's foreign minister, on a visit to Israel, pledged to keep up pressure on Hamas to reform.

An Australian cartoonist said two of his old works dealing with the Holocaust were entered into an Iranian newspaper contest without his permission.

The Order of the British Empire was bestowed posthumously on a former South African chief rabbi.

Two Israeli Arab lawmakers were questioned over visits to Syria and Lebanon.

Israel reportedly has launched a campaign against Web sites used by Hamas and other Islamic terrorist groups.

Israeli folk singer Shoshana Damari died at age 83.

The outgoing Palestinian Authority Parliament gave Mahmoud Abbas new powers.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 13, 2006

The leader of Iranian Jewry criticized the country's president for denying the Holocaust.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to demand that Hamas recognize Israel, Condoleezza Rice said.

Ariel Sharon underwent emergency surgery.

Hamas announced that it would head the next Palestinian Authority government.

Gaza Strip-related violence against Israelis has come down significantly since Israel quit the territory last year, according to new findings.

Pro-Israel groups are reportedly lobbying for an Oscar-nominated film about Palestinian suicide bombers not to be presented as coming from "Palestine."

Israel launched an international campaign linking Hamas to Chechen terrorists.

Iran's biggest newspaper launched a competition for cartoons satirizing the Holocaust.

Thirty-seven percent of British Muslims see British Jewry as a "legitimate target as part of the struggle for justice in the Middle East," according to a new poll.

An Israeli lesbian couple won state recognition as joint parents of their children.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 10, 2006

Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni said international recognition and comprises with Hamas could cause a "slippery slope."

Israel's ambassador to the United States said the country could "do business" with a Hamas-led Palestinian government if it meets international criteria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he intends to invite Hamas officials to Moscow.

President Bush held an unscheduled meeting with visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni.

The U.S. Air Force softened its rules on religious practices.

Israeli Defense Minister Shaul Mofaz was invited to speak to NATO defense ministers.

A new organization united Christians in support of Israel.

A German gun possibly used by Adolph Hitler sold for $140,025 in an online auction.

A federal appeals court upheld New York City's policy of allowing symbols of Jewish and Muslim holiday scenes in school displays, but not Christian nativity scenes.

Islamic Jihad threatened to use violence in response to cartoons depicting the prophet Mohammed.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 9, 2006

Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinian terrorists on Israel's boundary with the Gaza Strip.

A conference on academic boycotts whose validity had been questioned was postponed after pressure from its funders.

Jonathan Pollard asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his case.

The Palestinian Authority will become a "terror state" if Hamas controls the Palestinian Parliament without renouncing violence or recognizing Israel, Israel's foreign minister said.

The Danish newspaper at the heart of the Muslim cartoon furor backed off a plan to publish images lampooning the Holocaust.

A soccer game between Israel and Denmark will go on as scheduled despite fears it would be canceled.

An evangelical Christian group wants to join a U.S. court case challenging the Air Force Academy's alleged Christian climate.

An anti-Semitic incident took place in a Catholic high school in Paris, according to a watchdog group.

A top Palestinian cleric asked Israel's High Court of Justice to halt the construction of a Simon Wiesenthal Center museum in Jerusalem.

Germany's foreign minister is to visit Israel next week.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 8, 2006

Ehud Olmert said Israel would have to unilaterally withdraw from much of the West Bank.

A Muslim cleric in Britain who fomented hate and incited murder was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Israel killed a member of a Palestinian terrorist group in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas activists in Jerusalem reportedly enjoy Israeli state benefits.

The Anglican Church decided to divest from companies whose products Israel uses in the West Bank.

An Israeli man was jailed for stabbing three people at last year's Jerusalem gay pride parade.

A Presbyterian committee investigating the church's possible divestment from Israel said it would not recommend divestment to the church's General Assembly in June.

A Jewish student group is sponsoring a cartoon contest to counter an anti-Semitic comics competition in Iran.

A Jewish official was among those who paid tribute to Coretta Scott King at her funeral.

A staffer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum was named to head the memorial museum planned for the site of the World Trade Center.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 7, 2006

Hamas' top politician said the radical Islamic group will likely form the next Palestinian Authority government.

Israel killed a senior Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank and two others in the Gaza Strip.

The president of Northwestern University blasted one of his professors for denying the Holocaust.

Iran's biggest newspaper requested cartoon submissions that question the Holocaust.

Heirs of a Dutch Jewish art dealer whose paintings were looted by the Nazis will get most of them back.

Racist skinhead activity in the United States is on the rise, according to a new report.

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said the United States is maintaining global pressure on Hamas to reform.

A Jewish school in Montreal received its second bomb threat in less than a week.

A weeklong lecture series on radical Islam sponsored by Jewish groups and others got under way at the University of Toronto.

Jewish terrorism is a "cancer" that Israel is lenient in tackling, Israel's Shin Bet chief said.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 6, 2006

Israel's acting prime minister said ties to the Palestinian Authority would continue as long as it is not led by Hamas.

An Islamic Web site in Europe posted anti-Semitic political cartoons in response to the Mohammed cartoon controversy raging in Europe.

Jewish leaders in Ukraine blamed Ukrainian authorities, law enforcement and societal attitudes for an attempted attack on Kiev's central synagogue.

Israel will release tax revenues to the Palestinians that were frozen after Hamas recently won Palestinian elections.

Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied against acting Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

Polish Jews held a service to mark a roof collapse that killed nearly 70 Poles.

An economics magazine will be shut down after running an anti-Semitic article.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem plans to retrain evacuated Gaza Strip settlement farmers.

A Chilean teenager died after being brutally beaten by a neo-Nazi group.

Actress Emma Thompson helped launch a new Web site connected to the Anne Frank museum.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 3, 2006

Hezbollah attacked an Israeli outpost, the terrorist group's TV station said.

Iran threatened to cut off inspections of its nuclear facilities if it is referred to the U.N. Security Council.

An Ohio congressman close to that state's Jewish community was elected Republican majority leader in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A Kassam rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in southern Israel, wounding three Israelis.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians protested the publication in Europe of cartoons mocking the prophet Mohammed.

The Palestinian Authority delayed payment to its 137,000 employees by at least two weeks.

Israel arrested two Palestinians smuggling belt bombs out of the West Bank city of Nablus.

The European Jewish Congress offered its "full support" to leaders of the World Jewish Congress after New York State's attorney general concluded an investigation into financial impropriety at the WJC.

Settlements have cost Israelis more than $14 billion dollars, not counting military expenditures, an independent Israeli study said.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution that urged an end to assistance to the Palestinian Authority if its leaders reject Israel's existence.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 2, 2006

Egypt called on Hamas to renounce violence and recognize Israel.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is meeting to decide whether to report Iran to the U.N. Security Council.

U.S. agents questioned two New York Times reporters regarding the American Israel Public Affairs Committee classified-information case.

Ariel Sharon had a feeding tube inserted.

A National Prayer Breakfast in Washington concluded with an interfaith prayer for peace in the Middle East.

President Bush reiterated his pledge to defend Israel if Iran attacks it.

A Hamas leader rejected President Bush's conditions for a relationship.

Paul Wolfowitz, the World Bank president counseled continued aid for the Palestinians.

Anti-Semitic incidents decreased by 14 percent in Britain in 2005, according to a new report.

Medical experts in Russia concluded that a man who attacked worshippers in a Moscow synagogue is fit to stand trial.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - February 1, 2006

Scores of Israelis were injured as settlers scuffled with police trying to dismantle a West Bank outpost.

President Bush used his State of the Union address to call on Hamas to recognize Israel and reject terrorism.

New York state's attorney general turned up no criminal wrongdoing in his investigation into allegations of financial improprieties at the World Jewish Congress.

A document in Iran's possession is aimed at manufacturing a bomb, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

Four U.S. congressional initiatives would ban assistance to a Palestinian Authority governed by Hamas.

Sen. Norm Coleman (R-Minn.) will lead the annual national prayer breakfast, the first time a Jew has done so.

The University of Vienna will build a Holocaust center in honor of Simon Wiesenthal.

Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni asked Egypt to help press Hamas to moderate its views.

Venezuela's president met with local Jewish officials after being accused of making remarks some consider anti-Semitic.

Fervently Orthodox Jews rioted in Israel over an unauthorized autopsy conducted on the body of one of their community members.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 31, 2006

The five nations with veto power on the U.N. Security Council agreed to report Iran to the council.

Samuel Alito was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Steven Spielberg's "Munich" was nominated for five Oscars, including best picture.

Ariel Sharon is absent from the Kadima Party's candidate list for the March 28 general elections in Israel.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank.

Russia's president said aid to a Hamas-led Palestinian government should not be cut.

Jewish leaders mourned the death of Coretta Scott King, who died Tuesday at age 78.

Money from the "Hungarian Gold Train" settlement was distributed to social service agencies to benefit Holocaust survivors.

Merrill Lynch withdrew its sponsorship from a London discussion of the Palestinian elections because a Hamas supporter is participating.

Scores of settlers stormed an Israeli army base in the West Bank.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 30, 2006

Hamas asked international donors not to cut off aid to the Palestinian Authority.

A Jewish community day school in Maryland received a $15 million gift.

Settlers squatting in Palestinian-owned market stalls in the West Bank city of Hebron agreed to leave under a compromise deal with Israeli police.

Hamas said it could suspend attacks if Israel withdraws from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and eastern Jerusalem.

Rabbi Yitzhak Kadouri, a leading Israeli mystic, died at the age of 106.

Steven Spielberg lambasted members of the Jewish community who came out against his film "Munich."

Wendy Wasserstein, an award-winning playwright who wrote about women's challenges in contemporary life, died Monday at age 55

El Al petitioned Israel's High Court to block flights by a rival Israeli airline on the Tel Aviv-New York route.

Oprah Winfrey's seal of approval catapulted Elie Wiesel's Holocaust memoir to the top of the book lists.

Google is planning to start a resource and development center in Israel.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 27, 2006

Mahmoud Abbas said he would ask Hamas to form a new Palestinian Authority government.

The United Nations marked its first-ever Holocaust remembrance day Friday.

Thousands of Fatah members rioted outside the presidential mansion and the Palestinian Parliament in Gaza City.

Israel and Western nations are likely to immediately cut off funds to the Palestinian Authority when Hamas assumes power, top officials said.

Hamas leaders said they won't relinquish their demand for control of Jerusalem and a refugee "right of return" to Israel.

A Hamas government will have to recognize Israel's existence, the Arab League said.

Andrea Bronfman was laid to rest on Jerusalem's Mountain of Olives.

The Reform movement urged lawmakers to vote against final passage of the budget bill.

Ehud Olmert phoned the leaders of Jordan and Egypt to discuss Hamas' victory in Palestinian elections.

The Jewish Agency for Israel reported a dip in anti-Semitic incidents worldwide last year, crediting political pressure and police crackdowns.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 26, 2006

Hamas won a surprise victory in Palestinian Authority parliamentary elections.

President Bush said the United States would not deal with a Hamas-led government if it doesn't renounce its goal of destroying Israel.

Ehud Olmert voiced hope that International Holocaust Day would help fight anti-Semitism.

Holocaust denial is a widespread phenomenon in Russia, especially on the Internet, a report said.

The chairman of the World Economic Forum apologized for an anti-Israel article in the Davos forum's official magazine.

Ariel Sharon could be moved to a coma-care hospital.

Ariel Sharon's son apologized for illicitly funding his father's 1999 run to head the Likud Party.

The production of a new kosher bread in a city in Belarus caused a string of anti-Semitic newspaper articles.

A case involving allegedly Nazi-looted art is now in the U.S. court system.

A Minnesota senator said he was concerned that congressional trips to Israel could be cut under lobbying reform proposals.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 25, 2006

Palestinians cast votes in a parliamentary election pitting the dominant Fatah faction against radical Islamist group Hamas.

Ehud Olmert hinted that Israel could carry out further unilateral withdrawals in the West Bank.

Yosef "Tommy" Lapid resigned from his Shinui Party.

Condoleezza Rice once again urged Lebanon's government to disarm Hezbollah.

A New Jersey town approved a Sabbath boundary.

Former President Carter is leading a delegation of monitors to the Palestinian elections.

Hamas will not abandon its quest to destroy Israel even if it enters the Palestinian legislature, a senior member of the group said.

A bipartisan slate of eight members of Congress urged the Chicago chapter of the U.S. Presbyterian Church to stop meeting with Hezbollah.

The National Jewish Democratic Council will ask the Republican Party to disassociate itself from the Rev. Pat Robertson.

Estee Lauder Companies recently donated an estimated $100,000 worth of cosmetics to a community devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 24, 2006

Israel sent a search-and-rescue team to the site of a Kenyan building collapse.

A senior leader of Hamas said the Palestinian terrorist group one day could hold indirect talks with Israel.

President Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney pledged to protect Israel in case of Iranian attack.

Indonesian officials honored the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee for its tsunami relief efforts.

Former concentration camp guard John Demjanjuk appealed his deportation.

An Israeli actor who played his own father, an athlete slain at the 1972 Olympics, in "Munich" said the experience helped him achieve closure.

The United States and Oman signed a free trade agreement on the basis of an understanding that the Persian Gulf state will not boycott Israel.

Germany's chancellor backed preliminary efforts for a Christian-Muslim-Jewish dialogue.

An Irish government committee recommended that circumcisions carried out by mohels should be permitted to continue.

Israeli Nobel laureate Robert Aumann criticized the government's treatment of settlers evacuated from the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 23, 2006

Jewish philanthropist Andrea Bronfman died Monday in New York City after she was hit by a car.

Israel is scaling back military missions in the West Bank before Palestinian Authority elections.

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will bring disaster upon his people, Israel's defense minister said.

The Russian government may be prepared to bring the religious sites of St. Petersburg's main faiths under partial police protection.

Benjamin Netanyahu said that as prime minister he would accept further territorial concessions to the Palestinians.

The leader of Israel's Labor Party said he would keep Jerusalem united if elected prime minister.

An award-winning film about Palestinian suicide bombers will not be shown at major Israeli cinemas.

Jimmy Carter urged Israel to uproot more West Bank settlements.

Pope Benedict XVI has named a new envoy to Israel.

A plaque went up at the site of a former Reform temple in Germany.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 20, 2006

Russia nixed an Israeli recommendation for immediate sanctions on Iran.

A U.S. court sentenced a former Pentagon analyst at the center of a classified information case involving the pro-Israel lobby to more than 12 years in prison.

Israeli security forces raised their operational readiness to the second-highest level after Thursday's suicide bombing.

Israel accused Iran and Syria of involvement in Thursday's suicide bombing in Tel Aviv.

French officials said stronger policing caused a significant drop in anti-Semitic incidents last year.

Most Israelis favor further unilateral withdrawals in the West Bank, a poll found.

FBI agents interviewed a Palestinian pollster with links to Jewish institutions about his conversations with a man accused of ties to Islamic Jihad.

Hundreds attended the funeral of an Israeli Arab killed by Israeli police.

Israel renewed its request for special U.S. aid in funding the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

A group of activists has asked the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington to do more to acknowledge Arab anti-Semitism.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 19, 2006

At least 10 people were wounded in a suicide bombing in Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah's leader said missing Israeli airman Ron Arad is probably dead.

Almost two-thirds of Israelis would agree to ceding areas of east Jerusalem to the Palestinians under a peace deal, a survey found.

Jordan is preventing Orthodox Jewish Israelis from entering the country, ostensibly for fear they could be attacked, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

Europe turned down Iran's offer to continue negotiating on its nuclear program.

The Palestinian Authority president said he would like to meet Israel's Ehud Olmert for peace talks.

Israel's new foreign minister rebuked the Palestinian Authority for letting Hamas run in upcoming elections.

Israel will launch peace talks with the Palestinians after Israeli elections, Shimon Peres told senior U.S. Republicans and Democrats.

The United States blocked the assets of Syria's military intelligence chief, citing in part his support for Palestinian terrorists.

Seven Holocaust memoirs will be exhibited at the United Nations.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 18, 2006

The Palestinian Authority president said he would like to meet Israel's Ehud Olmert for peace talks.

Israel's Labor Party elected its Knesset candidate list.

Two-thirds of U.S. teenagers say religion and faith are important to them, a new survey says.

A Jewish school reopened in New Orleans.

An anti-Sharon cartoon in one of Australia's leading newspapers is causing controversy.

The number of people attending an annual Paris event focused on aliyah fell by more than half.

The Orthodox Union commended a New York state initiative to provide tax credits for educational instruction to low-income families.

Israeli Arab leaders are more radical than their constituency, according to a new poll.

A ceremony was held in Argentina for the 61st anniversary of Raoul Wallenberg's disappearance.

Noam Chomsky said Iran would be "crazy" not to develop nuclear weapons.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 17, 2006

An Austrian court ordered the return of paintings to the heir of their original Jewish owner.

Ariel Sharon, in a coma, may have opened his eyes.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Oregon's assisted suicide law.

Israeli troops killed a senior Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank.

Amazon.com pulled a link that recommended users who purchase a Haggadah aimed at Orthodox Jews also purchase a "messianic Jewish" one.

A young man tried to attack worshippers at the synagogue in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

A drama about Palestinian suicide bombers won the Golden Globe for best foreign-language film.

Moscow's chief rabbi, who was banned from Russia for more than nine weeks last year, was issued a new visa good for one year.

A U.S. appeals court upheld the decision to strip a man of his citizenship for lying about his World War II-era activities.

Oprah Winfrey will visit Auschwitz and make Elie Wiesel's "Night" her next book-club selection.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 13, 2006

Iran said it would end international monitoring of its nuclear activity if the issue is referred to the U.N. Security Council.

Prosecutors charged a man who allegedly stabbed eight people at a Moscow synagogue with racially motivated attempted murder.

Israel's defense minister delayed the evacuation of an illegal West Bank settlement outpost.

Israel's ambassador to the United States accepted an apology from the Rev. Pat Robertson and planned to speak with the religious leader.

Rev. Jesse Jackson chastised religious conservatives who he said use a "perverse theology" to justify racism and anti-Semitism.

The Republican Jewish Coalition postponed a controversial program that included a writer who has called Ariel Sharon "vile."

Venezuelan Jews said the Simon Wiesenthal Center rushed to judgment when it accused the country's president of making anti-Semitic remarks.

An Israeli Arab soccer club was sanctioned over a riot by its fans.

Lebanese security forces arrested four Palestinians suspected of planning to attack Israel.

A defendant in the Florida Islamic Jihad case wants to know whether illegal wiretaps played a role in his prosecution.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 12, 2006

President Bush called Ehud Olmert, the acting Israeli prime minister.

A man stabbed seven others at a Moscow synagogue.

The major players in the effort to get Iran to limit its nuclear program plan to meet next week.

Condoleezza Rice welcomed Israel's decision to allow Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem to vote.

Israel said U.S. evangelical leader Pat Robertson would not be allowed to take part in a planned Christian tourist site.

Three Likud Party ministers quit Israel's government.

Syria continues to harbor and back terrorists, including Hezbollah, the U.S. State Department said.

More than 100 members of Congress visited Israel in 2005.

President Bush signed a free trade agreement with Bahrain that conditions the pact on ending the boycott with Israel.

Steven Spielberg's "Munich" might be shown in Malaysia.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 11, 2006

Israel urged Russia to help rein in Iran's nuclear program.

Officials in Israel's Kadima Party are reportedly exploring the possibility of placing Ariel Sharon at the top of its list for Israel's upcoming elections.

The United States threatened to take Iran to the U.N. Security Council over the Islamic republic's nuclear program.

Warsaw's Jewish community recently received its biggest compensation deal since the government agreed to communal property restitution in 1997.

A Muslim cleric on trial in Britain for inciting hate said Hitler was sent into the world because Jews are blasphemous and dirty.

Hadassah Hospital disputed a report that questioned Ariel Sharon's medical treatment.

The International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians selected Rep. Gary Ackerman (D.-N.Y.) as its president.

The mastermind of the 2002 "Passover massacre" bombing received 35 life sentences.

An Iranian journalists' association reportedly is preparing to hold a conference on the Holocaust that will be open to those who question it.

Two Jewish boys wearing yarmulkes were attacked in front of a train station in a Paris suburb.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 10, 2006

Ariel Sharon's condition is improving.

Ariel Sharon's brain hemorrhage reportedly was the result of a blood disorder that doctors failed to detect in time.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition from the American Jewish Congress to review a decision allowing Americorps teachers to teach religion in religious schools.

Two top U.S. officials are headed to Israel to discuss the peace process.

Hamas launched a television station in the Gaza Strip.

Rev. Jesse Jackson will address the Israeli Embassy in Washington as part of a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.

Israel's Labor Party chief proposed ceding areas of Jerusalem to the Palestinians.

Nearly 58 percent of French voters in an online poll said they consider Ariel Sharon a war criminal.

German police arrested three teenage males for allegedly vandalizing a Jewish cemetery.

Some public-school teachers in New York City will learn how to address hate and Holocaust denial found on the Internet.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 9, 2006

Ariel Sharon began breathing on his own and reacted to pain after doctors reduced his sedatives.

Norway's finance minister apologized for calling for Israeli exports to be boycotted.

Israel decided to allow some Palestinian Authority parliamentary candidates to campaign in eastern Jerusalem.

An Israeli Arab was charged with spying for Iran.

The trial of a Muslim cleric in Britain accused of inciting murder against Jews and others is set to begin.

A leader of Israeli settlers said Ariel Sharon's medical condition does not "purify" his actions in withdrawing settlers from the Gaza Strip.

The American Jewish Historical Society's sale of historical paintings could be illegal.

Former President Clinton suggested that Ariel Sharon's health crisis is a test from God.

Jewish legislators from abroad visited Ariel Sharon in hospital.

Israeli police cracked down on a settler group suspected of extremist ties.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 6, 2006

Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon remained in critical condition Friday evening following new surgery.

Israel's acting prime minister spoke by telephone with the Palestinian Authority president.

The leaders of Israel's Labor and Likud parties said they would not engage in politics during Ariel Sharon's hospitalization.

Ehud Olmert and Shimon Peres met to discuss how to continue Ariel Sharon's policies.

Condoleezza Rice canceled an overseas tour because of concerns about Ariel Sharon's health.

American Jewish leaders, Israeli officials and New York politicians gathered in Manhattan to pray for the recovery of Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

French Jews prayed for Ariel Sharon's recovery.

Jewish communities in Italy held special prayer services for Ariel Sharon.

Jewish groups were split on the Florida Supreme Court's decision to strike down a school voucher program.

The Rev. Pat Robertson said Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was punished by God for dividing the Land of Israel.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 5, 2006

Ariel Sharon is expected to remain in an induced coma for at least 24 hours to relieve pressure on his brain.

Israel's defense minister said negotiations with Hamas could happen if the Islamic terrorist group disarms.

Iran's president said his comments denying the Holocaust are part of a strategy aimed at winning young Muslim support.

Fifty Israelis and 197 Palestinians were killed in political violence in 2005, B'Tselem reported.

Norway's finance minister backed a boycott of Israel.

Ukrainian officials will allow an ultranationalist political party to run in parliamentary elections, despite protests from Jewish and human rights leaders.

Jewish groups are helping to organize pro-Israel activism at Georgetown University ahead of a pro-Palestinian event there.

Zaka, the volunteer Israeli emergency response society, launched a new underwater unit.

Israeli police questioned a billionaire Russian immigrant over money-laundering suspicions.

Israel's prime minister during the 1967 Six-Day War proposed moving Palestinians to Iraq en masse, declassified documents showed.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 4, 2006

Sharon suffers "significant stroke" --

Ariel Sharon was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering what doctors described as a "significant stroke." The Israeli prime minister was reported to be in surgery after cranial bleeding was detected, and Deputy Prime Minister Ehud Olmert took over Sharon's powers. This was Sharon's second stroke in several weeks, though the first one was reported to be minor. The new stroke came just hours before Sharon was to be operated on to repair a congenital heart defect that was believed to have contributed to the Dec. 18 stroke.

Iran said it would resume nuclear research.

Palm Beach County, Fla., has a higher concentration of Jews than any other metropolitan area in the world outside Israel, according to a new study.

Ariel Sharon's family is suspected of receiving $3 million in illicit foreign funds.

The Bush administration wants Palestinian Authority elections to take place Jan. 25 as scheduled, with voting in eastern Jerusalem as well.

An Israeli fund for Holocaust survivors announced it lacked funds to continue assisting some of the neediest survivors.

Israeli troops killed a West Bank arms smuggler.

International donors are refusing to provide funds to the Palestinian Authority.

A former member of the Nazi SS partially admitted to participating in a wartime massacre in Italy.

Israel launched an ad campaign in Britain that uses sex appeal to sell tourism to the Jewish state.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum will podcast commentaries on genocide.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - January 3, 2006

A prominent U.S. Jewish lobbyist reportedly will plead guilty to criminal charges.

The Israeli air force killed two Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The Likud Party plans to resign from Israel's government Sunday.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said this month's Palestinian elections would be delayed if Israel prevents Arabs in Jerusalem from voting.

Pope Benedict XVI may visit Auschwitz this spring during a planned trip to Poland.

Iran's president likened Zionism to fascism.

Ariel Sharon reportedly plans to seek U.S. approval for Israel unilaterally delineating its border on West Bank land.

Britain's Orthodox chief rabbi warned against a "tsunami of anti-Semitism."

Israeli police served eviction notices to settlers who took over a Palestinian market.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center called an Estonian investigation of a suspected World War II-era criminal a whitewash.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 30, 2005

Palestinian Authority policemen crossed the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on Friday, firing bullets to protest the killing of a fellow officer.

Lebanese army engineers on Friday dismantled two rockets mounted for firing at Israel, a senior military official said.

An Iranian official said the country has not abandoned plans to enrich uranium.

Israel and the United States are working to create a crisis between Syria and Lebanon, an Israeli Arab Knesset member said.

Israel's president announced that the Knesset would dissolve and the country would enter the election season.

Israel is investigating claims that Jewish settlers uprooted Palestinians' olive trees.

Tanzim leader Marwan Barghouti apologized for the Fatah party's failures.

A public menorah in Latvia was vandalized.

Venezuela's president said in his Christmas speech that "the descendants of those who crucified Christ" own the riches of the world.

A British Jewish group apologized for labeling a Muslim charity a terrorist organization.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 29, 2005

A Palestinian suicide bomber blew himself up at a West Bank checkpoint, killing an Israeli army officer.

A U.S. judge ruled that John Demjanjuk could be deported to his native Ukraine.

Israel vowed to keep areas of the Gaza Strip off-limits to Palestinians until cross-border rocket attacks cease.

A British Jewish group apologized for labeling a Muslim charity a terrorist organization.

The "Quartet" of Middle East peace mediators called on parties taking part in upcoming Palestinian elections to disarm.

Some British officials wanted Margaret Thatcher to break ties with Jewish groups in the 1970s, according to newly released documents.

A Polish Jewish group is criticizing a bus company's recent advertisement for round-trip tickets to Auschwitz, with barbed wire in the ad's background.

A Chilean judge ordered the arrest of a doctor accused of torturing children at a compound formed by ex-Nazis in the 1960s.

Almost half of Holocaust survivors in Israel live below the poverty line, a welfare group said.

Israel's Shinui Party looks set for political extinction in the March 28 election, a poll found.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 28, 2005

Rockets fired from south Lebanon hit an Israeli border town, causing damage.

Israel's Labor Party proposed leasing West Bank settlement blocs from the Palestinian Authority.

The head of the Mossad said Iran is trying to develop more than one nuclear weapon.

The Christian Coalition announced plans to start showing legislators' votes for Israel as part of the group's biennial voters guide.

The umbrella organization for North American Jewish groups called for a boycott of Iran's president.

An Israeli who lost his family to Palestinian terrorists remarried.

Regional German authorities banned an Islamic group that allegedly had material inciting Muslims to kill Christians and Jews.

The U.S. Consulate in Cairo opened its doors to reporters to show that employees don't display pro-Hamas posters on the walls.

A group of Iraqi-born Jews in Israel are planning a trip to their hometown.

Israel's population is nearing 7 million.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 27, 2005

Israeli aircraft struck Al-Aksa Brigade offices in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's Ariel Sharon is scheduled to have a minor heart operation.

Israel plans to expand two West Bank settlements.

A Russian Jewish financier is poised to give a $50-million donation that may prove critical to the Jewish Agency for Israel's activities in the former Soviet Union.

Immigration to Israel from the former Soviet Union decreased by 10 percent in 2005.

"Chanukah caravans" are traveling around Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia, bringing public festive programs to Jewish communities in the three countries.

Israel reportedly wants to extradite two of its citizens jailed in the United States.

An electrical short circuit is believed to have caused a fire that seriously damaged the building of a Moscow Jewish boarding school.

The Ukrainian Jewish community took to the airwaves to congratulate Jews over Chanukah.

A woman will become president of an Israeli university for what is believed to be the first time.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 23, 2005

Congress passed $600 million for U.S.-Israel cooperative defense programs.

Seventy-three U.S. senators signed a letter urging President Bush to call on the Palestinian Authority to disarm Hamas before elections next month.

Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon is reported to have normal cholesterol and blood pressure levels for someone of his age and weight.

Israeli officials said Palestinians will be barred from border areas in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for a Palestinian rocket fire attack.

Israel has developed a new plan to monitor the Gaza Strip by air to thwart Kassam rocket attacks.

Heinrich Gross, a former Nazi clinic doctor, died Dec. 15 at age 90.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the decision of a regional council in Norway to boycott Israeli products.

Four Israeli tourists are missing in Chile.

Two-hundred fifty North American Jews are making aliyah.

Two Israeli Arabs were arrested for trying to run over a soldier.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 22, 2005

Seventy-three U.S. senators signed a letter urging President Bush to call on the Palestinian Authority to disarm Hamas before elections next month.

A Palestinian rocket struck an Israeli army base, wounding five soldiers.

Talks between the European Union and Iran on Iran's nuclear program were suspended until next month.

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank.

An Islamist leader in Egypt called the Holocaust a myth.

The U.S. Helsinki Commission complained to Poland that it had yet to enact a comprehensive compensation law for victims of Nazism and Communism.

Meetings of the diplomatic "Quartet" will be expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt, Kofi Annan said.

The budget passed by the U.S. Congress is blind to those in need, the Reform movement said.

Ariel Sharon reportedly weighs 312 pounds.

The American Jewish Committee congratulated President Bush on last week's elections in Iraq.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 21, 2005

Most American Jews disapprove of the war in Iraq and the way the United States is handling the campaign against terrorism, according to a new study.

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a nonbinding resolution urging educational reform in Saudi Arabia.

President Bush urged Ariel Sharon to improve his diet.

Speculation about a possible Israeli attack on Iran is "not helpful," the U.S. secretary of state said.

One in two Israelis would negotiate with Hamas if it achieved peace with the Palestinians, a survey found.

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution condemning anti-Israel statements from Iran's president, but without provisions calling for the Iranian people to exercise self-determination.

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank.

Scores of Jewish volunteers are heading to help clean up homes and provide services in areas devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

Israel threatened to cut off electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip.

The American Jewish Committee congratulated President Bush on last week's elections in Iraq.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 20, 2005

A U.S. federal judge ruled that "intelligent design" cannot be taught in science classes as an alternative theory to evolution.

Despite his health problems, Ariel Sharon enjoys a stronger-than-ever lead in the Israeli elections campaign, a poll found.

Benjamin Netanyahu won a decisive victory in the Likud Party's leadership primary.

Ariel Sharon was discharged from the hospital.

The Reform movement expressed "great concern" over reports the Bush administration authorized domestic eavesdropping of American citizens without court approval.

President Bush sent his annual greetings for Chanukah.

An Israeli court upheld the lawsuit of a former Lebanese prisoner of war who said he was raped while in custody.

An Australian white supremacist who was involved in defacing a Jewish grocery store was sentenced to jail.

Israel's trilingual road signs will be standardized.

Israel recognized 10 children of foreign workers as permanent residents.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 19, 2005

Israel's Likud Party held its primary.

Ariel Sharon was hospitalized after suffering a light stroke.

An estimated 3,000 people marched Sunday through Moscow's city center to protest fascism.

Israel welcomed the U.S. warning against Hamas joining the Palestinian Authority.

The European Union said aid to the Palestinian Authority could be at risk if it engages politically with Hamas.

Germany's chancellor will visit Israel next month.

Dancing with a Torah in the streets of Leipzig, Germany, students and members of the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation dedicated a new center for Jewish learning.

Israeli security forces foiled three attempted Palestinian terrorist attacks.

Holocaust survivors in former Eastern Bloc countries that are now members of the European Union will get increased compensation.

Hadassah called on President Bush to sign the Violence Against Women Act.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 16, 2005

An Israeli man was killed when terrorists opened fire on a vehicle near a West Bank settlement.

Hamas won major West Bank cities in municipal voting.

The European Union is considering sanctions against Iran because of its president's Holocaust denial and calls for Israel's destruction.

A Maryland county leader said she was obligated to allow an anti-Semitic program to air on cable access television.

Austria began the process of compensating Holocaust victims.

A former Israeli military chief of staff was sued over his alleged role in the killing of more than 100 Lebanese civilians in 1996.

A congressional resolution to protect Christmas symbols and another marking Jewish history month are in keeping with religious diversity, the Orthodox Union said.

A Jewish congressman introduced a resolution to protect the symbols of Chanukah, Kwanzaa and Ramadan.

A judge ordered a nurse to repay almost $1 million to the estate of a Jewish couple so that the New York Jewish federation may receive its due inheritance.

A congressional letter urging Condoleezza Rice to maintain active involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process garnered 108 signatures.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 15, 2005

Blaming the Iraq war on U.S. support for Israel is irresponsible, President Bush said.

The estate of Sigmund Freud's grandson won a Holocaust-era lawsuit against Swiss banks.

The Iranian president's latest Holocaust denial drew international condemnation and led the United States and Germany to call into question Iran's nuclear plans.

Israel reversed course and agreed to allow convoys of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank.

President Bush extended for another six months an Act of Congress that would move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Jewish groups are at odds over a congressional resolution that threatens repercussions should Hamas join a Palestinian government.

A Jewish group called on the Canadian government to condemn anti-Semitic comments by Iran's president.

A Ukrainian Jewish leader called for a political party headed by a reputed anti-Semite to be banned from upcoming parliamentary elections.

Thirty-four victims of the Holocaust were buried in Germany according to Jewish law.

The death of two North American immigrants to Israel is believed to be part of a family suicide pact.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 14, 2005

Four Palestinian terrorists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Israel plans to build 200 new homes in the largest West Bank settlement.

Israel does not plan to allow convoys of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank this week as agreed.

London's mayor was partially cleared of charges stemming from his comparison of a Jewish journalist to a concentration camp guard.

Iran's president again questioned the Holocaust.

Iran could be as little as three years away from developing nuclear weapons, Israel's military chief of staff said.

JTA's correspondent in Ukraine was severely beaten.

Ariel Sharon denied a report suggesting he would be willing to cede most of the West Bank and compromise on Jerusalem for peace with the Palestinians.

The European Union shelved a report criticizing Israel's policies in Jerusalem.

The Reform movement sent a letter to President Bush, highlighting its call for a plan to end the U.S. military presence in Iraq.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 13, 2005

Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen clashed in the West Bank city of Nablus.

President Bush urged supporters of Israel to heed his call for the democratization of the Middle East.

A Saudi prince donated $40 million to finance Islamic studies at Georgetown and Harvard.

Arab states are trying to block the mention of Israel in a U.N. resolution on the problem of arable land turning into desert.

London's mayor refused to apologize for comparing a Jewish journalist to a concentration camp guard.

The Republican Jewish Coalition will take out ads in The New York Times and other newspapers to express support for the war in Iraq.

Israeli police arrested a foreign pro-Palestinian activist who entered the country under false pretenses.

Argentine Jews called on their political leaders to condemn anti-Semitic remarks by Iran's president.

An Israeli woman who marched on Jerusalem in an anti-poverty protest formed a new political party.

Children from a Jewish Sunday school in Boston rallied outside of a local Wal-Mart.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 12, 2005

Ariel Sharon's Kadima Party will sweep the upcoming Israeli election, a new poll says.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson called on Iran's president to retract anti-Israel and anti-Semitic comments.

Mahmoud Abbas urged Palestinian terrorist groups not to violate the ceasefire he signed with Israel.

Steven Spielberg reportedly plans to attend the Israeli premiere of his controversial film "Munich."

Sen. Hillary Clinton (D.-N.Y.) backed Israel's right to construct its West Bank security barrier.

Hundreds of Israeli policemen are believed to be obtaining rabbinical ordination to boost their salaries.

Israeli security chiefs are advising France on riot control.

A Palestinian policeman is in Israeli custody, accused of carrying out terrorist attacks on behalf of Hezbollah.

Israel accused the European Union of illegal contacts with Hamas and Hezbollah.

A ceremony was held to honor the Jewish victims of the Nazi occupation in Crimea.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 9, 2005

The head of Germany's Jewish community called for official sanctions against Iran after the latest anti-Israel remarks by its president.

Israeli troops arrested a Palestinian teenager with explosives strapped to his body.

Moscow's chief rabbi returned to the city after being barred from Russia since September.

A "code of honor" binding a number of Iraqi parties vows never to normalize relations with Israel.

An Israeli soldier was stabbed to death at a checkpoint near Jerusalem.

Two pro-Palestinian groups sued a former Israeli security chief who is in the United States on a fellowship.

Rabbi Ismar Schorsch, outgoing chancellor of the Conservative movement's Jewish Theological Seminary, proposed free Jewish education for every child whose family belongs to a JCC or synagogue of any denomination.

Argentine Jews who were tortured and went "missing" during the former Argentine dictatorship were honored Wednesday night.

The Knesset passed a law guaranteeing that the Diaspora Museum in Tel Aviv will receive funding and resources.

Jews in the Czech Republic joined a statement warning against the legalization of euthanasia.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 8, 2005

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies approved a neutral symbol that paves the way for Israel to join the organization.

Israel killed two Palestinian militants Thursday in a targeted killing in the Gaza Strip.

The dismissal of a lawsuit against Austrian businesses is expected to expedite payments to Austrian victims of the Holocaust.

The Conservative movement passed a resolution Tuesday affirming a woman's right to a halachically-permitted abortion.

Donald Trump reportedly plans to build a luxury residential complex in Israel.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation preventing companies from denying life insurance to people who travel to Israel.

Syria reportedly is pushing to renew peace talks with Israel.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict dropped drastically as a priority for Arabs since last year.

A German soccer team apologized on behalf of fans who unfurled an anti-Semitic banner at a game Monday.

Next year will be the Year of Jewish Culture in the Czech Republic, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Prague Jewish Museum.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 7, 2005

The acting head of Israel's Likud Party quit to join Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Jurors acquitted a Florida professor on eight charges that he helped lead Islamic Jihad, and deadlocked on another nine.

Israel passed a law allowing the terminally ill to cut off life support.

Syrian demands were holding up passage of a measure to smooth Magen David Adom's acceptance into the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The head of a U.N. watchdog group played down concern over Iran's nuclear program.

Labor Party chief Amir Peretz's chances of winning the upcoming Israeli general election are diminishing, a poll found.

Reform Jews participated in a call-in against genocide in Darfur, Sudan.

The diplomatic "Quartet" working for Mideast peace demanded that Syria close Islamic Jihad offices.

Lynn Singer, a prominent activist for Soviet Jewry, died Nov. 30 of cancer at age 80.

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling on the United Nations to end its bias against Israel.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 6, 2005

Israeli police arrested 500 illegal Palestinian workers in a new crackdown.

Moscow's chief rabbi received a visa to return to Russia after being barred from the country for nine weeks.

More than 560 delegates are meeting in Boston at the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism's biennial.

Member nations of the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement convened Tuesday in Geneva to vote on a resolution that would allow Israel's admission.

A Peruvian presidential candidate is raising concerns in the country's small Jewish community with his nationalist and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

The number of Israelis living on handouts is increasingly rapidly, a survey found.

Anti-Jewish attacks fell in Australia last year, but remain well above average.

Three young Jewish men were attacked Saturday afternoon as they exited a synagogue in Paris.

The Democratic National Committee came out against efforts to divest from Israel or the Palestinian areas.

Some 85 percent of French surveyed condemn the Iranian president's recent call to "wipe Israel off the map," according to a new poll.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 5, 2005

A Palestinian suicide bomber killed five people and wounded at least 50 in Netanya.

Israel plans to resume air strikes against Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Atlanta Jewish institutions think they're doing a better job of outreach than they really are, according to a new community survey.

A bipartisan letter gathering signatures in the U.S. House of Representatives urges Condoleezza Rice to maintain her involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Uzi Landau withdrew from the race to lead Israel's Likud Party.

Steven Spielberg called his upcoming film about the 1972 massacre of Israeli Olympic athletes, and subsequent reprisals against Palestinian terrorists, a "prayer for peace."

Russia's president promised to amend a controversial bill on nongovernmental organizations that was criticized by the international community.

More than 90 California rabbis have signed a petition asking Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to pardon death-row inmate Stanley "Tookie" Williams.

Shimon Peres was offered his pick of posts in a future Israeli government under Ariel Sharon.

Iran said it plans to build 20 new nuclear reactors.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 2, 2005

As many as 15 Palestinian militants have returned to the Gaza Strip, Israeli officials contend.

Presbyterian leaders expressed reservations about a meeting between church members and a Hezbollah leader.

Israel completed a successful test of its Arrow missile defense system against a weapon similar to Iran's Shahab-3 missile.

A center opened in Brazil for descendants of Jews forced to covert to Catholicism during the Inquisition.

Left-wing firebrand Yossi Sarid announced his retirement from Israeli politics.

A Canadian diplomat said Canada would vote against more of the U.N.'s annual litany of anti-Israel resolutions.

Ethiopian Falash Mura are more likely to contract HIV if they have to wait several years to immigrate to Israel, a study found.

The U.N. General Assembly passed a series of resolutions widely seen as anti-Israel.

Most American Jews support Israel but rarely defend the Jewish state in public, a new poll found.

A Jewish communal leader and human-rights activist during the Soviet era received a top Ukrainian honor.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - December 1, 2005

A senior American adviser at the U.N. General Assembly called for the elimination of two bodies that support the Palestinian agenda at the United Nations.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee criticized the White House for not pushing the U.N. nuclear watchdog to recommend sanctions for Iran.

Ariel Sharon hinted that military action, by Israel or another country, would succeed in halting Iran's nuclear program.

By endorsing Ariel Sharon, Shimon Peres has significantly increased the prime minister's chances of re-election, a poll found.

The Reform movement called for greater funds to battle AIDS.

Hamas could fully resume its attacks on Israel next year, a leader of the Palestinian terrorist group said.

A battle was won in the fight for restitution of property in Berlin to its Jewish heirs.

A senior U.S. official called on the international community to condemn what he termed Iran's disruptive role in the search for Israel-Arab peace.

Israel's military intelligence chief said time was running out for the U.N. Security Council to punish Iran over its nuclear program.

Israel complained over insufficient Palestinian Authority cooperation in running a Gaza Strip border terminal.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 30, 2005

Shimon Peres is expected to announce he will join Ariel Sharon's new political party.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said he believes the United States will approve a supplemental aid package for Israel next year.

Iran was a focus of the renewed Israel-U.S. strategic dialogue.

An Israeli-Palestinian team took on one of the world's top soccer clubs.

Syrian objections seem unlikely to scuttle an accord paving the way for Magen David Adom's acceptance in the International Red Cross.

The Palestinian Authority's top negotiator met with Condoleezza Rice.

The rate of circumcision in the United States is decreasing, even as evidence suggests that it may protect against HIV infection, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Hamas will remain on the European Union's list of terrorist organizations until it renounces violence and recognizes the State of Israel, E.U. officials said.

Pope Benedict XVI deplored the Holocaust.

Germany will stand by Israel, the country's new chancellor said.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 29, 2005

Israel's top court was asked to recognize Conservative and Reform conversions performed in the Jewish state.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a $116 million judgment against the PLO and Palestinian Authority to stand.

Israeli security forces foiled a planned Palestinian suicide bombing.

Israel and the United States renewed their strategic dialogue.

Jewish officials met in New York with Germany's new foreign minister.

Unauthorized images of the exhumation of bodies from a Gaza Jewish cemetery were posted on the Internet.

Canada will establish a center to provide wide-ranging support for peace efforts in the West Bank, Gaza and throughout the Middle East, Canada's foreign affairs minister announced yesterday.

Slovakia has begun issuing compensation payments to Jews for property confiscated between 1938-45.

The brother and sister of a British terrorist were cleared of complicity in his plan to blow up an Israeli nightclub.

Israeli nuclear whistle-blower Mordechai Vanunu lost a lawsuit against a newspaper that reported he had advised Hamas terrorists on building bombs.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 28, 2005

Israeli and Palestinian ambulance services signed an agreement they hope will ease Israel's accession to the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement.

European Union foreign ministers agreed to meet with Iranian officials to discuss the country's nuclear program.

Ariel Sharon's new political party accepts that a Palestinian state will arise alongside Israel.

Israeli officials criticized a draft report by the European Union that does not recognize Israel's right to Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

Some Russian Jewish activists voiced concern that a new Russian bill on nonprofit organizations would harm Jewish groups.

A new Jewish baseball card set is being released.

Israel's Ehud Olmert met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

A Russian Jewish billionaire plans to establish a new political party in Israel.

Israel's new Labor Party chief could be the key to peace with the Palestinians, the king of Saudi Arabia said.

The Conference of European Rabbis urged members to boycott the Jewish community of Zagreb, Croatia.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 25, 2005

The border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip opened, marking the first time Palestinians controlled an international border.

Israel returned to Lebanon the bodies of three Hezbollah terrorists killed in a clash.

Israel warned its citizens to be on the alert for kidnappings abroad.

Representatives of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. met once again with Hezbollah officials.

David Irving remains in Austrian custody despite his acknowledgment that Jews died in gas chambers.

Israeli soldiers discovered a large bomb factory in Jenin.

Ariel Sharon's new political party is called Kadima -- Hebrew for "Forward".

A U.S. appeals court rejected a class-action lawsuit, clearing the way for Austria to pay out compensation to Holocaust survivors.

Germany's new foreign minister will meet with U.S. Jewish leaders.

King Abdullah II of Jordan appointed his ambassador to Israel to be prime minister.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 23, 2005

President Bush signed a bill that extends sanctions on Iran to Syria.

Israeli elections will take place March 28.

Silvan Shalom announced that he would run for the leadership of Israel's Likud Party.

The United States favors a plan that would allow Iran to use uranium enriched in a third country.

Israeli warplanes dropped leaflets over Lebanon blaming Hezbollah for a recent cross-border attack.

Hamas said that at the end of the year it would not consider itself bound by a "truce" declared by Palestinian terrorist groups.

The Anti-Defamation League accused Michael Jackson of having an "anti-Semitic streak" after he called Jews "leeches" in a voicemail message.

Egypt's president congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon on his new path in Israeli politics.

Six lawmakers introduced a resolution calling on the Palestinian Authority to prevent Hamas participation in upcoming elections.

Children from the Young Judaea youth movement and their families are giving out food, books and toys to children dislocated by Hurricane Katrina.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 22, 2005

Russia will never allow Moscow's chief rabbi to return to Russia, the country's Internal Affairs Ministry said.

Ariel Sharon is likely to win a third term as Israeli prime minister as head of a new political party, polls predicted.

The Republican Jewish Coalition blasted a Reform movement leader for comparing religious right groups to Hitler in their treatment of gays and lesbians.

An Israeli army sniper was credited with killing four Hezbollah militiamen in a clash on the Lebanese border.

Israel blamed Syria and Iran for a fierce clash with Hezbollah militiamen on its northern border.

A fervently Orthodox group will announce its support for Judge Samuel Alito for the U.S. Supreme Court.

A new demographic study shows that one in five residents of Palm Beach County, Fla., is Jewish.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a synagogue in a Paris suburb over the weekend.

Six lawmakers introduced a resolution calling on the Palestinian Authority to prevent Hamas participation in upcoming elections.

Children from the Young Judaea youth movement and their families are giving out food, books and toys to children dislocated by Hurricane Katrina.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 21, 2005

Ariel Sharon resigned from Israel's ruling Likud Party.

Hezbollah militiamen launched a massive assault on Israel's northern border.

The Reform movement voted to oppose the nomination of Judge Samuel Alito to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Senate passed a bill to graduate out Ukraine from American restrictions, dating from the Soviet era, that linked trade to willingness to let Jews emigrate.

The European Union authorized monitors for the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee donated $100,000 for earthquake relief in South Asia.

Pope Benedict XVI should try to convert Jews, a leader of a breakaway Catholic group said.

The leader of the Reform Jewish movement blasted conservative religious leaders.

A famous Israeli Arab soccer player may join an Israeli soccer team known for its anti-Arab fans.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center called on Ukraine to rescind the accreditation of a Ukrainian university that backed a call by Iran's president to destroy Israel.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 18, 2005

Iran's threat to destroy Israel disqualifies it from achieving nuclear-weapons capability, a senior U.S. official said.

Israel and the Vatican have resolved a number of outstanding disputes, a senior official said.

Two girls acknowledged their involvement with graffiti found in a Knesset bathroom threatening death to Ariel Sharon, police said.

The Sudan refugee crisis, hunger and hurricane relief were focal points of the opening session of the Union for Reform Judaism's biennial in Houston.

International efforts to cut off funding to Al-Qaida and Palestinian terrorists are paying off, a U.S. official said.

Holocaust denier David Irving was arrested in Austria.

A study of religion in Glasgow found "a perceptible increase in anti-Jewishness" in the city.

The Israeli Embassy in Ireland complained to Trinity College in Dublin about a "Palestinian Awareness Week" on campus.

The National Museum of American Jewish History announced plans to relocate and expand.

A new kosher online service is selling to Argentine Jews.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 17, 2005

Ariel Sharon and Israel's new Labor Party chief agreed to hold early elections.

Israeli troops killed two Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank.

Pope Benedict said he would like to take up an invitation to visit Israel.

In Tunisia, Silvan Shalom called for the Arab and Muslim world to make peace with Israel.

An Iranian satellite can spy on Israel.

A measure to prevent insurance companies from denying policies to people planning to travel to Israel and other countries was inserted into a terrorism insurance bill.

The Nixon administration feared Israel would try to acquire nuclear weapons, recently released documents show.

A biblical theme park planned for northern Israel will include a mock-up of the First Temple in Jerusalem.

London's mayor, an outspoken critic of Israel, defended himself against charges of anti-Semitism.

Ukraine's president canceled his first official visit to Israel due to a "tight schedule."

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 16, 2005

Israel's foreign minister arrived in Tunisia.

An aide to the late Yasser Arafat claims the Palestinian leader died from a slow-acting poison.

The U.S. Reform movement is set to open its biennial convention.

Film producer Arthur Cohn was honored with UNESCO's annual award.

Ernst Zundel's trial in Germany on charges of incitement to hatred and Holocaust denial was delayed.

An accused Holocaust denier was arrested on arrival at Frankfurt airport Tuesday.

The U.S. deputy defense secretary spoke at a farewell party for Israel's defense attache.

Some 1,200 people turned out at Paris' City Hall Monday to pay homage to the late Yitzhak Rabin.

NATO air force chiefs held a security conference with Israel.

An Israeli army captain was cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a Palestinian girl.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 15, 2005

Israel and the Palestinian Authority reached an agreement on opening the Gaza Strip border.

President Bush signed the foreign-assistance bill, including more than $2.5 billion in aid to Israel and $150 million for the Palestinians.

Ariel Sharon's son pleaded guilty in a Likud Party funding scandal.

Dozens of people protested Ariel Sharon outside the United Jewish Communities' annual meeting in Toronto.

The United States announced the appointment of a new Army general to oversee Israeli-Palestinian security coordination.

Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of poor faith in peacemaking.

Condoleezza Rice differed with her Saudi counterpart on the role of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in fomenting terrorism.

Missionaries were assigned to the U.S. Air Force Academy to train cadets to evangelize to students, new documents reveal.

UNESCO marked the 10th anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin's death.

Irish Jews and Catholics celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Vatican document that rejected collective Jewish responsibility for Jesus' death.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 14, 2005

Israel marked the 10th anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin's assassination.

"Israel's values are Canada's values," Canada's prime minister told some 4,000 Jews in Toronto for the United Jewish Communities' annual conference.

Condoleezza Rice urged Israel and the Palestinian Authority to continue working for peaceful coexistence.

Israeli forces killed a Hamas fugitive.

Twenty students whose campuses were shut down by Hurricane Katrina are attending Israeli universities.

Interfaith relations are moving forward, Pope Benedict XVI told a Jewish delegation.

A Scottish church leader called Israel's West Bank security barrier a "theft of land."

Some 500 Jews in Moscow celebrated a new Torah scroll and the dedication of a new Chabad educational facility.

Czech police stopped a neo-Nazi concert.

China may build a "Jewish neighborhood" in Shanghai, Chinese media reported.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 11, 2005

A statement claiming responsibility for Wednesday's bombings in Amman said Israel would be targeted next.

America's U.N. ambassador slammed a resolution that denigrated Zionism as racism on the 30th anniversary of the measure's passage.

Israeli Arab leaders planned to demonstrate against a plan to develop the Galilee region.

Palestinians marked the one-year anniversary of Yasser Arafat's death Friday.

A U.S. congressional panel heard testimony on a bill to increase religious freedom in the workplace.

President Bush named James Baker to lead the U.S. delegation commemorating the 10th anniversary of the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin.

Palestinian Authority security forces are near collapse, a group of P.A. security officers said.

The president of the Russian Jewish Congress resigned.

The investment arm of the Roy Disney family is launching a $125 million fund to invest in Israel.

The U.S. Senate unanimously commemorated the tenth anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin's assassination.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 10, 2005

Shimon Peres was ousted as chairman of Israel's Labor Party in a major electoral upset.

An Israeli Arab and three Palestinian Authority officials were among those killed by in Wednesday's bombings in Jordan.

A Hezbollah terrorist carried out the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, an Argentine prosecutor said.

American Jews joined forces with leaders of other faiths to demand that Iran's president be held accountable for calling for Israel's destruction.

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian terrorist along the Gaza Strip border.

Israel's relief agency offered medical aid to Jordan following Wednesday's triple bombing in Amman.

Berlin's Jewish community marked Kristallnacht.

The U.S. State Department's latest religious freedom report expands the examination of religious minorities' status in Israel.

Ethiopian and Israeli government officials signed an understanding Wednesday that would double the rate of Ethiopian immigration to Israel.

Jewish community leaders will speak about the merits of the Workplace Religious Freedom Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 9, 2005

Israel's Labor Party held a primary vote.

Jewish voters helped re-elect Michael Bloomberg as New York City mayor.

An account that funds Palestinian terrorism and that the Saudi government insists is closed shows signs of life, a senior U.S. official said.

Syria accused Israel of ducking peace talks.

Israeli soldiers killed a teenaged Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank.

The Senate Judiciary Committee considered anti-Semitism in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Vatican's repudiation of anti-Semitism.

The U.S. House of Representative unanimously passed a resolution expressing support for Israel's membership in the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation.

Indonesia thanked Israel for its support following last month's suicide bombings in Bali.

Israel was one of only three countries that backed the United States against a U.N. call to lift the U.S. embargo on Cuba.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 8, 2005

A Knesset defeat for Ariel Sharon raised the prospect of early Israeli elections.

Jordan's King Abdullah is expected to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority next week.

There is movement in negotiations to open the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Seven members of Congress introduced a resolution honoring Yitzhak Rabin on the 10th anniversary of his assassination.

The hunt for Islamic Jihad terrorists will continue, Israel's military chief said.

President Bush heard from Jewish leaders about Latin America's Jewish community.

A petition being circulated protests a Nobel Prize recently awarded to an Israeli academic.

Jonathan Rosen won the 2005 Reform Judaism Prize for fiction.

Twenty gravestones in the Jewish section of a cemetery in eastern France were desecrated.

A meeting of political cartoonists from around the world is taking place in Jerusalem.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 7, 2005

Two synagogues were damaged in riots that have raged across Paris' suburbs.

Israel is not considering a military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities for now, the Israeli defense minister said.

Sen. John McCain cited Israel as an example of a nation that successfully combats terrorism without resorting to torture.

A Jewish Defense League member was murdered in prison.

The remains of an ancient church were discovered in an Israeli prison.

Six patients are to receive organs from a Palestinian boy accidentally killed by Israeli troops.

A jailed Nazi war criminal died in Britain.

A Russian Jewish leader urged city officials to speak out against anti-Semitic banners and chants at a recent Moscow rally.

Opponents of the ousted leader of Prague's Jewish community won a majority on the community's board.

A candidate for the leadership of Israel's Labor Party dropped out of the race.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 4, 2005

Israelis marked the 10-year anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin's assassination Friday.

Two reporters from Al-Jazeera television were arrested during a protest against Israel's West Bank security fence.

The leader of Yitzhak Rabin's security detail wants a new investigation into the prime minister's killing.

Italy's foreign minister backed out of a rally denouncing the Iranian president's call for Israel's destruction.

Hungarian Jews demonstrated in front of the Iranian embassy in Budapest against the Iranian president's call to destroy Israel.

House and Senate conferees approved $2.5 billion in assistance for Israel.

Condoleezza Rice will visit Israel and the West Bank next week.

The United States views the U.N. relief agency for Palestinians as a stabilizing force in the region.

A British Cabinet secretary resigned for failing to declare pay from an advisory position with a Jewish group.

Human rights groups asked Israel's high court to force an end to supersonic flights over the Gaza Strip.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 3, 2005

The federal judge in the AIPAC classified-information case ruled that prosecutors may withhold evidence from the defense.

An official with an educational program for Jewish high school students resigned after allegedly being caught searching the Internet for liaisons with underage boys.

Four U.S. Air Force officers joined a lawsuit alleging an overtly Christian atmosphere at the school.

The Jewish Agency for Israel's governing body approved a 2006 budget of $287 million, a decrease of $4.3 million.

Hillary Clinton will visit Israel next week.

Palestinians fired a mortar from the Gaza Strip into Israel, wounding a soldier.

More than 2,000 people demonstrated outside the Iranian Embassy in Paris to protest anti-Israel remarks by Iran's president.

Neo-Nazis may not gather in the center of Munich on the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Hungarian prosecutors launched an inquiry into a suspected World War II-era criminal.

A French court found a publishing house guilty of anti-Semitism.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 2, 2005

Hamas gunmen killed an Israeli soldier.

Yad Vashem is helping survivors of the Rwandan massacre set up their own memorial museum.

A young Israeli artist's impression of Yitzhak Rabin's assassination drew right-wing ire.

Israel said it uncovered an Al-Qaida cell among Palestinian security prisoners.

Israel may exempt from mandatory military service right-wingers who took part in violent demonstrations against the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

Egyptian police killed two men who tried to cross illegally into Israel.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over whether to allow the importation of a hallucinogenic drug for religious purposes.

A Boston Islamic group sued a pro-Israel group for defamation.

Three Jewish Democrats in Congress asked colleagues to sign a letter thanking Condoleezza Rice for helping advance Magen David Adom's cause at the International Red Cross.

The European Union will send senior officials to evaluate a possible E.U. role in monitoring a border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - November 1, 2005

The U.N. General Assembly passed a Holocaust commemoration resolution.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons projects a 2015 release date for Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel.

Israel killed two Hamas members in the Gaza Strip.

Israel approved a plan for European inspectors to man the Gaza-Rafah border.

The United States takes seriously the Al-Qaida threat against Israel, President Bush's national security adviser said.

A woman shot to death a teenager teaching kids in a temple in Amarillo, Texas, and then killed herself.

Italy wants to refer Iran's nuclear program to the U.N. Security Council because it poses a "grave danger" to Israel.

Israel's attorney general launched an investigation into allegations that Ehud Olmert made political appointments to the board of an Israeli telephone company.

Israeli naval and ground forces held a rescue drill with Greek counterparts.

Iranian television broadcast a miniseries alleging that Israel assassinated an academic who "proved" the Nazi gas chambers were not used for the mass murder of Jews.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 31, 2005

President Bush's nominee to the Supreme Court strongly upheld the right of a Jewish employee to observe the Sabbath.

A resolution on Holocaust commemoration is gaining support among U.N. member states.

Israeli troops killed the Palestinian terrorist responsible for last week's suicide bombing in Hadera.

Ariel Sharon postponed a Knesset vote at which opponents in his Likud Party had sought a showdown.

Palestinians with expertise in making short-range rockets were caught trying to reach the West Bank from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Arab soccer players protested a refusal by Israel's soccer federation to reschedule soccer games during Ramadan.

More than 3,000 people demonstrated against a neo-Nazi march in Germany.

Pope Benedict XVI is honoring a Jewish official as a papal knight.

The Israel Museum in Jerusalem received a $12 million gift.

Prominent Italians said they would join Italian Jews at a demonstration to protest the Iranian president's call to destroy Israel.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 28, 2005

Tens of thousands of Iranians rallied to support their president's call to wipe Israel off the map.

Both houses of Congress unanimously condemned the Iranian president's call to annihilate Israel.

Palestinian terrorist groups vowed revenge for an Israeli airstrike Thursday that killed two Islamic Jihad militants and at least three civilians.

Mahmoud Abbas is a "one-man show" who does not have the support of his people for peacemaking, Israel's defense minister said.

Yitzhak Rabin's absence is an "endless vacuum" that "grows larger from year to year," his daughter said Thursday at a memorial event in New York City.

Jewish leaders who visited Sudanese refugee camps in Chad this month pledged to raise American Jews' awareness of the Darfur crisis.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to substantially expand sanctions against Syria.

Pope Benedict XVI vowed to strengthen Catholic-Jewish relations.

The lawyer for a Florida professor charged with assisting Palestinian terrorists rested his case without calling witnesses.

Hezbollah is a global terrorist network that operates in the Caribbean and Central America, a U.S. counter-terrorism official said.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 27, 2005

Ariel Sharon ordered Israeli forces to mount a sweep for West Bank terrorists.

The United Jewish Communities was the top Jewish group on the Chronicle of Philanthropy's list of the top 400 charities in America.

Iran's president called for Israel's destruction.

Four Islamic militants who planned to bomb Jewish institutions in Germany were sentenced to jail.

A German court paved the way for heirs of one of Germany's most successful pre-World War II Jewish families to receive restitution.

Defendants in the AIPAC classified-information case plan to call Israeli diplomats and a senior U.S. diplomat as witnesses.

Hamas vowed to continue abducting Israelis unless Palestinians jailed in Israel are freed.

The United States will not cooperate with a Palestinian government that includes people who advocate violence, President Bush said.

Syria must stop harboring Palestinian terrorists, President Bush said.

The White House condemned Wednesday's suicide bombing in Hadera and called on the Palestinian Authority to restrain terrorists.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 24, 2005

Israeli troops killed a wanted Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank.

An international envoy urged Israel to work with the Palestinian Authority to open Gaza Strip border crossings.

Rabbis in southern Florida advised congregants to take down their sukkahs because of Hurricane Wilma.

The Palestinian Authority said it would disarm a terrorist group linked to its main political faction.

Syrian sailors rescued two Israelis whose boat sank off Cyprus.

The Senate approved almost double President Bush's requested funding for the Arrow, a joint U.S.-Israeli anti-missile program.

An Israeli businessman who went missing in Greece was found to have been murdered.

Mahmoud Abbas is sincere about wanting peace with Israel, a senior aide to Ariel Sharon said.

The Jewish Agency for Israel compensated Israeli Arab terror victims.

A Ukrainian Jewish lawmaker brought a libel lawsuit against a newspaper that has a history of publishing anti-Semitic articles.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 21, 2005

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian who threw a firebomb.

Israel's defense minister will visit Washington next month to revive the strategic relationship.

Shimon Peres called for change in the Syrian leadership after a U.N. report implicated a top Syrian official in the murder of Lebanon's former prime minister.

President Bush called on Israel to stop settlement expansion.

An Israeli is among more than 300 foreign fighters captured in Iraq by U.S. forces, a U.S. commander said.

Tens of thousands of people attended Tel Aviv's annual Love Parade on Friday.

The United States blocked the sale of Israeli military technology to Venezuela, Israel TV reported.

Legislators introduced bipartisan bills that would compensate parochial schools for taking in students displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

Democrats want an investigation into an Israeli contractor's role in installing cell phone antennas in the U.S. Congress.

Anti-Semitic graffiti has appeared across Berlin.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 20, 2005

President Bush called on Israel to stop settlement expansion.

U.S. officials are encouraging the Palestinian Authority to use existing laws to keep advocates of violence from running in legislative elections.

Forty-nine U.S. lawmakers signed a letter warning the Palestinian Authority to ban Hamas from elections or risk damaging relations with the United States.

A Jerusalem-based evangelical Christian group criticized mainstream Protestant groups for divestment campaigns against Israel.

A top Palestinian negotiator canceled a visit to the United States because of the crisis in the peace process.

The Palestinian Authority has complained to Syria about its harboring of terrorist groups, a U.S. official said.

President Bush signed a security bill that includes $25 million in funding for at-risk non-profits, including synagogues and Jewish institutional buildings.

An Israeli contractor's role in installing cell phone antennas in the U.S. Congress emerged in reporting on a major Washington lobbying scandal.

A Palestinian American facing trial on charges of laundering money for Hamas says his confession was extracted under torture.

The Reform movement opposes proposed U.S. legislation that would indemnify gun manufacturers from lawsuits.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 17, 2005

Israel suspended security coordination efforts with the Palestinian Authority.

The influential chairwoman of a congressional subcommittee on the Middle East has Jewish roots.

Mahmoud Abbas is visiting Paris, Le Figaro reported.

A Jewish bus driver was awarded $20,000 from a Los Angeles transit agency that had refused him time off for Shabbat and Jewish holidays.

A phone book in New Jersey removed "messianic Jewish" synagogues from a listing of Jewish congregations.

Italy's entry for an Oscar, which deals with a Palestinian family that lives with Israeli soldiers, was rejected because of language issues.

A Canadian Jewish congregation joined a Native American powwow.

An Israeli basketball team defeated an NBA team.

The leader of the Ukrainian Cossacks condemned anti-Semitism and agreed to hold a roundtable with Jewish leaders to address the issue.

An Israeli book on Nazi Germany and the Holocaust won an international prize.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 14, 2005

The president of Afghanistan said he is willing to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

British Jewish playwright Harold Pinter won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The brother of a missing Israeli airman said his family has made contact with sources in Iran and Lebanon.

Jewish officials say they believe Protestant churches are reconsidering plans to divest from Israel.

The terrorist wing of the Palestinians' ruling Fatah Party plans to run in elections to the Palestinian Parliament.

Israel's national soccer team failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

A number of Jewish groups helped file a Supreme Court amicus brief against a New Hampshire statute requiring parental notification for minors to have abortions.

Top Israeli and Palestinian officials met to try to resolve a standoff over Gaza Strip border arrangements.

A press advocacy group wants to file an amicus brief in the case against two former staffers of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The official Palestinian investigation into the cause of Yasser Arafat's death was inconclusive, a Palestinian leader said.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 12, 2005

Pakistan will accept Israeli aid in response to Saturday's devastating earthquake.

Israel arrested a Hamas member wanted for his alleged involvement in deadly terrorist attacks.

President Bush cited Yom Kippur's message of forgiveness and repentance in a message marking the holy day.

The official Palestinian investigation into the cause of Yasser Arafat's death was inconclusive, a Palestinian leader said.

A congregation in San Francisco invited Cindy Sheehan, a critic of Israel, to its Yom Kippur service.

A non-profit law firm sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for denying kosher meals to a prisoner.

The United States released an apology for its role in the Hungarian "Gold Train" affair.

The Air Force withdrew a rule that suggested military chaplains could evangelize to people not affiliated with any religion.

A new Jewish museum opened in Cleveland.

Democratic Party Chairman Howard Dean told Jewish leaders that Hamas must disarm before it can participate in Palestinian elections.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 11, 2005

Israel and the United States are resuming their strategic dialogue after a long hiatus.

Israel is weighing a Palestinian Authority request to release jailed terrorists.

U.S. Jewish groups are collecting donations for victims of the earthquake that struck Pakistan, India and Afghanistan.

Israel cracked three West Bank terror cells.

A new Jewish educational complex was dedicated Sunday in Moscow.

Shimon Peres believes Ariel Sharon and Mahmoud Abbas one day could win the Nobel Peace Prize.

A Russian Jewish group called on authorities to tackle racism in Russia.

Israeli rabbis formally converted a community of Indians who say they are descended from Jews.

A pro-Israel campus initiative launched a fellowship program.

Israeli Arabs met with a U.N. human rights representative.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 10, 2005

An Israeli professor was named co-winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Economics.

A summit between Ariel Sharon and Mahmoud Abbas was delayed again.

Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinians on the border with the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution commemorating the life of Simon Wiesenthal.

The Palestinian Authority president and prime minister will attend an Israeli conference in memory of Yitzhak Rabin.

A lawyer who pressed European countries in Holocaust restitution cases is fighting charges he illegally hired an underage prostitute in Austria.

William Daroff was named director of the Washington office of the United Jewish Communities.

Romania marked its second Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A pro-Palestinian activist from the Netherlands was denied entry to Israel.

A Jewish grave was vandalized in the Netherlands.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 7, 2005

A previously unknown Palestinian group kidnapped three Hamas leaders, saying the terrorists threatened Palestinian stability.

Israel praised the decision to give the Nobel Peace prize to the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency.

A Palestinian Authority official says President Bush told him God guides his Middle East policy.

In a Rosh Hashanah address in New York City, Hungary's prime minister pledged to protect his nation's Jews.

Israel scolded the European Union for allowing diplomats to meet with a Hezbollah official.

Delta Air Lines will begin direct flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv.

The commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin's assassination was postponed so President Clinton can attend.

Regimes that harbor terrorists, including Syria's and Iran's, must be held to account, President Bush said.

A lawsuit calls on the U.S. Air Force to stop the proselytizing at the Air Force Academy.

Two Jewish campus groups organized a national solidarity fast for Darfur.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 6, 2005

America must fight terrorists because they could destroy Israel, President Bush said.

The former Pentagon analyst charged with leaking U.S. secrets pleaded guilty Wednesday and named his Israeli contact.

Ariel Sharon and Mahmoud Abbas are expected to meet Tuesday.

A Palestinian woman was shot dead while carrying out a stabbing attack at an Israeli army checkpoint in the West Bank.

Iran or Hezbollah could be providing some of the explosives used in bombings against British soldiers in Iraq, Tony Blair said.

The European Union offered to boost aid to the Palestinian Authority for rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

Jordan's King Abdullah postponed a trip to Israel and the West Bank.

Israel's High Court of Justice banned an army practice of using Palestinian civilians to help locate terrorists.

Palestinian Authority police arrested seven Israelis who slipped into a West Bank city.

What is believed to be a record-breaking number of Jewish pilgrims celebrated Rosh Hashanah in the Ukrainian city of Uman.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - October 3, 2005

President Bush nominated Harriet Miers as an associate justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Palestinian Authority police and Hamas gunmen clashed in the Gaza Strip.

Ariel Sharon and Mahmoud Abbas agreed to hold a summit later this month.

Israel imposed a closure on the West Bank for Rosh Hashanah.

President Bush called for reflection "on the history of the Jewish people" in his annual Rosh Hashanah message.

Tony Blair praised the Jewish community's contribution to Britain in his New Year's greetings.

Russia's president sent Rosh Hashanah greetings to the country's Jewish community.

The leader of a Palestinian organization in Canada was charged with making an unspecified threat against the Jewish community.

Israel's biggest shipping company said one of its vessels was involved in a deadly accident off Japan's coast.

The Reform Jewish movement launched a "virtual repentance" for this Rosh Hashanah.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 30, 2005

Two Palestinian militants were killed when Israel raided a West Bank refugee camp.

President Bush called for reflection "on the history of the Jewish people" in his annual Rosh Hashanah message.

The Senate approved John Roberts as the new U.S. chief justice, with support from some Jewish senators.

A Pentagon analyst at the center of an investigation that has rocked the American Israel Public Affairs Committee will plead guilty.

The Fatah Party won a majority of votes in local Palestinian elections.

Jewish groups expressed disappointment at the passage of a weakened Endangered Species Act.

The Union of Councils for Jews in the former Soviet Union protested the expulsion of Moscow's chief rabbi.

The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding condemned "racist rhetoric" by a former U.S. education secretary.

An Israeli-American aircraft designed as both a combat and an executive jet completed a successful test flight.

Two Jewish groups working on social change philanthropy plan to merge.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 29, 2005

President Bush will meet with Mahmoud Abbas on Oct. 20.

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse churches, synagogues and mosques that have administered relief to hurricane refugees.

A pro-Israel group of Christians and Jews gave Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Texas) a standing ovation hours after he stepped aside from his Republican leadership position because of a criminal indictment.

Ariel Sharon reaffirmed Israel's commitment to the "road map" to peace with the Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority announced a ban on unlicensed weapons in the Gaza Strip.

The victims of a wartime massacre in which more than 33,000 Jews were killed were remembered at a ceremony in Kiev.

Israel's Justice Ministry is re-examining a decision not to prosecute police who killed 13 Arab rioters in October 2000.

Increased immigration to Israel from France and North America were cited as the cause of an rise in aliyah last year.

Two Czech police officials were punished for failing to curtail a concert of neo-Nazi groups.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 28, 2005

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired more rockets into Israel, and Israel responded with artillery.

Syrian President Bashar Assad reportedly has instructed Palestinian terrorist groups to step up attacks on Israel.

Israel's justice minister canceled talks with a top Palestinian official to protest the killing of an Israeli man by Hamas.

A top aide to Ariel Sharon said the Israeli prime minister long ago abandoned the principle of "land for peace" in dealing with the Palestinians.

Israel's population rose by nearly 1.8 percent in 2004 to nearly more than 6.8 million.

A Jewish memorial service was held in New York City on the fourth anniversary on the Jewish calendar of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Israeli Arab lawmakers declared a hunger strike to protest a Justice Ministry decision not to prosecute police who killed 13 Arab rioters in October 2000.

Israel is opening an archaeological site to tourists near Jerusalem's Western Wall.

More than 2,500 people have signed on to a petition calling for changes in how the Israeli-Arab conflict and anti-Semitism are taught in the University of California system.

A city in California changed the shape of a design on a city playground because a resident thought the original shape resembled a Jewish star.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 27, 2005

Israel's Likud Party gave Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon a narrow victory by voting to oppose early party primaries.

Israel applied for membership on the U.N. Security Council for the first time.

A former chairwoman of the Republican Jewish Coalition was chosen to lead the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

A judge overruled appeals from 350 Holocaust survivors and affirmed a deal in the Nazi "Gold Train" case.

Israeli forces arrested scores of terrorist suspects in the West Bank.

The umbrella group for North American Jewish federations will auction off celebrity-decorated tzedakah boxes on eBay for Hurricane Katrina relief.

A leading Russian rabbi was forced to leave Russia on Monday night upon arrival from Israel.

Foreign investment in Israel is at a record high.

Two suspected Palestinian terrorists were captured en route to central Israel.

Thirty Jewish institutions in New York City received government money to help bolster security.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 26, 2005

Israel's Likud Party held a key vote that could decide Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's political future.

A Louisiana synagogue that was housing Torahs excavated from New Orleans after Katrina was damaged in Hurricane Rita.

An American Jew was arrested in Israel on suspicion that he planned to assassinate Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

A mysterious technical mishap canceled a speech Ariel Sharon was to give to a key Likud Party convention.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog is one step closer to referring Iran to the U.N. Security Council for sanctions.

Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians held rallies calling for a return to peace talks and an end to violence.

Younger and lower-income consumers are driving the kosher market, according to a new survey.

The former principal of a yeshiva in Brooklyn came out as a gay man.

A Russian Jewish leader donated $500,000 to causes in the city of Jerusalem.

Some 52,000 Holocaust testimonies, videotaped by Steven Spielberg's foundation, will be housed at the University of Southern California.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 23, 2005

Several Houston-area synagogues will be shut down this Shabbat ahead of Hurricane Rita.

Palestinians assumed formal control of a border crossing for the first time.

Israeli troops killed three gunmen near Tulkarm.

Saudi Arabia will not follow the lead of other Arab nations in exploring ties with Israel, its foreign minister said.

Simon Wiesenthal was buried in Israel.

For the second straight day, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired rockets Friday on the Israeli town of Sderot.

A Los Angeles court sentenced a member of the Jewish Defense League to 20 years in prison for plotting to bomb a mosque and the office of an Arab American congressman.

The U.S. House of Representatives extended funding for Head Start programs to religious institutions, legislation opposed by some Jewish groups.

Jewish leaders joined Christian, Muslim and political counterparts in the "Save Darfur" coalition in a day of briefings for government officials on ethnic cleansing in Sudan.

A Jewish security network launched a Web site with information on addressing potential terrorist threats to Jewish institutions.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 22, 2005

President Bush thanked the American Jewish community for aiding Hurricane Katrina victims.

Howard Dean called Israel's disengagement from the Gaza Strip one of the "biggest steps for peace we've seen in my lifetime."

King Abdullah II of Jordan called on Jews to join with him in promoting peace and reconciliation.

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian who tried to enter a West Bank army base scheduled for evacuation.

Mahmoud Abbas rejected an international call for the Palestinian Authority to fulfill its commitments to crack down on terrorists.

A U.S. court convicted the owner of an ice cream shop of funneling millions of dollars to terrorist groups, including Hamas.

An Israeli official said that a request for U.S. aid to help cover the Gaza Strip withdrawal could be reduced.

A Palestinian terrorist was found guilty of planning the deadliest-ever suicide bombing against Israelis.

Houston's Jewish community is preparing for a possible onslaught from Hurricane Rita.

Workers in Germany uncovered the remains of what are thought to be Jewish slave laborers killed during the Holocaust.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 21, 2005

Hamas could stop seeking Israel's destruction if the Jewish state meets Palestinian demands, an official from the terrorist group said.

The U.S. Senate introduced legislation to restrict American businesses from obtaining nuclear-fuel assemblies from anyone that also sells them to Iran.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the main factor dividing the Muslim and Arab world and the United States, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said.

U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation honoring Simon Wiesenthal.

Israel completed its military withdrawal from four West Bank settlements.

Some U.S. Jewish groups launched an effort to prevent a bill that they say would result in religious discrimination in federally funded programs for preschool children.

An aide to Ariel Sharon hinted that the Israeli prime minister could leave the Likud Party.

One of the former owners of the Jerusalem Post pleaded guilty to taking part in a plan to siphon millions of dollars from the newspaper's holding company.

A British students union was cleared of allegations that it failed to address anti-Semitism among its members.

France is celebrating the 11th-century rabbi known as Rashi.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 20, 2005

Nazi-hunter Simon Wiesenthal died at 96.

Israel's attorney general is investigating a report that Ariel Sharon may have received illicit foreign campaign funding.

In an ad in The New York Times, Jewish groups called on President Bush to intensify efforts to end the killings in Sudan.

A program is offering matching grants to encourage philanthropists to invest in Jewish education.

A U.S. government task force recommended that Ashkenazi Jewish women and those whose close relatives have breast or ovarian cancer consider genetic screening.

Belgrade now has a kosher kitchen serving needy Holocaust survivors and other members of the Jewish community.

A restored 1,500-year-old Byzantine mosaic was unveiled in Israel.

The American Jewish Committee's executive director was awarded France's Legion of Honor.

Top Israeli leaders confirmed that they do not want Hamas to take part in Palestinian elections.

Bahrain said it would end its economic boycott of Israel.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 19, 2005

Israel welcomed North Korea's pledge to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Ariel Sharon endorsed a United Jewish Communities effort to bring the remaining Jews of Ethiopia to Israel.

A 300-year-old Torah was discovered recently in southern Morocco.

Israel's president made a landmark trip to the former Soviet Union.

The European Union boosted its funding to the Palestinian Authority.

The new U.S. envoy to Israel began work.

Ariel Sharon contested a report that he had threatened to disrupt Palestinian elections if Hamas is allowed on the ballot.

A majority of Ukrainian rabbis blasted the election of a new chief rabbi as illegitimate.

A Jewish girl in Iowa wants children across the United States to focus their Halloween trick-or-treating on Hurricane Katrina relief.

A political party in New York booted one of its leaders for making anti-Semitic statements.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 16, 2005

Top Israeli officials said uncontrolled border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip has undermined the Palestinian Authority's credibility.

Hundreds of masked Hamas militants marched through an abandoned Gaza Strip settlement with guns and grenade launchers.

Extremist Muslim groups are active on university campuses throughout Britain, according to a new report.

Ariel Sharon warned the U.N. General Assembly about Iranian nuclear ambitions.

Tony Blair said Britain would put its weight behind efforts to end Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Qatar said it's considering establishing full diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Reform movement expressed "strong concern" about John Roberts' nomination for chief justice of the United States.

A rabbi's son convicted of drug dealing and assault is receiving favorable prison treatment, a Baltimore newspaper reported.

London's police chief was briefed on counter-terrorist measures by Israel's top cop.

Britain's Prince Harry said his decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party earlier this year was "a sign of my own immaturity."

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 15, 2005

President Bush condemned the destruction of synagogues in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. House of Representatives backed expansions to federal hate-crime laws.

Ariel Sharon reportedly plans to tell the United Nations that it is up to the Palestinians to prove they want peace.

Israel's two chief rabbis called on the pope to condemn the Palestinian destruction of abandoned synagogues in the Gaza Strip.

Ariel Sharon met Pakistan's president at the United Nations.

U.N. officials are discussing the disarming of Hezbollah with Lebanese leaders.

A U.S. judge ruled that reciting the pledge of allegiance in public schools is unconstitutional.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad must disarm if the terrorist groups are to participate in Palestinian elections, a senior U.S. official said.

Support for Palestinian terrorism remains an element in the U.S.-led isolation of Iran and Syria, Condoleezza Rice said.

The president of the Rabbinical Council of America will testify in support of Judge John Roberts for chief justice of the United States.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 14, 2005

President Bush said the U.N. Human Rights Commission lacks credibility.

Israel's foreign minister met his Indonesian counterpart.

Israel is in talks to free a Bedouin citizen imprisoned in Egypt on espionage charges.

Mahmoud Abbas called for renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks following Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Jewish groups saved Torahs from the New Orleans area that were in danger because of Hurricane Katrina.

The longtime chief rabbi of South Africa, Cyril Harris, died Tuesday of cancer at age 69.

The Knesset was asked to allow criminal prosecution of Israelis who seek war-crimes lawsuits abroad against members of Israel's security forces.

The U.S. Air Force is to unveil separate chapels for Jewish and Muslim servicemen and women at its main European base in Germany.

Up to 20 percent of an estimated 6 million U.S. Jews, or 1.2 million people, are African-American, Asian-American, Latino, Sephardi, Middle Eastern or of mixed race.

The mayor and police chief of Los Angeles assured the Jewish community that a strong police presence will be in place during the High Holidays.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 13, 2005

Ariel Sharon flew to New York for the opening of U.N. General Assembly, where he will characterize the Gaza withdrawal as a new chance for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

A U.S. appeals court upheld a ruling that allows part of the money from a Holocaust settlement to be distributed based on need.

President Bush will make his first visit to an American synagogue as the nation's leader.

Jordan's King Abdullah II will deliver an address aimed at bringing Muslims and Jews closer together.

The Palestinian Authority urged Gazans to rebuild on the ruins of evacuated Israeli settlements.

Israel announced it would temporarily waive the need for a license to import Pakistani goods.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel said there was no excuse for continued Palestinian terrorism in the Gaza Strip.

Police protection of Israeli mosques was boosted for fear of vigilante attacks.

A left-wing Israeli group filed a lawsuit in Britain against Israel's military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Dan Halutz, and his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Moshe Ya'alon.

Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney postponed a planned trip to Israel.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 12, 2005

Palestinian rioters torched several synagogues in evacuated Gaza Strip settlements.

The Palestinian Authority president called the Gaza withdrawal his people's biggest reason to celebrate in a century.

A synagogue in Louisiana is shutting down its shelter for victims of Hurricane Katrina and has put its rabbi on administrative leave, JTA has learned.

Jews in St. Petersburg, Russia marked the dedication of a new Jewish community center.

Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip at a town in southern Israel.

A retired Israeli army general narrowly avoided facing war-crimes charges in Britain.

An alleged Jewish terrorist died after hanging himself in Israeli police custody.

One of Israel's chief rabbis attended an interfaith peace conference in France.

A leading French Protestant said relations between his group and French Jews are improving.

Google is planning to open up an office in Israel.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 9, 2005

President Bush acknowledged Israel's contribution to Gulf Coast hurricane relief efforts.

Israel demolished military installations in the Gaza Strip ahead of its final withdrawal next week.

Israel's High Court of Justice rejected an appeal against the planned demolition of synagogues in Gaza Strip settlements.

Pakistan's president praised Ariel Sharon as "courageous" for Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The Israel on Campus Coalition launched a new effort to enhance relationships between American universities and Israel.

The Avi Chai Foundation is launching an emergency grant program for Jewish day schools that enroll students affected by Hurricane Katrina.

A Jewish military chaplain was ordered to report to duty in the region hit by Hurricane Katrina.

The Reform Jewish movement established a project to help organize its Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

A suspected terrorist arrested with documents praising attacks on Israel and Jews appeared in a British court.

Slovakia established its first permanent exhibition devoted solely to the Holocaust.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 8, 2005

The cause of Yasser Arafat's death is still unclear, despite the release of his hospital reports.

Mahmoud Abbas called off a trip to the United Nations, citing mounting chaos in the Palestinian Authority.

Israel dispatched aid to New Orleans to help victims of Hurricane Katrina.

A historic synagogue in New Orleans suffered internal damage due to Hurricane Katrina, but its exterior is unscathed.

Jerusalem hosted a million visitors this summer.

The top Jewish aide to Ukrainian President Viktor Yuschenko resigned.

Greece vowed to block an upcoming meeting of far-right extremists.

Some 120,000 people attended events for the sixth annual European Day of Jewish Culture.

Charges were dropped against a French comic who was on trial for anti-Semitic comments.

Hungary's top politicians praised Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 7, 2005

Palestinians assassinated Yasser Arafat's nephew, a Gaza strongman.

Chabad-sponsored rescue teams have pulled 32 Jews from their New Orleans homes over the past several days, a spokesman for the organization said.

President Bush is slated to speak at two Jewish events in Washington in the next two weeks.

The final stage of Israel's Gaza Strip withdrawal will begin Monday.

Israel hinted that it could respond in kind to future Palestinian shelling from the Gaza Strip.

A ceremony to mark the ground-breaking of Estonia's first new synagogue in almost a century will be held later this month.

A U.S.-born Israeli who set himself on fire to protest the Gaza Strip withdrawal died.

An Israeli newspaper accused the army of killing five unarmed Palestinians during a West Bank raid.

Israeli technology is helping the Netherlands fight soccer hooliganism.

A mild earthquake shook Israel and the West Bank.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 6, 2005

Jordan's King Abdullah and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak denied reports that they plan to visit Israel.

Israeli and Tunisian officials are meeting in Tunis in a sign of improved relations between Israel and the Muslim world.

Five Palestinians died in the Gaza Strip when explosives went off in a home.

An Israeli Arab who drove a Palestinian suicide bomber to her target received a 10-year prison sentence.

Palestinian terrorism will intensify in the West Bank, Israel's defense minister predicted.

An Israeli Cabinet minister said West Bank settlement blocs should be built up in defiance of U.S. pressure.

A Palestinian terrorist assailed Steven Spielberg for not consulting him for a film on the Munich Olympics massacre.

Benjamin Netanyahu's lead over Ariel Sharon for the head of the Likud Party shrunk.

A yeshiva student beaten in Ukraine was flown to Israel for treatment.

Newly released documents reveal that the British government monitored some Jewish groups in the 1950s over fears that they could be infiltrated by Communists.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 2, 2005

Israel froze plans to expand the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement.

The Bush administration welcomed Israeli-Pakistani talks as a positive development.

Israel offered to assist the United States in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Israel signed an accord giving Egypt security control over the Gaza Strip's southern border.

A Florida professor accused of laundering money for Islamic Jihad helped control U.S. bank accounts that took in $2 million from around the globe, federal prosecutors said.

Five Israeli universities said they would welcome victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Four people were arrested for vandalizing a Jewish family's home.

The exhumation of settlers from a Gaza Strip cemetery and their reburial in Israel were completed.

Israeli Druse scuffled with fervently Orthodox Jews.

Almost 500 Druse clerics crossed from the Golan Heights to Syria for an annual pilgrimage.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - September 1, 2005

Israel's foreign minister held unprecedented talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

Jordan's King Abdullah will visit Israel.

Four people were indicted in an alleged plot against targets in Los Angeles, including the Israeli Consulate and two synagogues.

Ariel Sharon urged Israelis to put the difficulties of the Gaza Strip withdrawal behind them.

The United Nations will help Israel and the Palestinian Authority dispose of rubble from razed Gaza Strip settlements.

A suspected Jewish terrorist attempted suicide in Israeli police custody.

The U.S. Postal Service will issue a stamp honoring an American diplomat who saved 2,500 people, including many Jews, in France during World War II.

A Jewish school in Belgium recently lost government recognition because it refuses to teach the required sexual education curriculum.

The umbrella group for 34 European Jewish student unions elected a new chairwoman.

A U.S. immigrant to Israel set himself on fire to protest the recent Gaza withdrawal.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 31, 2005

A court in the United States froze the Palestinian Authority's U.S. assets because of an unpaid court order regarding a terror attack.

The Knesset approved an agreement to let Egyptian troops police the southern border of the Gaza Strip.

A man who fire-bombed an Oklahoma synagogue was sentenced to 39 years in jail.

A man lost his citizenship for lying about his participation in the rounding up of Ukrainian Jews during World War II.

Several Jewish organizations are accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Israeli police captured a West Bank settler leader sought for assaulting a Palestinian.

British Jewish groups criticized the appointment of a controversial Muslim scholar to a government task force on Islamic fanaticism.

A Canadian Muslim lodged a formal complaint against a police chief who helped organize a trip to Israel to learn about anti-terrorism procedures.

Iraqi Jewish leaders from around the world will demand compensation from the Iraqi government for lost assets.

Too few Israeli soldiers receive bulletproof vests, an internal report found.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 30, 2005

Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would challenge Ariel Sharon for the Likud Party leadership and Israel's premiership.

Some 75 Jews who evacuated New Orleans to escape Hurricane Katrina gathered at a Houston synagogue for a special prayer service.

The nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court suggested in 1984 that President Reagan's references to "the church" or "churches" be changed to include synagogues and other houses of worship.

The U.S. Air Force issued new guidelines for religious tolerance that stress respect for others.

A Washington Jewish lobbyist pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

Ariel Sharon said Israel could remove more West Bank settlements for peace with the Palestinians.

President Bush reiterated a call on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to crack down on terrorism.

Czech police launched a criminal probe against the former head of the Prague Jewish community.

The National Council of Jewish Women raised concerns after the Bush administration missed a deadline to rule on the availability of emergency contraception.

The man who inspired the movie "Hotel Rwanda" told Jewish leaders about the genocide in the Sudan.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 29, 2005

Ukrainian skinheads critically wounded a Jewish youth.

A Palestinian teenager was caught smuggling explosives in the West Bank.

Israel and the Vatican resolved their dispute over a sermon by Pope Benedict XVI that failed to condemn a Palestinian suicide bombing.

Fervently Orthodox officials are refusing to abandon a ritual circumcision practice that may have caused the death of an infant.

The head of Israel's National Security Council resigned.

A Florida official called on banks operating in the state to waive wire-transfer charges on Holocaust reparations.

Bulgaria's Jewish community appealed a court decision that rejected its claims to nearly half of the property now occupied by a Sofia hotel.

Israeli animal-rights activists rescued 250 cats from evacuated West Bank settlements.

Israeli writer Amos Oz was awarded the Goethe Prize in Frankfurt.

Survivors and their families joined others in marking the 61st anniversary in Poland of the liquidation of the Lodz Ghetto.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 26, 2005

An Israeli border policeman was stabbed in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority plans to rename Gaza Strip settlements after Yasser Arafat and Sheik Ahmed Yassin.

An Israeli woman who set herself alight to protest the Gaza Strip withdrawal died.

A leading congressman said the Gaza Strip will be a laboratory to see whether the Palestinians can govern themselves.

Israeli police arrested two suspects in the desecration of a Tel Aviv mosque.

Leaders of several American Jewish organizations will travel to the Arizona-Mexico border to highlight dangerous conditions there.

International leaders of Reform Jewry met with Germany's chancellor to promote Jewish pluralism in Germany.

A German Jewish leader asked Germany's Constitutional Court to prevent the state from mixing in religious matters.

Israel's chief rabbis came out against a plan to destroy synagogues in former Gaza Strip settlements.

The number of Israelis living in West Bank settlements has grown by 10,000 this year, government figures show.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 25, 2005

Israeli special forces killed five Palestinians in the West Bank.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip launched two rockets at Israel.

Two Orthodox men were stabbed, one fatally, in Jerusalem's Old City.

Jewish officials and other religious leaders discussed religious tolerance issues with Donald Rumsfeld.

The Israeli army plans to transfer Jewish graves from the Gaza Strip next week.

Israel freed scores of pro-settlement activists arrested during a violent Gaza Strip confrontation.

Pope Benedict XVI said his visit to a synagogue in Cologne was a highlight of his trip to Germany.

Televangelist Pat Robertson reportedly said God will judge Israel for withdrawing from the Gaza Strip.

A Jewish group is offering free High Holiday prayer books in large print and Braille.

Israeli exports to Arab countries rose by 21 percent in the first half of 2005.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 24, 2005

Israel announced that Egypt will secure the southern border of the Gaza Strip.

Israel warned the Palestinians not to fire at Israelis from evacuated West Bank areas.

All Israeli forces are expected to leave the Gaza Strip by October, the Palestinian Authority president said.

Pakistan's president will address a group of American Jewish leaders.

President Bush called on Palestinian leaders to establish a "working government" in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qaida claimed responsibility for last week's rocket attack in a Jordanian Red Sea port.

An Israeli combat soldier who was jailed for refusing to evacuate Gaza Strip settlers was reassigned to menial duties.

A former Nazi guard died before he could be deported from the United States.

The Reform movement is donating 50,000 books to the movement's early-childhood programs.

The smooth completion of the Gaza withdrawal boosted Israeli confidence in the plan, a poll found.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 23, 2005

Israeli forces evacuated two remaining West Bank settlements.

Mahmoud Abbas praised Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in a conversation with Israeli President Moshe Katsav.

A follower of an anti-Semitic Christian philosophy was sentenced to life in prison for a series of bombings in the southeastern United States.

The Conservative movement deemed Judge John Roberts "qualified to serve" on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ehud Olmert will travel to Washington to meet American officials.

A campaign to decorate a Jewish U.S. soldier from the Korean War is about to bear fruit.

A U.S. judge reinstated a plea deal in the case of a Jewish radical accused of bomb plots against Muslim targets.

An Israeli official urged the United Nations to declare an international Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center called on Australian and Hungarian authorities to investigate the World War II activities of an Australian citizen.

New research shows that four Jewish baseball players once were in the lineup at the same time.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 22, 2005

Ariel Sharon said Israel will continue building in West Bank settlement blocs.

Palestinian Authority security forces began deploying around West Bank areas evacuated by Israel.

Jewish groups protested United Nations financing for a propaganda poster used at a Palestinian Authority rally.

Dalia Ravikovitch, an Israeli writer and a former recipient of the Israel Prize, died Sunday at 69 after committing suicide.

Jewish leaders criticized the U.K.'s main Muslim umbrella group for claiming a pro-Israel lobby had influenced BBC filmmakers.

A Chasidic community's summer retreat near Montreal was vandalized.

A street in Prague will be named after a Czech Holocaust victim.

A Holocaust memorial in Belarus was desecrated last week.

Jeremy Goldberg, whose organization helps displaced people in Uganda, is the American delegate to the Pan-African South Leadership Summit.

Shimon Peres is scheduled to appear on an MTV spinoff channel.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 19, 2005

A Katyusha rocket, one of three launched from Jordan, landed near the Eilat airport.

An Israeli military official said Israel would begin evacuating four West Bank settlements in the middle of next week.

Israeli security forces finished evacuating the Gaza Strip settlement of Gadid.

Pope Benedict XVI visited a German synagogue that was rebuilt after being destroyed by Nazis and warned of the dangers of anti-Semitism.

Israeli troops began digging trenches around Gaza Strip settlements to prevent Palestinian infiltration.

The Israeli who killed four Palestinians on Wednesday said he wishes Ariel Sharon were dead.

The Arab Bank agreed to pay a $24 million fine for inadequate controls against money laundering that may have contributed to terrorism.

Skinheads verbally abused a Jewish boy in Buenos Aires.

The former publisher of the Jerusalem Post was indicted on federal fraud charges.

Jews in Atlanta marked the 90th anniversary of the lynching of a Jewish man.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 18, 2005

Israeli security forces stormed two Gaza Strip synagogues to confront settlers resisting evacuation.

Israeli security forces faced off with an armed settler at a Gaza Strip outpost.

A senior State Department envoy to Baghdad allegedly shared classified information with former staffers at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip could be over by Shabbat, Israel's consul general to New York told JTA.

Iran credited the Palestinians with forcing Israel to withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli border policeman refused to participate in evacuating a Gaza Strip settlement.

Condoleezza Rice expressed empathy for Israel, but said its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip was not enough.

The chief executive of the European Council of Jewish Communities unexpectedly stepped down.

South Africa's president congratulated Ariel Sharon on Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The president of the Canadian Islamic Congress is being criticized for urging the government to replace two Jewish appointees because of their perceived pro-Israel views.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 17, 2005

An Israeli settler shot dead three Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israeli troops carried out the first forced evacuations of settlers in the Gaza Strip.

Two former American Israel Public Affairs Committee staffers pleaded not guilty to charges involving the passing of classified information.

An Israeli woman set herself on fire to protest the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

Ariel Sharon begged Gaza Strip settlers not to scuffle with Israeli security forces who come to evict them.

The prime ministers of Britain and Turkey congratulated Ariel Sharon on the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

Hundreds of protesters against Israel's Gaza Strip withdrawal rallied Tuesday outside United Nations headquarters in New York.

King Abdullah said Jordan would not resettle any Palestinian refugees in its territory.

North American immigrants to Israel reportedly heckled an Israeli Cabinet minister who met them when they arrived in the Jewish state.

The legendary Jewish coach of Russia's national basketball time died.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 16, 2005

Israeli security forces broke through a blockade by anti-withdrawal activists at the biggest Gaza Strip settlement.

Israeli forces evacuated two settlements in the West Bank.

Supreme Court nominee John Roberts backed a moment of silent prayer in the public schools.

Israel is starting a new chapter in its history by withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, Ariel Sharon said.

Amnesty International criticized Israel for detaining suspected activists against the Gaza withdrawal without charge.

Hamas said the Gaza Strip withdrawal was the "beginning of the end" of Israel.

U.S. lawmakers began circulating a letter calling on Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice not to provide arms to the Palestinian Authority.

A politician who said "one should not give the Jews so much money" will be kicked out of a German political party.

The Israeli army is allowing animal-protection groups into the Gaza Strip to rescue animals left behind by departing settlers.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center called on Austria to annul the medical degree of a doctor believed to have participated in Nazi atrocities.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 15, 2005

Israeli authorities notified Gaza settlers that they have 48 hours to leave their homes or face eviction by force.

The Israeli government approved a second stage of the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

The Israeli general overseeing the Gaza Strip withdrawal said terrorists could fire from Gaza into Israel when the withdrawal is complete.

Two Israeli soldiers are suspected of looting an abandoned settler home in the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli army officer was lightly hurt in a confrontation with West Bank settlers.

Hezbollah congratulated Palestinians on the imminent Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Several hundred U.S. Jews rallied outside the United Nations in New York to pray for settlers in the Gaza Strip who are leaving their homes.

A Yiddish theater in New York City received a $1.5 million grant from the city.

A series of photographs at the Jewish Museum in Paris testifies to the diversity of the French Jewish community.

Most Israeli adults use computers, a government study found.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 12, 2005

Hamas said it won't give up its weapons after Israel's Gaza withdrawal, so it can force Israel out of additional territory.

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas agreed to limit the scale of celebrations over Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

President Bush said Israel stands to improve its security by withdrawing from the Gaza Strip.

Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Thursday against the upcoming Gaza Strip withdrawal.

More than two dozen armed settlers marched through Palestinian villages on their way to two West Bank settlements slated for evacuation.

A French radio station is paying homage to French Jewish philosopher Emmanuel Levinas on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The Reform movement joined other religious groups in calling for a thorough review of U.S. Supreme Court nominee John Roberts.

An Israeli Arab leader called on Israel's government to protect Arab citizens from potential Jewish attackers.

Rabbi Israel Singer was re-elected chairman of the most prominent Jewish group dealing with international interfaith affairs.

Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders in Argentina issued a joint denunciation of terrorism.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 11, 2005

An Israeli soldier is under arrest on suspicion of threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Most settlers remaining in the Gaza Strip when its evacuation begins next week will leave without a fight, Israel's defense minister said.

A prominent New York politician entered the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, just days ahead of Israel's withdrawal from the territory.

A Syrian arrested in Turkey for suspected Al-Qaida links said he had planned to attack Israelis.

An Israeli soldier who killed a British activist in the Gaza Strip was jailed for eight years.

Rabbi David Rosen was named president of the most prominent Jewish group dealing with interfaith affairs.

Jews are no longer the majority group in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip combined, a study found.

A religious Israeli notable stirred outrage by saying that he will hold a feast on Tisha B'Av.

A Jewish group urged European officials to remove from Web sites an Internet video that depicts a rave party at Auschwitz.

Canada's justice minister is leading plans to host roundtable discussions for Mideast justice ministers.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 10, 2005

Israel will temporarily deport a Jewish citizen who also has U.S. citizenship for her activities against Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Holocaust survivors are three times more likely to attempt suicide than others, a new study suggests.

One in two Israelis avoids alcohol, a government study found.

An Israeli boy blinded by a Palestinian suicide bombing asked that an accomplice in the attack receive a stiff prison sentence.

Britain wants to prevent a radical Islamic cleric, who has called for U.K. Muslims to wage jihad against Israel, from returning to the country.

A Jewish school in California was vandalized in what is being called a hate crime.

Some Israeli prisoners created an entrepreneurial stir by inventing a tough new sponge.

A far-right festival slated to take place next month in Greece may go ahead as scheduled, despite protests.

Abercrombie & Fitch will partner with the Anti-Defamation League to bring anti-bias programming to U.S. college campuses.

A joint Israeli Arab orchestra conducted by Daniel Barenboim is performing in Argentina.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 9, 2005

The director of Israel's disengagement plan said 1,700 settler families will need to be evacuated next week.

A chase after a religious Israeli soldier feared to be another Jewish terrorist turned out to be much ado about nothing.

Israel reportedly called off the last phase of prisoner-swap talks with Hezbollah.

An evangelical political leader defended his comments comparing stem-cell research to Nazi medical experiments.

Most Palestinian refugees want the right to resettle in Israel, but won't act on it, a U.N. official argued.

A top Muslim cleric issued a religious edict ordering Palestinians not to disrupt Israel's Gaza Strip withdrawal.

A billboard calling the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson the messiah went up in Manhattan.

The Palestinian Authority plans to hold parliamentary elections in January.

Archaeologists uncovered an ancient water system outside Jerusalem.

Israel sent medical aid to victims of flooding in India.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 8, 2005

Ehud Olmert was tapped to take over Israel's Treasury after the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli authorities collected weapons from a second Gaza Strip settlement.

Israeli police arrested 12 activists suspected of trying to infiltrate Gaza Strip settlements.

Israel's president and Sephardi chief rabbi made a condolence visit to Israeli Arabs following a Jewish terror attack.

Israel urged its citizens to avoid visiting Turkey's southern coast.

Israeli police are investigating the lynching of a Jewish terrorist by an Arab mob.

A controversial Russian Jewish businessman and community leader will become the main sponsor of a security conference in Israel.

Almost one in four Israelis lives below the poverty line, the government said.

The Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra played a benefit concert in Buenos Aires, the orchestra's first performance in Argentina in four years.

The upcoming British theater premiere of an opera based on the 1985 Palestinian hijacking of the Achille Lauro cruise ship is causing controversy.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 5, 2005

Israeli police were on their highest alert ahead of Muslim prayers at Jerusalem holy sites, a day after a Jewish terrorist killed four Israeli Arabs.

The Israeli army arrested three friends of the Jewish terrorist who killed four Israeli Arabs in a shooting rampage Thursday in northern Israel.

Israel will formally recognize Thursday's deadly shooting spree in northern Israel as a terrorist attack.

The Jewish Agency for Israel is granting financial assistance to Muslim and Christian families of victims of Thursday's terror shooting in northern Israel.

Federal charges against two former employees of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee detail their activities dating to 1999.

A Florida professor blessed Islamic Jihad and felt proud after a 1994 suicide bombing that killed three Israelis, a court heard.

Israeli settlers threatened to destroy their greenhouses in the Gaza Strip after negotiations to sell them to the United States for Palestinian use failed.

Pakistani authorities who detained two Swedish filmmakers of Jewish descent for 16 days probed them about their "religious preferences."

Health inspectors in a Michigan county may impose fines on food sellers who falsely claim food is kosher.

Vandals spray-painted swastikas and racist graffiti on an elementary school in Ontario.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 4, 2005

An estimated 10,000 Palestinians rallied in the Gaza Strip to celebrate Israel's upcoming withdrawal.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Richard Jones as ambassador to Israel.

A Palestinian rocket fired at Israeli settlers protesting the upcoming Gaza withdrawal killed a Palestinian boy.

More than 50 U.S. senators called on President Bush to designate Hezbollah's television station as a terrorist body.

A Georgia man will receive a yarmulke in prison after winning a court battle.

Israel's ambassador to Mauritania said all was well despite a military coup there.

Israel must go ahead with plans for a Palestinian state after it withdraws from the Gaza Strip, Jordan's king said.

Israel's Housing Ministry issued bids for housing in the West Bank settlement of Beitar Ilit.

Britain sold Israel material in the 1950s that can be used in nuclear production, the BBC reported.

An Argentine judge was impeached because of "serious irregularities" in his handling of the investigation of a bombing at a Jewish center.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 3, 2005

Germany will contribute communications equipment to Palestinian troops before Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

An official at the center of accusations of religious intolerance at the U.S. Air Force Academy was denied a promotion.

A group of settler youths reportedly is considering mass suicide to protest the upcoming Gaza Strip withdrawal.

An Israeli Arab town reportedly will receive millions of dollars from Qatar for its soccer facilities.

Berlin's Jewish leader is intensifying efforts to have Europe's largest Jewish cemetery named a World Heritage Site.

An Israeli government report urged increased monitoring of private armed guards.

Two Israeli female soldiers are accused of selling army rifles on the black market.

More Americans admire Jews than Catholics, Muslims, evangelicals or atheists, a poll showed.

The Union of French Jewish Students is circulating a petition supporting Israel's retreat from Gaza.

Rome is one step closer to having a Holocaust Museum.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 2, 2005

Israeli police will allow a two-day rally by activists opposed to the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

A Jewish Israeli is suspected of complicity in last month's Netanya suicide bombing.

Israel plans to post young female volunteers in Ethiopia to help Falash Mura prepare to immigrate to the Jewish state.

The United States reportedly believes Iran is at least 10 years from building a nuclear bomb.

Benjamin Netanyahu proposed cutting mandatory Israeli military service by six months.

Four Israeli police officers refused to take part in the upcoming Gaza Strip withdrawal.

The Palestinian Authority foreign minister reportedly believes the Jewish community is "the strongest actor in the world, in modern history."

A Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives is leading a trip to Israel ahead of its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Israel reportedly agreed that Egypt will post 750 troops along its border with the Gaza Strip.

Israel's internal security service said the cease-fire declared by Palestinian terrorists has been flouted regularly.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - August 1, 2005

President Bush named John Bolton as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations via a recess appointment.

The successor to the late Saudi King Fahd has previously proposed a solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Israel said Iran could produce nuclear weapons by 2008, a year later than previously predicted.

Israel partially banned a right-wing march on the Gaza Strip.

French tourism to Israel is at an all-time high.

The Allies failed to understand coded Nazi messages regarding the Holocaust, a U.S. government report suggests.

Jonathan Jacoby, executive director of the Israel Policy Forum, is leaving the group.

The Israeli army is replacing its rubber bullets with sand bullets for controlling riots.

Israeli left-wing groups launched an initiative to raise funds for Israeli soldiers and police taking part in the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

Israeli tennis player Anna Smashnova won a women's professional tennis tournament.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 29, 2005

Iranian troops continue to train Hezbollah, a U.S. official said.

The United States is negotiating the purchase of settler greenhouses in the Gaza Strip for Palestinian use.

Jewish groups welcomed the Senate majority leader's announcement that he supports a bill to expand embryonic stem-cell research.

The Knesset voted to restrict citizenship on the basis of Palestinian family reunification to men over 35 and women over 25.

Jacques Chirac proposed the creation of a France-Israel Foundation to "bring the two societies closer together."

Israeli troops fired tear gas at Palestinian and Israeli demonstrators protesting the West Bank security barrier.

The FBI wants to interview an Israeli diplomat at the center of an espionage investigation.

The Vatican lashed out at Israel for demanding to know why the pope left attacks on Israelis out of a condemnation of terrorism.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Central American Free Trade Agreement, which Central American Jews supported but which had divided U.S. Jewish groups.

Lawmakers introduced legislation to protect Americans from being denied insurance based on potential travel destinations.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 28, 2005

The United States reportedly is demanding that Israel's defense minister apologize in writing for a dispute over arms exports.

The Reform movement has launched a Web site to solicit questions for U.S. senators to ask Supreme Court nominee John Roberts.

A U.S.-based Protestant denomination voted to oppose Israel's West Bank security barrier.

Ariel Sharon and Jacques Chirac resolved to improve ties between Israel and France.

Palestinian terrorists fired three rockets from the Gaza Strip at an Israeli border town.

An Israeli was named deputy chairman of the U.N. Disarmament Commission.

Israeli diplomats in Europe have been instructed to cultivate ties with moderate Muslim leaders.

Cameron Kerry, the Jewish brother of the U.S. senator, is considering a run for Massachusetts secretary of state.

Foreign workers at settlements in the Gaza Strip will be relocated to Israel.

Residents of a Gaza Strip settlement plan to don Holocaust-style garb in protest at their upcoming evacuation.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 27, 2005

On a visit to Paris, Ariel Sharon vowed to improve France-Israel ties.

Israeli settler leaders plan another march on the Gaza Strip aimed at preventing the evacuation of settlements there.

Israeli officials say they intend to keep the Palestinian Authority to its commitments under the "road map" peace plan.

Britain's foreign secretary condemned anti-Israel remarks made by London Mayor Ken Livingstone.

Residents of an Israeli border town want to be evacuated along with the Gaza Strip.

There is a crisis of confidence in the Knesset, a new poll suggests.

Work will begin in September to restore ancient Jewish catacombs in Rome so that tourists can visit.

Sonny Hertzberg, one of several Jewish members of the New York Knickerbockers basketball team of the 1940s, died Monday at age 82.

Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's son was indicted on charges of illegally financing his father's Likud Party primary campaign.

Palestinian terrorists are gathering strength in the West Bank, Israel's security chief said.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 26, 2005

A U.S. study determined that Palestinian Authority security forces may not be capable of securing the Gaza Strip after Israel's withdrawal.

The White House named Richard Jones as U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Israelis opposed to the upcoming Gaza Strip withdrawal reportedly put a death curse on Ariel Sharon.

Israel launched a massive exercise for security forces slated to carry out the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

The American Jewish Congress-Council for World Jewry called on the international community to urgently address the prospect of mass starvation in Niger.

An Israeli lawmaker drew fire for likening police crackdowns on settler supporters to Nazi tactics.

The Anti-Defamation League asked the U.N. human rights commissioner to condemn a colleague's statements against Israel.

Another Protestant denomination is set to consider a resolution calling on Israel to tear down its West Bank security barrier.

A liberal U.S. church coalition that in the past has criticized Israel expressed appreciation for its planned Gaza withdrawal and compassion for settlers.

The Orthodox Union expressed concern about reports that Israeli authorities are singling out the Orthodox in their efforts to prevent withdrawal protesters from reaching the Gaza Strip.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 25, 2005

Ariel Sharon accused Israeli opponents of the Gaza withdrawal plan of spreading a rumor that he suffered a heart attack.

An Israeli army rabbi may face criminal charges for urging fellow soldiers not to take part in the upcoming Gaza withdrawal.

An Al-Qaida attack on Israel is expected, but not imminently, the country's top counter-terrorism official said.

Some Egyptian analysts blamed Israel for Saturday's terrorist bombings at an Egyptian resort.

Israel was outraged by a sermon by Pope Benedict which did not list it among countries that have suffered from Islamic terrorism.

A new Ukrainian political party alleged that the recent terrorist attacks in London were part of a Zionist plan to achieve world domination.

The British government will exempt Holocaust survivors from paying tax on compensation payments from foreign banks.

An intern at a British newspaper was fired for refusing to give up his membership in a radical Islamic group.

An Israeli pharmaceutical firm announced a deal that would unite two of the world's largest manufacturers of generic drugs.

More Jewish news...

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 22, 2005

Condoleezza Rice told Ariel Sharon that the upcoming Gaza withdrawal must be followed by the next phase in the "road map" peace plan.

A U.S. federal appeals court rejected Jonathan Pollard's appeal of his life sentence for spying for Israel.

Ariel Sharon said he wants to expand a West Bank settlement.

Condoleezza Rice made a surprise trip to Lebanon.

Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah, the United States said in the U.N. Security Council.

The top U.N. envoy for the Middle East said Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip could re-energize the peace process with the Palestinians.

The Pentagon plans to sell Israel's air force up to $600 million of equipment and maintenance.

Thomas Dine, a former AIPAC head, was named CEO of the Jewish federation in San Francisco.

New York's transit workers union hired an Israeli security expert because, it said, the Metropolitan Transit Authority wasn't doing enough to prevent terrorist attacks.

Most Israelis support the concept of government-controlled prostitution, a survey found.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 21, 2005

Israel detained at least 200 Gaza withdrawal opponents who tried to slip into Gaza Strip settlements.

Naor Gilon, the Israeli diplomat at the center of federal investigations of a former Pentagon official and former AIPAC staffers, is returning to Israel.

The Senate passed a provision in the foreign-aid bill that could cut aid to Israel and other countries that do not extradite people charged with crimes in the United States.

Israel authorized the transfer of 5,000 Palestinian police from the West Bank to the Gaza Strip to maintain security during next month's Gaza withdrawal.

Jewish groups joined groups in America, Britain and France urging their governments to sponsor a U.N. resolution to address the genocide in Sudan.

A Palestinian rocket fired at Israel fell short, killing a Palestinian boy in the Gaza Strip.

The world's oldest married couple is Jewish.

Pope Benedict XVI confirmed that he will visit a synagogue in Cologne next month.

Israeli police disputed Palestinian accusations that settlers stabbed a West Bank boy to death.

The Palestinian Authority plans to mark Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and northern West Bank with a big party.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 20, 2005

At least one liberal Jewish organization is expected to oppose Judge John Roberts, President Bush's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Israel's Knesset voted down last-ditch legislation aimed at postponing the Gaza Strip pullout.

Two Israeli women soldiers face jail time for refusing to help the army seal off Gaza Strip settlements to outsiders.

Israel's security chief denied settler accusations that agents-provocateurs have been planted among far-right political groups.

Five Iraqi children with defective hearts received treatment in Israel.

The head of Islamic Jihad condemned the London bombings, but said his group has the right to attack Israeli civilians.

One in nine Palestinians who carried out terrorist attacks during the intifada had received Israeli residency under family-reunification arrangements, a top Israeli security official said.

The Claims Conference distributed more than $1 billion in 2004, the largest single-year payout in its history.

The mayor of London said Israel's Likud Party and the Hamas terrorist group are "two sides of the same coin."

A British film festival canceled a movie about Palestinian suicide bombers after the recent terror attacks in London.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 19, 2005

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian terrorists in a West Bank raid.

Israeli police penned in thousands of settlement supporters intent on marching into the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Authority police clashed with Hamas gunmen in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority failed to "deploy its security resources consistently and effectively against terrorism," according to a report by the White House.

An Israeli archeologist claims to have made the most important biblical find in the Judean Desert in 40 years.

Palestinian terrorists have carried out 25,000 attacks over the past five years, Israel's security chief said.

Hundreds of Israelis have had their dental work subsidized by President Moshe Katsav.

A former Israeli security chief plans to lead a nationwide convoy to drum up support for the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

The Israeli army reportedly has stopped using female trainers for religious conscripts after their rabbis objected.

Gaza Strip terrorists continued shelling Israeli targets despite a plea for calm by the Palestinian Authority.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 18, 2005

Gaza Strip terrorists continued shelling Israeli targets despite a plea for calm by the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli authorities braced for a massive right-wing march on the Gaza Strip.

Two Israeli soldiers are under arrest on suspicion of planting a fake bomb in a bus terminal.

Iraq's new government may not recognize the country's few Jews as a minority.

A Florida lawmaker told Hadassah members that she would introduce legislation to prevent insurance companies from rejecting applicants who plan to travel to Israel.

Switzerland called upon Israel to tear down its West Bank security barrier if the threat of Palestinian terrorism diminishes.

A New York congressman called on the Treasury Department to expel the Arab Bank from the United States.

Czech police on Sunday broke up a meeting of some 200 skinheads who were gathering to attend a concert.

A municipally owned bank in Buenos Aires has opened a credit line service for small- and mid-sized food companies to finance kosher certification for their products.

A coalition of Jewish groups called on President Bush to intervene in the crisis in Darfur, Sudan.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 15, 2005

Israel resumed its policy of targeted assassinations, killing seven Hamas members.

At least two people were killed Friday as Hamas gunmen fought Palestinian Authority security forces in Gaza City.

A third Jewish fatality of the London terror bombings was confirmed by police.

Britain's Orthodox chief rabbi told thousands of mourners at a vigil for terror victims that shared grief had turned London's many faiths into one community.

A Molotov cocktail damaged a synagogue in a Paris suburb.

President Bush formally waived restrictions on $50 million in aid to the Palestinians.

The U.S. House of Representatives rejected a bill that could have penalized Israel for its arms sales to China.

Two lobbyists associated with a Jewish lobbyist under investigation reportedly made aliyah.

Vandals desecrated a Jewish cemetery in Slovakia.

Argentina's first lady visited the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 14, 2005

Ariel Sharon hinted that the upcoming withdrawals from the Gaza Strip and northern West Bank will be Israel's last.

Several Gaza Strip settlers wrote their Israeli identification numbers on their arms in a bid to recall concentration camp inmates' tattoos.

Israeli forces killed an Islamic Jihad terrorist in the West Bank.

A fifth person died from wounds suffered in Tuesday's Palestinian suicide attack in Netanya.

Turkey recently requested that Iraq extradite two Turkish Islamists suspected of involvement in the 2003 bombings of two Istanbul synagogues.

The United States wants Britain to shut down a charity believed to channel funds to Hamas.

Five Israelis have been arrested on suspicion of organizing nationwide road-blocking protests.

Lawmakers launched a weekend of prayer about the situation in Sudan.

Argentina formally took responsibility for the failure to solve the bombing of a Jewish community center.

An Israeli official said the country would increase intelligence cooperation with Britain in the wake of the July 7 terrorist attacks in London.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 13, 2005

Israel declared Gaza settlements off-limits to outsiders ahead of their evacuation.

Israeli forces raided a West Bank city used as a Palestinian terrorist base.

A fourth person died from wounds suffered in Tuesday's Palestinian suicide attack in Netanya.

Bush administration officials suggested that Syria and Iran may be linked to a suicide bomb attack in Israel.

Palestinians abducted an Austrian and a British citizen in the Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud Abbas wants to re-establish a tripartite commission on incitement.

A second Jewish victim of the London terror bombings was named.

Leaders of religious groups in Europe called on the European Union to take a larger role in teaching tolerance.

Ariel Sharon promised to help a record number of North American immigrants who arrived in Israel.

A multimillion-dollar center for Middle Eastern art opened at Oxford University, with money from a British Jewish philanthropist.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 12, 2005

The United States is considering a proposal to assist Israel in pulling out of the Gaza Strip and developing the Negev and Galilee.

Israeli forces taking part in the upcoming Gaza withdrawal will be allowed to shoot settlers if they present a deadly threat.

A controversial proposal to post Egyptian soldiers on Israel's southern border likely will be brought to the Knesset.

A vacationing Israeli doctor gave first aid to victims of one of the London bombings.

Israel's defense minister said 30 soldiers so far have refused to take part in the upcoming Gaza Strip withdrawal.

Two El Al flights are scheduled to take off Tuesday, carrying the largest-ever, single-day aliyah of North American Jews to Israel.

The German government appointed a panel to investigate the Foreign Ministry's role during the Nazi era.

A former Canadian aboriginal leader guilty of willfully promoting anti-Semitism was stripped of the Order of Canada.

Lithuania's leading national daily newspaper was fined the equivalent of $1,000 for publishing an anti-Semitic article.

More than 30,000 people streamed by the grave site of the Lubavitcher rebbe to mark the 11th anniversary of his passing.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 11, 2005

One of the first named fatalities of the London bombings was a Jewish mother of two.

Final details on the Jerusalem security barrier drew protests from Palestinians and Israelis.

Israel plans to ask the United States for $2.2 billion in special funding for the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

Israel will become the world's biggest Jewish community in 2006, a study found.

Britain's leading rabbi and other faith leaders issued a joint statement of condemnation of the London terrorist attacks.

Israeli police participated in an emergency international police conference in London called after last week's attacks.

An Israeli Arab swimmer captured Israel's first gold at the 17th Maccabiah Games.

Demonstrators in Paris protested Ariel Sharon's pending visit to France.

A French reporter was banned by Israeli troops from crossing into the West Bank from Jordan.

A comedy about German Jewish life was the big winner at the German film awards.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 8, 2005

Leonard Glickman stepped down as president and CEO of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.

Industrialized nations pledged $3 billion in assistance to the Palestinians to spur forward peace.

A collision between a train and a truck in southern Israel injured 34 people.

Ariel Sharon ordered Israeli officials not to equate the London bombings with Palestinian terrorism.

Benjamin Netanyahu likened the terrorists who struck in London to the Nazis.

Kofi Annan's spokesman slammed a U.N. official for comparing Israelis to Nazis.

An Israeli official predicted that two-thirds of settlers in the Gaza Strip and northern West Bank will leave before this summer's pullout begins.

An Egyptian diplomat slain by Islamists in Iraq had served in Israel.

Israeli officials are expected in Washington to ask for special funding for the Gaza Strip pullout.

Howard Dean will visit Israel in September.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 7, 2005

Israel extended condolences to Britain over a series of bomb blasts in London attributed to Islamic terrorists.

Police evacuated a hotel hosting a conference on the Israeli economy near one of the London bomb attacks.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is channeling $40,000 to Ethiopian Jews to help them buy food.

President Bush allowed the PLO office in Washington to stay open for another six months.

Three Israeli ex-policemen were jailed for beating and robbing Palestinian laborers.

Israel's police chief urged settlers slated for evacuation not to resort to violence.

Pedro Nuno de Sousa Mendes, who helped his Portuguese diplomat father save Jews during the Holocaust, died at age 85.

Krakow honored Steven Spielberg for his efforts to preserve the Polish city's former Jewish ghetto.

Milan named a new chief rabbi.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 6, 2005

Mahmoud Abbas said he expects to meet Ariel Sharon before Israel withdraws from the Gaza Strip in August.

The United Church of Christ called on members to employ "economic leverage" against Israel, including possible divestment.

Israel refused again to extradite a Polish-born Jew who allegedly was responsible for the deaths of 1,500 German prisoners after World War II.

A second Israeli was arrested in connection with the attempted lynching of a Palestinian rock-thrower in Gaza.

The vice president of the Association of Liberal Jews of Toulouse was found murdered in his home last Friday.

A religious Israeli was indicted for stabbing marchers taking part in a Jerusalem gay pride parade.

Drawings made by children living in the violence-wracked region of Darfur went on display at New York University's Jewish student center.

Circumcision may reduce the risk that men will contract HIV through intercourse with women.

An El Al pilot went missing in the Alps.

Several Jewish groups joined a coalition of religious organizations calling for bipartisan consultation in the selection of a new U.S. Supreme Court justice.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 5, 2005

The European Union shouldn't hold contacts with Hamas, Dennis Ross said.

Hamas declined Mahmoud Abbas' offer to join the Palestinian Authority government.

The chief of Israel's Shin Bet security service and a leading Israeli rabbi discussed ways of avoiding Jewish infighting during the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

The Make Poverty History Jewish Coalition demonstrated at the weekend's G-8 "global justice" protests in Scotland.

A documentary on a possible Mideast peace deal was aired by an Israeli cable channel, the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation and Abu Dhabi satellite TV.

Israel's Health Ministry endorsed traditional circumcision methods.

A Palestinian terrorist granted safe haven in Ireland after the Church of the Nativity siege left the country for several weeks without the knowledge of Irish police who were supposed to be monitoring him.

Israel plans to gather data on the Gaza Strip to pre-empt Palestinian accusations that it polluted the territory.

The founders of a Web site on Jews settled a lawsuit with the Rock and Roll Hall of fame.

The Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies received official recognition as an Israeli academic institution.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - July 1, 2005

Jewish groups are expected to mobilize for a moderate replacement after Justice Sandra Day O'Connor retired from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Seven people were injured during a demonstration against Israel's West Bank security fence.

The U.N. Security Council expressed concern over a Hezbollah attack that killed an Israeli soldier.

The United States froze U.S. assets of two top Syrian officials.

The U.S. State Department suspended a ban on official U.S. travel to the Gaza Strip for two top officials seeking to ease Israel's withdrawal this summer.

Egypt and Israel signed a $2.5 billion natural gas deal.

A fervently Orthodox man stabbed three marchers Thursday in Israel's Gay Pride parade.

A team of investors bidding for the Washington Nationals is led by a Nixon administration official who cracked down on Jewish government employees.

Israeli support for the planned evacuation of the Gaza Strip rose after recent settler protests.

The United Church of Christ will consider cutting back investments in Israel.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 30, 2005

Israeli security forces evacuated right-wing activists holed up in a Gaza Strip hotel.

Ten percent of American Jews are interested in living in Israel, a study found.

The Organization of the Islamic Conference called for a permanent Muslim seat on the U.N. Security Council.

An Israeli Arab political party contested the use of orange as the rallying color of Gaza Strip settlers.

The mayor of the Israeli city of Ra'anana resigned to take over the Jewish Agency for Israel.

One of Israel's chief rabbis said he's optimistic that bombings of Argentine Jewish institutions will be solved.

French extremist Jean-Marie Le Pen met with a Russian ultranationalist during a visit to Moscow.

Swimmer Mark Spitz will lead the U.S. delegation at next week's Maccabiah Games in Israel.

A documentary about Jewish swimmers in prewar Vienna was named best Israeli film at the 11th annual Jewish Film Festival in Berlin.

A foundation devoted to fighting a Jewish genetic disease designated September as National Gaucher Disease Awareness Month.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 29, 2005

The U.S. House of Representatives approved aid for Israel and the Palestinians.

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian terrorist outside a Gaza Strip settlement.

Israeli troops fired in the air to disperse settler youth who clashed with Palestinians in a Gaza Strip village.

Israeli security forces captured a Palestinian policeman who allegedly took part in the 2000 lynching of two army reservists.

A Viennese politician had his immunity lifted for suggesting that Nazi gas chambers existed only in Poland and nowhere else in the Third Reich.

Jewish and Arab youth joined forces to beat back the brush on the beach of the Sea of Galilee.

An Israeli Arab lawmaker faces criminal charges for visiting Lebanon.

Suspected right-wing extremists scattered oil and nails on a major Israeli highway, holding up traffic.

The four major U.S. rabbinical arms released a proclamation honoring 350 years of Jewish communal life in America.

The U.S. government will closely watch how much the world Jewish community donates to development efforts in the Negev and the Galilee as it weighs its own financial contribution, Shimon Peres said.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 28, 2005

Ariel Sharon said U.S. Jewish immigration is vital for Israel's survival as a Jewish homeland.

Twenty-five Israeli soldiers have sought legal advice on refusing orders to carry out the looming Gaza Strip withdrawal, an attorney said.

Israel honored its most famous spy 40 years after Eli Cohen was executed in Syria.

An Israeli parliamentary aide was rebuked for dying his hair orange, the rallying color of those opposed to the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

Some Muslim clerics reportedly are boycotting an interfaith forum in Qatar because Jews are invited.

An Israeli gave birth after receiving transplanted ovarian tissue.

The son of the settler who carried out a 1994 massacre of Palestinians in Hebron reportedly will receive Israeli air force wings.

JTA won two first-place Simon Rockower awards given out at the annual meeting of the American Jewish Press Association.

A singer from Kiev and a dance group from Lvov won a Yiddish music competition in Ukraine.

Israel and the United States are about to sign an agreement calling on each side to consider the other in negotiating arms deals with third parties.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 27, 2005

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that public displays of the Ten Commandments are not allowed in government courthouses unless they're religiously neutral, but are permissible outside public buildings.

New Zealand restored ties with Israel, ending a yearlong cutoff over a spy scandal.

A Palestinian youth who converted to Judaism reportedly enlisted in the Israeli military.

The U.S. Air Force secretary is expected to name a rabbi as a special assistant in response to charges of proselytizing at the Air Force Academy.

An Israeli soldier was convicted for killing a Briton in the Gaza Strip.

Israel said it was curbing illegal West Bank outposts.

An American immigrant became the first Israeli soldier to refuse orders to evacuate Gaza Strip settlers.

Jewish officials said sentences for two youths who vandalized Jewish targets in Toronto were too light.

Pilots from the Israeli air force participated in a six-week air combat training exercise in Canada.

Pierre Besnainou of France was elected president of the European Jewish Congress.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 24, 2005

Zeev Bielski was unanimously elected chairman of the World Zionist Organization.

An Israeli teenager was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by shooting near Hebron.

A leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said area calm could end if Israel targets its leaders.

Palestinian Authority police battled with militants in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Normalizing Israel's status at the United Nations is one of five standards the United States should use in assessing U.N. reform, according to a congressional mandated task force.

The French Minister of Justice, Pascal Clement, has released a report on efforts to fight anti-Semitism and racism.

Rome's mayor slammed plans by a right-wing group to stage a rally demanding a pardon for convicted Nazi war criminal Erich Priebke.

The BBC appointed a Middle East editor for the first time to oversee the corporation's coverage of the region.

Seven people were hurt during a demonstration in the West Bank against Israel's security fence.

More Jewish news...

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 23, 2005

Jewish cadets at the Air Force Academy felt pressured not to participate in religious activities, a report said.

The "Quartet" of international peace mediators urged Israel to ease restrictions on Palestinian travel.

Shimon Peres said he plans to postpone the Israeli Labor Party's primary.

Jerusalem called off this year's gay pride parade in the holy city.

Twenty-five French groups are protesting Jacques Chirac's invitation to Ariel Sharon to come to France in July.

Two Jewish organizations criticized a U.S. lawmaker for accusing Democrats of waging war on Christianity.

An Orthodox Jew in an Ohio prison accused the prison of forcing him to shave his beard and sideburns.

Ecuadorian police broke up an international cocaine ring they say is linked to Hezbollah.

Mahmoud Abbas cultivates a false image of weakness, Israel's vice prime minister said.

Nuclear whistle-blower Mordechai Vanunu petitioned Israel's High Court of Justice for the return of his jailhouse letters.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 22, 2005

Israeli forces could bomb Palestinian population centers if they come under attack during the upcoming Gaza Strip withdrawal, officials warned.

Ariel Sharon took Mahmoud Abbas to task for not cracking down on terrorism.

Eight people were killed in a train wreck in southern Israel.

A former Ku Klux Klan member was convicted in the 1964 murders of three civil rights workers, two of them Jewish.

A chaplain who helped raise issues earlier this year of religious intolerance at the Air Force Academy resigned from the military.

Israel fails to properly investigate the killing of Palestinian civilians by its troops, an international human rights group charged.

Dan Rather will moderate an interfaith town meeting over the Internet.

Most Israeli Arabs back the idea of a Jewish state, a survey found.

Israel decided to resume "targeted killings" of Islamic Jihad leaders.

A group of priests defended their founder, saying he was not anti-Semitic, but rather opposed Jews' "capitalistic views."

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 21, 2005

Israeli troops arrested 52 members of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank.

Many people were feared dead in a train wreck in southern Israel.

Former Nazi death camp guard John Demjanjuk can be deported from the United States.

The U.S. State Department revised its travel warning for Israel, allowing U.S. government personnel to travel more extensively in the West Bank.

A Republican lawmaker accused his Democratic colleagues of "denigrating and demonizing Christians" for seeking an amendment backing religious tolerance at the Air Force Academy.

Israel's president is gathering top Jewish communal leaders to discuss critical Jewish issues.

Egypt's president said his security forces thwarted a terrorist attack planned against Israeli tourists.

The majority of American Jews and Israelis support the Israeli government's plan to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, according to a Yeshiva University poll.

Israel's Ashkenazi chief rabbi suspended himself from key clerical posts pending a Justice Ministry decision on whether to charge him in a bribery case.

The Palestinian Authority rebuked Gaza Strip terrorists who sent a woman on a suicide bombing mission in Israel.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 20, 2005

Palestinian terrorists killed an Israeli in the West Bank.

The international organization of the Likud Party issued a legal challenge to Ariel Sharon.

The Reform and Conservative movements on Monday endorsed Zeev Bielski's candidacy to head the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority agreed that this week's summit meeting would be held in Jerusalem.

Israel apologized to the United States over its arms sales to China.

The police prefect of Paris opened police archives from the period of the Nazi occupation, which have been classified since World War II.

The local leader of Hamas was arrested in an often-lawless frontier area where Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina meet.

Condoleezza Rice said Israel's upcoming Gaza withdrawal will promote peace with the Palestinians.

A Palestinian woman jailed in Israel was caught flushing pages of the Koran down her toilet.

A bar mitzvah boy donated more than $14,000 in gifts to the UJA-Federation of New York to promote an interethnic Israeli soccer league.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 17, 2005

The European Union called on the Palestinian Authority to combat terrorism and reorganize its security services.

Israel launched plans to build a sea barrier to thwart attacks off the Gaza Strip coast.

The Israeli embassy in Washington received a letter with an unknown powder in it.

U.S. and international leaders have started to assemble an international aid package for the Palestinians that could reach $3 billion.

Shimon Peres said Israel should give the Palestinian Authority weapons.

A draft of the Balfour Declaration sold at an auction for $884,000.

Violence erupted between Egyptian soldiers and local Sinai Bedouin as security forces hunted for terrorists.

Newt Gingrich urged the Bush administration to abandon the "road map" peace plan if it wants to foster Mideast peace.

Israel has a responsibility to be sensitive to U.S. concerns about arms sales to China, Condoleezza Rice said.

Jewish leaders welcomed a decision by Pope Benedict XVI to reconsider the beatification of an anti-Semitic church leader.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 16, 2005

The European Union reportedly is holding low-level contacts with Hamas.

Rabbi Ismar Schorsch, longtime chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary, announced his retirement.

Shimon Peres is likely to retain the chairmanship of Israel's Labor Party in an upcoming primary, a poll found.

A delegation from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will meet with the White House national security adviser.

Condoleezza Rice is traveling to the Middle East ahead of Israel's planned withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Two British Jewish cemeteries were desecrated within 72 hours of each other.

A Los Angeles man charged with sending a string of hate letters to Jewish households, businesses and community institutions has been arrested.

Israel has been spreading carcinogenic juice and suspicious computers in Palestinian areas, the Palestinian Authority claimed Tuesday.

An American Jew donated 100 rifle sights to an Israeli army regiment.

Several U.S. senators have joined the Helsinki Commission, a Congressional body monitoring European anti-Semitism.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 15, 2005

Israeli security forces cracked a Palestinian terrorist cell that recruited four teenagers for suicide bombings.

A former prisoner at Auschwitz died Tuesday on a "Train of Remembrance" meant to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the first transport to the infamous death camp.

Israel reshuffled its top defense officials following U.S. complaints about Israeli arms-export practices.

A Pentagon analyst pled not guilty to passing classified information to two former American Israel Public Affairs Committee staffers and an Israeli embassy official.

Israeli lawmakers clashed over allegations that Israeli prison guards defaced Palestinian prisoners' Korans.

Calls for strikes against "Zionists" are spreading in an eastern Ukrainian city.

Michael Melchior, Israel's deputy education minister, is expected to resume his role as government liaison to the Diaspora.

Thousands of Israelis spent Shavuot in the Sinai despite a terror alert.

An Israeli detained on drug charges in Bolivia reportedly trekked to freedom.

More than 100 graves were vandalized in Budapest's main Jewish cemetery.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 10, 2005

Reconstructionist Rabbi Steve Gutow was chosen as executive director of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs.

The Palestinian Authority released two men jailed in connection with a February suicide bombing at a Tel Aviv nightclub.

Moscow prosecutors declined to open a criminal case against the authors of a rabidly anti-Semitic letter that urged a ban on Jewish organizations.

The former leader of Israel's internal security service said he feared that settlers could fire on Israeli troops or carry out a suicide attack.

For the second day in a row, the National Council of Jewish Women criticized Senate confirmation of a federal judge.

U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation to sanction Saudi Arabia if doesn't sever ties with terrorist organizations.

Jordan's King Abdullah said President Bush has "opened the door" to Middle East reform.

Israel's Antiquities Authority went online with an exhibition of agricultural relics.

Israeli officials said they are considering using a weapon that emits high-pitched bursts of sound against Jewish settlers in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of gays and lesbians participated in Tel Aviv's annual gay pride parade Friday.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 9, 2005

Following a meeting with the pope, Jewish leaders expressed hope in expanding interfaith relations.

Israel's top court rejected 11th-hour appeals against the Gaza withdrawal plan.

Mahmoud Abbas convened leaders of Palestinian terrorist groups in a bid to prevent a flare-up of violence with Israel.

U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan addressed a wide range of issues in a meeting with Jewish organizational leaders.

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution urging the United Nations to address anti-Semitism and anti-Israel policies.

A Kenyan court acquitted four men in the bombing of an Israeli-owned hotel.

A U.S. House of Representatives panel approved an amendment requiring the State Department to list countries of concern regarding terrorist financing.

The National Council of Jewish Women called the U.S. Senate's confirmation of Justice Janice Rogers Brown "appalling."

U.K. Foreign Secretary Jack Straw told the Palestinian leadership that the creation of an independent state "was in their hands."

The American Jewish Congress filed a brief in a federal appeals court supporting a religious person's right to not work on the Sabbath.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 8, 2005

Israel fired missiles at three Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Israeli prison guards were accused of desecrating Palestinian-owned Korans.

Ariel Sharon rejected charges that his government was inadequately prepared to carry out the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Conference on Anti-Semitism and Other Forms of Intolerance opened in Spain.

An Iraqi Kurdish leader hinted that his country could seek to establish ties with Israel.

The Filipino ambassador to Israel apologized for comparing Israeli immigration police to the Gestapo.

Participants in an interfaith forum in Moscow paid respect to clerics of different faiths killed by Stalin.

Israel may charge the parents of some minors who take part in violent right-wing protests.

Seventy percent of French citizens think anti-Semitism is a widespread phenomenon in France, according to a recent poll.

Israel plans to build a huge water-theme park near Eilat.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 7, 2005

Israeli troops killed two Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank.

Prosecutors accused a former professor at a U.S. university of living a "double life" as a conduit for Islamic Jihad.

The chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission told an international conference on anti-Semitism that more decisive action must be taken against racism.

Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip rocketed an Israeli border town.

The head of U.S. homeland security told Conservative Jewish leaders that the government must balance security needs with financial and societal costs.

Britain's foreign secretary said his staff had met with officials linked to Hamas.

Burglars stole Israeli windsurfer Gal Fridman's Olympic gold medal.

Spain's former prime minister admitted that Europe is an unreliable mediator in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

Rudolph Giuliani offered to help Israel fight crime.

Greek Jewish officials called on the government to ban a neo-Nazi meeting scheduled for September.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 6, 2005

Palestinians threw rocks at Jews on Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

Israel's defense minister called on settlers slated for removal from the Gaza Strip and northern West Bank to evacuate their children voluntarily.

Israel called on Hezbollah to disarm after the group won regional elections in Lebanon.

A U.S. congressman asked the attorney general to release classified information relating to Jonathan Pollard's life sentence.

Participants at an anti-Zionist conference in Kiev called for the deportation of Jews from Ukraine.

Israel has higher murder rates than all but three European countries, a newspaper study found.

An Israeli Druse lawmaker called for soldiers from his community to be exempt from carrying out the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

A spy submarine that entered Israeli waters last year reportedly was American.

Shimon Peres said Israel made a mistake in annexing all of eastern Jerusalem.

Canadian Jewish officials expressed frustration at the sentence given to a man who vandalized a Jewish cemetery.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 3, 2005

Israeli officials say they want to hand more West Bank cities to Palestinian Authority control.

The man accused of passing classified information to staffers at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee will appear in court June 13.

Syria tested Scud missiles late last week that were detected by Israeli air defense systems.

Staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Uzbekistan were instructed to leave the country.

Silvan Shalom met Friday with Kofi Annan.

Edward Mortimer was named as the United Nations' liaison to Jewish organizations.

Palestinian Authority security men rampaged through legislative offices in Gaza City to protest planned security reforms.

Mahmoud Abbas said he plans to appoint a deputy.

Benjamin Netanyahu said he would vote against Israel's plans to withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

Arabs have become the largest constituency in Israel's Labor Party.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 2, 2005

Israel released 398 Palestinian prisoners.

The top cadet at the Air Force Academy sent an e-mail with Christian quotations to thousands of fellow cadets on the eve of his graduation.

Child survivors of the Beslan terrorist attack will arrive at a Jewish camp in Hungary this week.

Israel's volunteer emergency relief service was accused of defrauding foreign donors.

Israel plans to crack down on illegal West Bank outposts after completing its Gaza Strip withdrawal, a senior advisor to Ariel Sharon said.

An Israeli-run price-comparison Web site was bought by eBay.

Gershon Jacobson, founder and publisher of a leading Yiddish-language newspaper in the United States, died Sunday at age 70.

The American citizenship of a former Nazi concentration camp guard was revoked.

New York Times columnist William Safire will receive a prestigious Israeli prize.

About 60 Hillel activists from across the former Soviet Union took part in an arts festival.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - June 1, 2005

Dan Halutz became Israel's military chief.

Israel will pay evacuated settlers an average of $450,000 per family in compensation.

Israel can expect Palestinian terrorism to flare up after it withdraws from the Gaza Strip, the retiring chief of staff said.

Yad Vashem posthumously honored a Dutch couple and a Pole for rescuing Jews during World War II.

An anti-Israel group in Ireland will stage a protest before an Israel-Ireland soccer game.

Internet providers should block French users from accessing a Holocaust denial site, Paris' district attorney said.

An anti-racist comedy event was held in Paris.

An E.U. official encouraged Israel and Israeli settlers to leave houses intact during the Gaza Strip withdrawal.

Two Israeli gymnastics teams recently received top grades at an international event in Germany.

A Jewish and a Muslim school in Brooklyn established a partnership.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 31, 2005

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of laws that allow minority religious expression in state jails and prisons.

A Russian court sentenced a Jewish oil magnate to nine years in jail.

The Palestinian Authority uncovered a terrorist tunnel intended for attacks on Israeli settlers in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt does not intend to stop Palestinian attacks from the Gaza Strip after Israel withdraws from the territory, an Egyptian official said.

Ariel Sharon is likely to meet with Mahmoud Abbas in the next few weeks, Israel's foreign minister said.

Israel was voted in as a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

A former Palestinian ministerial aide was assassinated in the West Bank.

A former far-right Austrian politician said he helped the Mossad.

Far-right Israelis set up an encampment to resist the evacuation of the Gaza Strip.

Israel's top general said the Golan Heights would not be necessary for national security if there were peace with Syria.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 27, 2005

The United States is not ready for the Israelis and the Palestinians to go to final-status talks.

Hamas leaders said the group will maintain a "state of calm" in the Gaza Strip during Israel's withdrawal this summer.

Another British lecturers union will consider an academic boycott of Israel.

The number of unemployed Palestinians hit a record high last year, a U.N. labor agency said.

An American Orthodox rabbi took part in a televised, interfaith conversation in Syria.

A Jewish cemetery in Russia was vandalized this week.

The Austrian government and Jewish community agreed on compensation for communal property looted or destroyed during the Nazi period.

Two reporters and the directors of the Le Monde newspaper were found guilty of racist defamation for an article about Israel.

The United States designated as terrorists the Uzbek group that bombed Israel's embassy.

Thousands of Muslims took part in a march Wednesday on the South African Parliament in Cape Town to protest supposed threats to Jerusalem's Al Aksa mosque from "Zionist extremists."

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 26, 2005

President Bush offered $50 million in direct financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority.

Mahmoud Abbas told U.S. Jews he wants to open back-channel talks with Israel.

A British academic union canceled a boycott of two Israeli universities.

A new public relations campaign aims to improve Palestinian perceptions of America.

Most settlers in the Gaza Strip have agreed to relocate to Israel, a newspaper reported.

Spanish police arrested an engineer on suspicion of helping Palestinian terrorists make rockets to fire at Israel.

Purchases of knockoff handbags and DVDs may aid Palestinian terrorist organizations, experts told a congressional panel.

Israel plans to call up a record number of army reservists for its Gaza Strip withdrawal.

Right-wing Israeli students ended a hunger strike against the Gaza withdrawal plan.

The Palestinian Authority said it plans to demolish Gaza Strip settler homes after they are evacuated.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 25, 2005

Amnesty International accused Israel of committing war crimes.

A French Cabinet minister proposed that the Hezbollah TV station Al-Manar be banned throughout the European Union.

An arrest warrant was issued for a Pentagon staffer accused of giving classified information to former American Israel Public Affairs Committee officials.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will meet with U.S. Jewish leaders.

Palestinian Authority parliamentary elections scheduled for July 17 will be delayed, a Cabinet minister said.

Swastikas were painted on the childhood home in Ireland of former Israeli President Chaim Herzog.

Incitement in Palestinian textbooks is tantamount to child abuse, Sen. Hillary Clinton said.

Israeli and Palestinian women pressed Laura Bush for greater U.S. involvement in brokering peace.

Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg will be the captain of the U.S. team at this summer's Maccabiah Games in Israel.

A dozen rabbinical students headed to Germany to get a firsthand look at the country and how it's dealing with its history.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 24, 2005

Ariel Sharon pledged to assist Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in advancing the peace process.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority resumed talks on coordinating a Gaza Strip handover.

Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip withdrawal may not be completed until October, an Israeli Cabinet minister said.

An Israeli lawmaker was thrown out of the Knesset for an apparent pro-settler protest.

Twenty-one Nobel Prize winners published an open letter calling on a British teachers union to overturn its academic boycott of Israel.

The second-ever Day of Black-Jewish Friendship was held in Paris.

Eight Arabs from Jerusalem were arrested for setting a up a Palestinian terror cell in the city.

A subway was proposed for Tel Aviv.

A former Shin Bet chief said Israeli authorities must assume Jewish terrorists are planning to attack Muslim sites on Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

Progress in Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking has made the Middle East safer, an international think tank said.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 23, 2005

Condoleezza Rice was set to address the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's annual policy conference.

Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip is necessary to ensure Israel's Jewish and democratic character, Ariel Sharon said.

U.S. first lady Laura Bush praised an Israeli town for its religious coexistence.

Israeli troops captured a Palestinian youth wearing an explosives belt.

Israeli police arrested two men on suspicion of trying to sell 2,000-year-old Jewish remains.

Israeli and Arab officials mingled at the World Economic Forum in Jordan.

Demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian rally in London demanded that their country launch a wide-ranging boycott of Israel.

An Israeli court loosened internal travel limitations on nuclear whistle-blower Mordechai Vanunu.

Radio France presented more than 80 hours of testimony from Righteous Gentiles, the basis of a French radio program, to Yad Vashem.

A group of 130 Algerian-born Jews, who were expelled from their town in 1962, went back to visit Sunday.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 20, 2005

Palestinian terrorists fired missiles at a Gaza Strip settlement on the third straight day of attacks in the area.

Pope Benedict XVI said the Nazi genocide of the Jews must be remembered so that such crimes are never repeated.

The United States urged Palestinians and Israelis not to escalate violence in the Gaza Strip.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys settled on a jury to try a Florida professor accused of funding Palestinian terrorists.

Israeli novelist and literary critic Batya Gur died of cancer Thursday at age 57.

Thousands of Shi'ite demonstrators in Iraq stomped on Israeli and U.S. flags to protest the U.S. occupation.

Iran's support of Palestinian terrorism is a central obstacle to normalized relations with the United States, a U.S. official said.

Israeli officials are slated to visit Washington seeking aid for regions expected to absorb evacuated settlers.

Poland wants to buy Israeli systems that can jam remotely controlled bombs.

An Israeli and a Palestinian university criticized a British academic boycott of Israel and agreed to continue cooperative projects.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 19, 2005

To reduce Arab anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism, the United States should better inform the Muslim world about how U.S. foreign policy is made, a new study says.

Hamas bombarded Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip with mortars and rockets.

The Palestinian Authority pulled a link to "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" from one of its Web sites.

An Israeli soldier was sentenced to prison for shooting an unarmed Palestinian.

A court in Kenya delayed a ruling on whether four men can be charged with murder for their alleged roles in a 2002 bombing at an Israeli-owned hotel.

Jews came under Palestinian fire during a trip to a West Bank synagogue.

More Holocaust survivors around the world, including those who were incarcerated in North Africa, will receive benefits from Germany.

More than 300 films, including some rare old footage, are available to viewers at Hebrew University's Web site.

An exhibit on the relationship between Pope John Paul II and the Jews opened at Xavier University in Cincinnati.

The Israeli government gave Gaza Strip settlers a week to accept a special relocation deal.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 18, 2005

Israel's Sephardi chief rabbi was cleared of complicity in the assault on a yeshiva student who had courted his daughter.

Israel's ambassador to Washington met with Jonathan Pollard, a first.

A coalition of U.S. Jewish groups is taking out a full-page in The New York Times praising Ariel Sharon for his Gaza withdrawal plan.

Laura Bush will visit Israel on a trip to the Middle East this week.

Mahmoud Abbas will meet with President Bush.

Shimon Peres met with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

A Palestinian terrorist was killed in a Gaza Strip clash with Israeli troops.

A new museum in Israel focuses on the life of modern Zionism's founder.

Scores of Israelis are expected to testify at the Florida trial of alleged Islamic Jihad bankrollers.

Israel fears Hezbollah will resume attempts to abduct its soldiers to use as "bargaining chips."

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 17, 2005

Israel's ambassador to the United States is to visit Jonathan Pollard in prison.

Ariel Sharon's candidate for the next chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel received preliminary approval.

Jewish terrorism is a leading Israeli security concern, Israel's new Shin Bet chief said.

The leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts came out against proposals to divest from Israel.

Israel's upcoming withdrawal from the Gaza Strip will boost tourism to the Jewish state, a Cabinet minister said.

Fifty percent of Berliners want to see Germany's new Holocaust memorial, according to a new survey.

The UJA Federation of Greater Toronto officially broke ground Sunday on a 50-acre state-of-the-art community development.

Jews are the world's oldest population, a new study found.

A Polish military officer who was stripped of his rank after the 1967 Six-Day War because he was Jewish was given back his bars.

The Anti-Defamation League criticized a journalist for comparing a compromise on the judicial filibuster issue to concentration-camp selection.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 16, 2005

A Hamas leader said Palestinian terrorist groups would observe a cease-fire only until year's end.

Israeli troops killed a knife-wielding Palestinian in the West Bank.

An international gay pride parade planned for Jerusalem was postponed.

Israel reportedly is backing Qatar's bid for a seat on the U.N. Security Council.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center asked that an Islamist group not be permitted to attend an upcoming forum on anti-Semitism.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting appointed two ombudsmen to monitor the U.S. public radio's Middle East coverage.

Wal-Mart apologized for equating a zoning ordinance with Nazi book-burners.

The two Jewish members of President Bush's Cabinet attended Israel Independence Day celebrations in Washington.

Israel plans to turn its biggest garbage dump into a national park.

The torching of palm trees in an Israeli town has police baffled.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 13, 2005

Security guards killed a suspected suicide bomber outside the Israeli embassy in Uzbekistan.

Hezbollah rocketed Israeli army positions on the Golan Heights on Friday.

A swastika was scrawled on Germany's new national Holocaust memorial, just days after it opened.

A U.S. lawmaker asked Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to sever U.S. ties with British schools that voted to boycott Israeli universities.

Episcopalians considering divesting from Israel slammed Israel's West Bank policy.

The National Council of Jewish Women expressed concern about several federal judges approved by a U.S. Senate panel.

Orthodox leaders called on U.S. lawmakers to enhance stem cell research.

A procedural snag regarding Israel's presumed nuclear arsenal was resolved after it threatened to derail a conference on nuclear nonproliferation.

Argentina's main Jewish institution honored the World Jewish Congress and Latin American Jewish Congress.

On Independence Day, tens of thousands of Israelis flocked to Gaza Strip settlements slated for evacuation.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 12, 2005

Israel arrested 22 yeshiva students who refused to leave a Palestinian town in the West Bank.

President Bush signed legislation that earmarks $200 million in aid for the Palestinians.

Israel will submit a complaint at the United Nations over the firing of a rocket from Lebanon into a northern Israeli town.

An Israeli university threatened to boycott a British teachers union over an academic boycott.

Brussels will get a Holocaust memorial.

Palestinians plan to sound a siren and mark a moment of silence to protest Israel's Independence Day.

Israel has to retain military supremacy over its neighbors, Germany's foreign minister said.

A swastika was painted on a building housing Jewish students next to the UCLA campus.

Oskar Schindler's factory in Krakow will be rebuilt.

West Point will host a commemoration of North American volunteers who died in Israel's 1948 War of Independence.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 11, 2005

President Bush is expected to sign legislation that gives $200 million in aid to support the Palestinians.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas cast doubt on Israeli democracy.

Israel sealed its boundaries with the West Bank and Gaza Strip for four days.

Israel's defense minister came out against calls to demolish settler property after Israel quits the Gaza Strip.

Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) said she wants more funding to go to services for Holocaust survivors.

French Jewish veterans lit the Flame of Remembrance at Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

Ukrainians who were members of two wartime combat groups that some experts say killed Jews during and after World War II soon may be recognized as war veterans.

Germany dedicated its new Holocaust memorial.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee named Baltimore philanthropist Howard Friedman as its president-elect.

Israel honored military personnel who died serving the country.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 10, 2005

The chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel said he would step down.

Israel will leave the Gaza Strip even if Hamas does well in Palestinian Authority elections, its defense minister said.

Israel plans to revoke the Jerusalem residency permits of four Palestinian terrorists.

A Palestinian whose Jewish son served in the Israeli army reportedly took up residency in Israel.

U.S. television news has a pro-Israel bias, according to a journalist who founded a pro-Palestinian group.

Israel's Conservative movement called on a former Ashkenazi chief rabbi to reach out to non-Orthodox movements in the Jewish state.

Israel's population stands at 6.9 million.

Two suspected Palestinian election offices in eastern Jerusalem were shut down.

Hadassah named a new national executive director.

A Holocaust monument was unveiled in the Czech Republic.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 9, 2005

Israel indefinitely postponed the release of 400 security prisoners that had been meant to boost Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Kofi Annan named a new U.N. envoy to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

A rumor that far-right Jews planned to ascend to the Temple Mount sparked a Muslim riot in Jerusalem.

A neo-Nazi rally in Berlin was blocked.

Two people were arrested when counterdemonstrators confronted a small group of white supremacists who rallied in Boston.

Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and northern West Bank will begin in mid-August, Ariel Sharon said.

Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip may not go ahead as planned, Shimon Peres warned.

Israel's president urged Russian Jews to keep Jewish culture and tradition alive and to ensure Jewish continuity.

A suspected Syrian spy was captured on the Golan Heights.

An Israeli team won the top European basketball tournament for the second straight year.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 6, 2005

Palestinians fired a rocket at a school bus carrying Israeli children in the Gaza Strip.

A union of British university lecturers reportedly will call a special meeting to reconsider its boycott of two Israeli universities.

Some 18,000 marchers in Poland marked the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps.

The head of Israeli military intelligence said the Palestinian Authority is making progress on its commitment to disarm terrorists.

Hundreds of demonstrators in Tel Aviv criticized the killing of two Palestinian youths during a violent protest against Israel's West Bank security fence.

President Bush renewed sanctions against Syria, citing its continued support for terrorism and its pursuit of weapons of mass destruction.

The ruling Fatah party bested Hamas in the latest round of Palestinian municipal elections.

A Jewish member of Britain's Parliament lost her seat to a maverick pro-Palestinian candidate.

President Bush may waive restrictions on $200 million authorized by Congress for spending on the Palestinians, the White House said.

The U.S. Treasury froze the assets of an Arab charity it says is a front group for Palestinian terrorists.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

The Jewish Book Mall Presents Today's Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 5, 2005

Israeli lawmakers came out against a proposal to post Egyptian troops along the Egypt-Gaza border.

A Christian leader in Jerusalem was ousted amid charges that he allowed church land to be sold to Jews.

The U.S. government launched an investigation into charges of religious proselytizing at the Air Force Academy.

An animal-rights group apologized for an ad campaign comparing animals to Holocaust victims.

Graffiti in Jerusalem likened Ariel Sharon to Hitler.

France marked Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Forty-four Israeli border towns are expected to be vulnerable to Palestinian attacks after this summer's Gaza Strip withdrawal.

An Israeli teenager described as a fan of Hitler was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

An Israeli film that got actress Natalie Portman in trouble will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Israel issued a stamp marking 60 years since the end of World War II.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org. Also see back issues in the Jewish Book Mall Jewish News Archive.

Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 4, 2005

A Pentagon aide was arrested on suspicion of passing classified information to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Israel froze its handover of West Bank cities to the Palestinians.

Harold Tanner was elected chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Mahmoud Abbas vowed to hold a Palestinian referendum on any final peace accord with Israel.

Iran said Israel's assumed nuclear arsenal endangers world peace.

A neo-Nazi was sentenced to jail for planning to bomb a Jewish center in Germany.

A U.S. court stripped a Palestinian man of his citizenship for not reporting $6.4 million in cash withdrawals and for illegally sending the money abroad.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in Argentina remained stable last year, a new survey found.

Israelis commemorated the 4,000 people who died on their way from Ethiopia to Israel.

The chief of Israel's Shin Bet security service stepped down.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org

Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 3, 2005

Kofi Annan said the United Nations, Israel and world Jewry "have reached a new level of confidence and mutual understanding."

Inaction by Mahmoud Abbas against Palestinian terror groups effectively has bolstered them, Ariel Sharon said.

Shimon Peres sided with religious activists in opposing a gay parade planned for Jerusalem.

The archbishop of Paris and a French Jewish official pledged to support religious coexistence.

Deportation proceedings were launched in the United States against a man found to have participated in World War II-era crimes.

The family of a British filmmaker slain in the Gaza Strip sued Israel for $3.8 million.

Israeli settlers slated for evacuation appealed to the High Court of Justice.

The Israeli government agreed to relocate Gaza Strip settlers to a contested beachfront property.

Nazi symbols were recently drawn in Slovak towns, police said.

Top Italian officials congratulated Rome's emeritus chief rabbi on his 90th birthday.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org

Jewish News from JTA, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency - May 2, 2005

Natan Sharansky resigned from Israel's government to protest the planned withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and northern West Bank.

Turkey's prime minister visited Israel in a trip seen as bolstering bilateral ties.

An Israeli soldier and a Palestinian terrorist were killed in a West Bank clash.

The United States favors rearming the Palestinian Authority, but only once it has guarantees that terrorists won't get the weapons.

The government of a U.S. Pacific territory is investigating why it paid $1.2 million for ethics advice to a rabbi close to a Jewish lobbyist who is under investigation.

European politicians and Holocaust survivors from around the world marked the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Dachau.

Israeli security forces foiled a Palestinian suicide bombing.

Palestinians rioted over a report that Jews had bought Christian property in Jerusalem.

The Reform movement slammed Congress for approving a budget that cuts social services while cutting taxes.

The Israeli government recommended turning a West Bank college into a university, in a move saw as politically motivated.

For more on these items, visit www.jta.org