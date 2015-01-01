Jewish books

|
Shma Koleinu: A Jewish People's Commentary on the Siddur
|1.
|Man's Search for Meaning
from Beacon Press
Price: $4.99
|2.
|Man's Search for Meaning, Gift Edition
from Beacon Press
Price: $11.47
|3.
|The Books of Enoch: The Angels, The Watchers and The Nephilim: (With Extensive Commentary on the Three Books of Enoch, the Fallen Angels, the Calendar of Enoch, and Daniel's Prophecy)
from Fifth Estate, Incorporated
Price: $15.09
|4.
|The Mingling of Souls: God's Design for Love, Marriage, Sex, and Redemption
from David C. Cook
Price: $5.41
|5.
|The People and the Books: 18 Classics of Jewish Literature
from W. W. Norton & Company
Price: $17.00
|6.
|Hebrew Illuminations 2017 Wall Calendar: A 16-Month Jewish Calendar by Adam Rhine (Illuminated Letter)
from Amber Lotus Publishing
Price: $7.19
|7.
|Have a Little Faith: A True Story
from Hachette Books
Price: $4.19
|8.
|A Shepherd Looks at Psalm 23
from Zondervan
Price: $2.00
|9.
|The Books of Enoch: Complete edition: Including (1) The Ethiopian Book of Enoch, (2) The Slavonic Secrets and (3) The Hebrew Book of Enoch
from International Alliance Pro-Publishing, LLC
Price: $9.74
|10.
|The Jewish Study Bible: Second Edition
from Oxford University Press
Price: $27.18
|11.
|The Jewish Calendar 2017: Jewish Year 5777 16-Month Wall Calendar
from Universe Publishing
Price: $6.49
|12.
|The Jewish Bible: Tanakh: The Holy Scriptures -- The New JPS Translation According to the Traditional Hebrew Text: Torah * Nevi'im * Kethuvim
from Jewish Publication Society
Price: $12.90
|13.
|The Books of Enoch, Jubilees, and Jasher
from CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform
Price: $21.02
|14.
|Run with the Horses: The Quest for Life at Its Best
from IVP Books
Price: $6.31
|15.
|The Chumash: The Stone Edition, Full Size (ArtScroll) (English and Hebrew Edition) The Torah: Haftaros and Five Megillos with a Commentary Anthologized from the Rabbinic Writings
from Mesorah Pubns Ltd
Price: $37.05
|16.
|The Complete Dead Sea Scrolls in English: Seventh Edition (Penguin Classics)
from Penguin Classics
Price: $9.21
|17.
|The Nazi Officer's Wife: How One Jewish Woman Survived the Holocaust
from William Morrow Paperbacks
Price: $5.19
|18.
|The Emmaus Code: Finding Jesus in the Old Testament
from Regnery Publishing
Price: $2.93
|19.
|The Sabbath (FSG Classics)
from Farrar Straus Giroux
Price: $5.96
|20.
|Survival In Auschwitz
from Touchstone
Price: $4.80
|21.
|The Jewish Annotated New Testament
from Oxford University Press
Price: $20.04
|22.
|JPS Hebrew-English Tanakh
from Jewish Publication Society
Price: $22.15
|23.
|Color The Psalms: Catholic Coloring Devotional (Religious & Inspirational Bible Verse Coloring Books For Grown-Ups)
from CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform
Price: $7.98
|24.
|The Secret Power of Speaking God's Word
from Warner
Price: $6.71
|25.
|Moses: A Human Life (Jewish Lives)
from Yale University Press
Price: $15.33
|26.
|The Menorah: From the Bible to Modern Israel
from Harvard University Press
Price: $18.98
|27.
|The Myth of the Andalusian Paradise: Muslims, Christians, and Jews under Islamic Rule in Medieval Spain
from Intercollegiate Studies Institute
Price: $18.48
|28.
|My Grandfather's Blessings: Stories of Strength, Refuge, and Belonging
from Riverhead Books
Price: $4.20
|29.
|Jewish Literacy Revised Ed: The Most Important Things to Know About the Jewish Religion, Its People, and Its History
from William Morrow
Price: $15.54
|30.
|The Blessing Of A Skinned Knee: Using Jewish Teachings to Raise Self-Reliant Children
from Scribner
Price: $1.99
