Shma Koleinu: A Jewish People's Commentary on the Siddur
by Rabbi Steven Schwarzman
by Rabbi Steven Schwarzman

Enveloped in Light: A Tallit Sourcebook
by Dov Peretz Elkins and Steven Schwarzman

Encyclopedia Judaica, Second Edition (21 Volume Set)
Encyclopedia Judaica, Second Edition (21 Volume Set)

Looking for a good Jewish book? The Jewish Book Mall has thousands of Jewish books and sifrei kodesh, carefully chosen, along with Jewish CDs, Jewish software, and Judaica...now with customer reviews and other info! So, for Jewish books and sefarim, this is the place to start. And we also offer Jewish news headlines, updated every day (with archives going back to May, 2005), so you can get your Jewish news here.

A new, second edition of the Encyclopedia Judaica (ISBN 0028659287) is out! For more information, see our Encyclopaedia Judaica, Second Edition page.

Finding Jewish Books

There have been Jewish books as long as there have been Jews. The Bible itself refers to other books by name (but those haven't been preserved). These days, there are thousands upon thousands of Jewish books. The problem is finding them and matching up the right Jewish books with the right readers. There is a sea of Jewish knowledge out there in print, even or especially in English, just waiting for you to come and get acquainted, from Talmud to kosher cookbooks, from Jewish dictionaries to news from Israel. Try today's Jewish Book Mall list of bestselling Jewish books!

Sechel and Jewish Literacy

So, in our own small effort to promote Jewish literacy, we've organized Jewish books into categories (with a little Jewish sechel - common sense) to help you find them, and added our own built-in searches to take you straight to the right places on our affiliates' sites. The whole idea is to get you and those Jewish books together. Maybe we should call this the Jewish Book Matchmaking service? Then again, maybe not...

You can browse our categories on the right side of your screen, where you'll also find short introductions to each subject, our featured Jewish books, and links to more Jewish books. Oh, and while we really do love Jewish books, we do also like Jewish software, Jewish magazines and newspapers (including Israeli newspapers) and Jewish music very much, so you can find them here, too.

How to buy a good Jewish book

The Jewish Book Mall is unique on the web, bringing you quality Jewish books and seforim from multiple sources: Amazon, Artscroll, Judaica Press, Judaism, Alljudaica, Jewish Software, all in one place. You can even use our search tool to find used Jewish books from thousands of independent booksellers, in addition to new ones. Plus, we offer Jewish and Israeli posters and artwork from three different sources (Allposters, Art, and Barewalls). So, nu, how about a good Jewish book today?

Man s Search for Meaning 1. Man's Search for Meaning
by Viktor E. Frankl
(Mass Market Paperback)
- Usually ships in 24 hours
Price: $4.99
Man s Search for Meaning, Gift Edition 2. Man's Search for Meaning, Gift Edition
by Viktor E. Frankl
(Hardcover)
- Usually ships in 24 hours
Price: $11.47
The Books of Enoch: The Angels, The Watchers and The Nephilim: (With Extensive Commentary on the Three Books of Enoch, the Fallen Angels, the Calendar of Enoch, and Daniel s Prophecy) 3. The Books of Enoch: The Angels, The Watchers and The Nephilim: (With Extensive...
by Joseph Lumpkin
(Paperback)
- Usually ships in 24 hours
Price: $15.09
The Mingling of Souls: God s Design for Love, Marriage, Sex, and Redemption 4. The Mingling of Souls: God's Design for Love, Marriage, Sex, and Redemption
by Matt Chandler
(Paperback)
- Usually ships in 24 hours
Price: $5.41
The People and the Books: 18 Classics of Jewish Literature 5. The People and the Books: 18 Classics of Jewish Literature
by Adam Kirsch
(Hardcover)
- Usually ships in 24 hours
Price: $17.00
Hebrew Illuminations 2017 Wall Calendar: A 16-Month Jewish Calendar by Adam Rhine (Illuminated Letter) 6. Hebrew Illuminations 2017 Wall Calendar: A 16-Month Jewish Calendar by Adam...
by Adam Rhine, Amber Lotus Publishing
(Calendar)
- Usually ships in 24 hours
Price: $7.19

Adira
Adira
(Amazon Video)
- Usually ships in 1-2 business days
Price: $14.99
Eyes Wide Open (English Subtitled)
Eyes Wide Open (English Subtitled)
(Amazon Video)
- Usually ships in 1-2 business days
Price: $14.99
The Chosen People
The Chosen People
(Amazon Video)
- Usually ships in 1-2 business days
Price: $1.99
The Children Who Cheated the Nazis
The Children Who Cheated the Nazis
(Amazon Video)
- Usually ships in 1-2 business days
Price: $9.99
No Place On Earth
No Place On Earth
(Amazon Video)
- Usually ships in 1-2 business days
Price: $2.99
The Little Traitor
The Little Traitor
(Amazon Video)
- Usually ships in 1-2 business days
Price: $3.99
David
David
(Amazon Video)
- Usually ships in 1-2 business days
Price: $0.99
The Jewish Cardinal (English Subtitled)
The Jewish Cardinal (English Subtitled)
(Amazon Video)
- Usually ships in 1-2 business days
Price: $12.99

Jewish music bestsellers

No results found.
Jewish Book Blog -News & Comment

Just starting out in exploring Jewish books? Try the official Jewish Book Mall recommendations for beginners: Building a Jewish Home Library.

