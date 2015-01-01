Encyclopaedia Judaica, Second Edition News flash! A new edition of the Encyclopedia Judaica (ISBN 0028659287) is coming out! No results found.

Click here for amazon.com Here's what the publisher says: Long-Awaited New Edition of the Encyclopaedia is First Update Since 1970s FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 22, 2006 – More than thirty years after first releasing the Encyclopaedia Judaica , Thomson Gale, part of the Thomson Corporation (NYSE: TOC; TSX: TOC) , and Keter Publishing House have renewed their partnership to prepare a second, completely revised edition of this groundbreaking work. This Second Edition, important to scholars, general readers and students, will be available in December 2006. “Nothing has been compromised for this second edition,” said Thomson Gale’s Jay Flynn, publisher of Encyclopaedia Judaica. “The Encyclopaedia features more than 22,000 signed entries on Jewish life, culture, history and religion, written by Israeli, American and European subject specialists, including 2,500 brand-new entries and some 11,000 updated entries across all topics.” Providing an exhaustive and organized overview of Jewish life and knowledge from the Second Temple period to the contemporary State of Israel, from Rabbinic to modern Yiddish literature, from Kabbalah to “Americana” and from Zionism to the contribution of Jews to world cultures. Many features make the 22 volumes of scholarship extremely accessible, including: Extensive cross-referencing and a large subject index Place-name lists Lists of newspapers and periodicals Illustrations and color inserts, including more than 600 maps, charts and tables Entry-specific bibliographies An eight-page, full-color insert in each volume, providing a thematic illustration of the many aspects of Jewish life and culture, as well as a record of the physical development of the State of Israel The second edition incorporates more than three decades of changes and the latest scholarship—such as new archaeological sites, theories and analytical methodologies. Featuring original work by top scholars representing all major universities and centers of research in Jewish studies, this invaluable set expands the scope and relevance of the original with entries focusing on gender issues and New World geographic areas of the United States, Canada and Latin America. Even more clarity and substance are added through the substantial reworking of about 12,000 entries; the Holocaust segment alone features more than 50 entirely new articles. In addition, all bibliographies were reviewed with an eye to bring them up to date... [no image] Other Encyclopedia Judaica editions You can still get the older edition of the EJ (which, as you'll notice, is properly spelled in British usage, Encyclopaedia Judaica - but in the US, people drop that extra "a" and spell it simply as Encyclopedia Judaica) for much lower prices, as you'll see in the list below. No results found. Click here for amazon.com One of our favorite things to do with a few extra minutes is to browse randomly in the Encyclopedia Judaica - really a must for any good Jewish library (and that includes home libraries!). Its scope is marvelous, with 16 original volumes and various updates over the years since it was published. Encyclopedia Judaica and beyond The Encyclopedia Judaica is a monumental work of scholarship, and its list of contributors reads like a who's who of Jewish academics and public figures of the late 1960s - and, even more fun - of the decades since then as young leaders grew into mature ones. Very, very highly recommended, even though it's not cheap. Follow our link to Amazon, and you'll see used copies as well as new ones. Or, if you prefer the inexpensive Encyclopedia Judaica CD version, which includes search capabilities, we have that, too, from our friends at Jewish Software. The best part, of course, is that just like in the print version, you can hop around from subject to subject on your way to what you were really looking up. It's like surfing the net, except better.